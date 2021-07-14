Senator Alex Antic Joins the Fight Against Vaccine Passports

“We cannot tell Australian citizens that they can only work, travel or see their family if they undergo a medical procedure. Our role must be to inform and encourage, not to coerce.”













Liberal Senator Alex Antic has joined the fight against Vaccine Passports, with an article by the Senator written for The Spectator titled We Must Reject Vaccine Passports.

Senator Antic expressed his concerns that digital vaccination certificates would be used by the Australian government to discriminate against Australians who choose not to get vaccinated against COVID-19. Prime Minister Scott Morrison has stated that part of the government’s “Four Phase Plan” through the pandemic would include the use of digital vaccination certificates, available through the Medicare app, which state governments would use to determine whether people are allowed to enter their states.

Senator Antic writes, “We cannot tell Australian citizens that they can only work, travel or see their family if they undergo a medical procedure. Our role must be to inform and encourage, not to coerce.”

The Senator describes how Vaccine Passports would become a form of discrimination against people who reject this particular medical procedure and could also become a form of coercion to get vaccinated, prohibited by the Nuremberg Code of 1947 which reads:

[T]he voluntary consent of the human subject is absolutely essential. This means that the person involved should have legal capacity to give consent; should be so situated as to be able to exercise free power of choice, without the intervention of any element of force, fraud, deceit, duress, overreaching, or other ulterior form of constraint or coercion…

Independent former Liberal MP Craig Kelly, who on June 21 introduced the No Domestic COVID Vaccine Passports Bill 2021 in Parliament, retweeted the article. Several days prior to Kelly’s First Reading speech, Liberal Senator Eric Abetz told The Tasmanian Browser that he would support Kelly’s Bill:

History says that, more often than not, measures designed as “temporary” are never removed. If we implement something like this for domestic travel then it is a very small step to roll it out further to restaurants, theatres, sporting events etc, etc. It would then likely become the norm with booster shots and other vaccines. It would be hard to see such measures as anything but coercion for medical procedures and would most definitely create a permanently discriminated against cohort.

