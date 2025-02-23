Image
Seven Churches Targeted in Suspected Arson Attacks, But You Probably Didn’t Hear About It

"Despite the severity of the incident, mainstream media outlets have been notably quiet... If the targets were mosques or synagogues, the global response would likely be far different."

Staff Writer Feb 24, 2025

Seven churches in New Zealand were targeted in a suspected arson attack on Saturday night, with significant damage caused to multiple buildings. However, the incident has largely gone underreported by the mainstream media.

The BBC was among the few major outlets to cover the attack, which occurred in Masterton, a town located north of Wellington.

Authorities reported that four churches, including the Anglican Church of the Epiphany, St. Patrick’s Catholic Church Masterton, Masterton Baptist Church, and Equippers Church Masterton, suffered “moderate to significant” damage.

Evidence also suggests three additional buildings were targeted but did not catch fire.

Emergency services were alerted to the fire at Masterton Baptist Church only after responding to another church blaze. Broken windows, burnt chairs, and scorched upholstery have been described by local media as part of the damage.

Fortunately, all fires were extinguished and no injuries were reported.

David Dew, an elder at Masterton Baptist Church, reportedly expressed concern over the deliberate nature of the attack. “This deliberate act is very upsetting, and the fact that people or persons unknown have felt they could plan – you don’t normally have seven, we’ll call them firebombs, at hand. You have to make them,” Dew said.

New Zealand police are currently investigating the attacks and are providing security around the affected churches.

Despite the severity of the incident, mainstream media outlets have been notably quiet. The lack of coverage and failure to categorize the attacks as “hate crimes” or “Christophobia” is revealing, if anything. There’s no doubt, that if the targets were mosques or synagogues, the global response would likely be far different.

The silence is unsurprising, especially considering how the recent beheadings of 70 Christians in Congo by Islamic militants barely made the headlines.

Christians remain the most persecuted religious group in the world, with anti-Christian persecution rapidly spreading geographically and increasing in severity.

In the past 20 years, more than 2.4 million Christians have been killed through bombings, shootings, and beheadings. At least 75% of all religiously motivated violence and oppression targets Christians.

In certain areas, the level of persecution against Christians is so extreme that it is nearing what could be considered “genocide” under the international definition adopted by the UN.

If you were getting your information purely from mainstream media outlets, however, you really wouldn’t know. They just don’t care whenever it conflicts with their manufactured narrative.

Police Visit Grandmother Over Social Media Criticism of Labour Politician

Police Visit Grandmother Over Social Media Criticism of Labour Politician

"Fox said he hopes the Trump administration turns its back on the UK, forcing them to fund their own defence rather than 'pouring cash into the bottomless money pit of welfare statism.'"
By
by Staff WriterFeb 24, 2025
The Ship of Theseus: What Is National Identity?

The Ship of Theseus: What Is National Identity?

"If a country's defining people group is gradually replaced over time—whether through migration, demographic shifts, or other means—in what sense is it still the same nation?"
By
by Staff WriterFeb 23, 2025
Our Civilisation Is at the Crossroads

Our Civilisation Is at the Crossroads

"We’ve told them that we don’t really have anything very great, or if we do we ought not to talk about it much. I believe this is wrong because what we have in the cities of Europe and the West are the greatest civilisation the world has known."
By
by Bill MuehlenbergFeb 22, 2025
Hungary Condemns the Murder of 70 Christians in Congo as the World Stays Silent

Hungary Condemns the Murder of 70 Christians in Congo as the World Stays Silent

"Hungary is the first, and only country to immediately condemn the latest massacre of Christians in the Congo."
By
by Rod LampardFeb 22, 2025
Australia’s US Alliance “Under Threat,” Warns Craig Kelly

Australia’s US Alliance “Under Threat,” Warns Craig Kelly

"Friendship is based on shared values... You don't have shared values if you're so afraid of your own people that you silence them and shut them up," Vance said.
By
by Staff WriterFeb 21, 2025
Vance Says Christianity Shapes His Politics: The Heart of Christianity Is Christ’s Resurrection

Vance Says Christianity Shapes His Politics: The Heart of Christianity Is Christ’s Resurrection

"The fundamental tenet of our faith is that the Son of God became man. He died and then he raised himself from the dead," the Vice President said.
By
by Staff WriterFeb 21, 2025
Words Matter

Words Matter

"Words matter. Ideas matter. Ideologies matter."
By
by Dr Stephen FysonFeb 21, 2025
Queer Black Woman Cast As Jesus in New Stage Play: The Left Only Hates One God

Queer Black Woman Cast As Jesus in New Stage Play: The Left Only Hates One God

From Wicked to wicked.
By
by Staff WriterFeb 20, 2025

