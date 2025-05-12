Senator Babet Calls for Investigation into Explicit Mural in Fitzroy

Senator Ralph Babet of the United Australia Party has called for a police investigation into a controversial mural in Fitzroy, arguing that it represents an unacceptable level of explicit content in public spaces. In a press release titled “Smut on our Streets,” Babet criticised the artwork, which he described as “disturbing” and inappropriate for public display.

The mural, created by an artist using the pseudonym ‘Squid Licker,’ features an image of a woman dressed in sadomasochistic bondage gear. The graphic nature of the artwork, according to Babet, is visible to anyone passing by, including children and families.

We must put a stop to the normalisation of smut and degeneracy pic.twitter.com/rnq0U9tbeu — Senator Babet (@senatorbabet) May 12, 2025

“This is not art – it is filth. It’s disturbing, highly sexualised, and has no place being displayed on a public street,” Senator Babet said in the statement. “Children walk past this area every day. What message does it send when we normalise graphic sexual imagery in public spaces? Victoria Police must act immediately to remove this disgraceful material.”

Babet expressed concern that the image could potentially violate Victoria’s Summary Offences Act 1966, urging the authorities to take immediate action. He also warned that failure to address the situation could be perceived as tacit approval of content that undermines community standards and public decency.

“This is about protecting our children and our community from degeneracy. The public is rightfully outraged – and I stand with them,” Babet added.

In a follow-up social media post, Senator Babet shared a photo of the mural, further criticising the display. “How the hell is this considered ‘art’. It’s not appropriate for the side of a building in full public view. These leftists need their heads read,” Babet wrote.