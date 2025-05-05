Seven Positive Outcomes from the 2025 Election Disaster

While Saturday’s victory for the Australian Labor Party is a loss for current and future generations of Australians, there is reason for hope.

Let me explain why here:

1. The Greens were decimated.

2. The Liberal National Coalition has a chance to regroup – get back to Menzies and away from Marx.

3. A key lesson to be learned: You cannot become the Left in order to defeat the Left.

4. Grassroots conservative campaigning has improved, yet there’s further room for improvement.

5. Legacy media have exposed themselves as the enemy of the Australian people.

6. Pro-freedom parties have made their mark.

7. Labor cannot hide. They will have ZERO excuses for failure. Labor will have no one to blame when their kingdom of unreliable renewables and multicultural utopianism falls apart. This makes it easier to keep them accountable.

We’ve also learned that the LNP is a house in disarray.

Why is this good news?

Well, they have to get their own house in order before trying to restore order for the sake of every Australian.

Liberating Australia can only happen if the LNP first liberates itself from Malcolm Turnbull’s left faction, as soon as humanly possible.

It is either Menzies and MAGA or Marx and mediocrity.

Dutton and his 2025 lineup appeared to have chosen the latter, and it inevitably cost them the election.

Additionally, Independent media should have been the LNP’s antidote to Labor’s mass manipulative propaganda.

They chose to trust the Trump-hating legacy media machine instead.

Fearing the media, the LNP flinched, then hit the self-destruct button the moment the Chicom-friendly media falsely accused them of being the American President’s puppet.

The LNP’s first self-destructive move was killing its campaign momentum by gagging Jacinta Price over her Make Australia Great Again comments.

Fearing the media, the LNP leaned on an institution, which is by and large full of leftwing activists who hate them.

That communications cabal has almost as much hatred for Christians and conservatives as the Turnbull LNP left has love for their investments in Labor’s net-zero nanny state.

It’s staggering that a classical liberal party would shrink in terror at being associated with MAGA, then side with leftwing policies carrying the brand, Karl Marx.

Contrary to accusations, the LNP didn’t lose because of President Donald Trump, they lost because they didn’t learn enough from him.

Rather than utilise independent media like Donald Trump did, the LNP chose to ignore it.

Why is this good news?

This election loss is a bittersweet opportunity.

Never has reliable, independent media been shown to be crucial to Australian elections, or more important to support, fund, and encourage.

This links to my top five reasons why Australians voted the way they did on Saturday.

Aussies are frustratingly apathetic about politics and just as poorly informed.

1. Apathy – Aussies are apathetic about politics. Not enough pain yet to wake most up.

2. Labor's manipulative propaganda wasn't countered by the LNP.

3. Dutton made no attempt to connect with Donald Trump, which would have been an antidote to point 2.

4. Populace is conditioned… — Rod Lampard (@rod_lampard) May 5, 2025

Where to from here?

My advice to the LNP is to make Andrew Hastie the leader.

If not, bring Alex Antic into the house and offer him the job.

Either way, the LNP’s next election campaign should begin today!

What about the rest of us? What can we do?

The first step is prayer. Pray for the Right to unite.

COVID and Turnbull’s pick, Scott Morrison, hastened a fracturing that now needs mending.

There’s too much division, too many pretenders, and too many unhealthy competitors.

Some hate Trump (like Chris Kenny), some love him (like Rowan Dean).

Disunity is a real obstacle to any successful resistance in the name of life, light, and liberty.

Second, independent media needs more support. We are the voice for the voiceless.

Third, back conviction candidates.

Fourth, make sure the LNP holds fast to Menzies.

Fifth, don’t give up.

The ANZACs didn’t abandon the siege of Tobruk, the battles on Kokoda, nor the hardships of the early 1930s.

Neither should we “abandon all hope, ye who enter here.”

Lastly, Jesus is Victor! Nothing has changed in that regard. Our unconquerable King is still on the throne.

Many of us have warned and will continue to do so, the choice is between Christ and chaos; God over government, not government as God.

You cannot copy the Left to defeat the Left.

Nowhere in the Good Book do we hear the imperative to compromise with sin in order to win out over it; God is the author of peace, not confusion (1 Corinthians 14:33).

Likewise, winsomeness is not a virtue.

Neither is toxic (misplaced) empathy, nor fear, a fruit of the Spirit.

So wrote the imprisoned Apostle Paul, “And because of my chains, most of the brothers and sisters have become confident in the Lord and dare all the more to proclaim the gospel without fear.” (Philippians 1:14)

Let those in both the Church and the State with ears to hear, hear.

The LNP is paying the price for ditching Menzies and MAGA for Marx and mediocrity.

As leader of the Australian Christians Party, Maryka Groenewald, wrote somewhat prophetically two days before the election:

“Choosing not to engage just because it feels uncomfortable is never helpful or wise.“

“If we want peace, then we need to be willing to step into this fight with prayer and grit. Ignorance and apathy are no longer excuses.”