Image
Australia ·News & Commentary

Senate Pushes Back on Digital ID Rules, Backs Babet’s Motion Against Online Surveillance

“This is not about protecting children. It is about building a surveillance infrastructure under the cover of safety,” Babet said.

Staff Writer Jul 30, 2025

The Senate has passed an urgency motion introduced by Senator Ralph Babet on Tuesday, challenging the Albanese Government’s new online safety rules for internet search engines. The motion calls for amendments to the Internet Search Engine Services Online Safety Code, specifically targeting age assurance requirements that critics argue pose serious privacy risks.

Senator Babet argued the current code represents an unnecessary layer of digital surveillance under the guise of child protection. “This is not about protecting children. It is about building a surveillance infrastructure under the cover of safety,” Babet said during his remarks to the chamber.

The code, which mandates age assurance for users logged into search engines such as Google and Microsoft, includes verification methods that may involve government ID checks, biometric scanning, and data collection. Babet warned this could lead to a society where online privacy is no longer permitted.

The motion stated that the age verification requirements must be amended as they “raise many privacy issues” and “represent another layer of digital surveillance, dressed up as child protection.”

In a rare moment of cross-party alignment, the Coalition and the Greens supported the motion, which passed with 38 votes in favour and 25 against. Labor opposed the measure.

The vote reflects growing resistance to government-imposed digital identity measures and a welcome rise in awareness of the privacy risks they pose, as Caldron Pool has long warned.

Special Request:

For nearly eight years, we've highlighted issues ignored by mainstream media and resisted globalist ideologies eroding Western civilization. We've done this joyfully, without paywalls, despite personal costs to our team. Your support has kept us going, but operating costs exceed donations, forcing us to use ads. We’d love to ditch them, so we’re asking for your help. If you value our work, please consider supporting us via Stripe or PayPal. Every bit helps us keep fighting for our kids’ future. Thank you!

What's New?

Use the blue arrows at the bottom to scroll through the latest.
UK Home Office Forms Elite Unit to Monitor Social Media for Anti-Migrant Sentiment

UK Home Office Forms Elite Unit to Monitor Social Media for Anti-Migrant Sentiment

The UK Home Office is launching a specialised police unit aimed at monitoring social media for signs of "anti-migrant sentiment."
By
by Staff WriterJul 30, 2025
Australia’s Social Media Ban for Kids: A ‘Trojan Horse’ for Digital ID

Australia’s Social Media Ban for Kids: A ‘Trojan Horse’ for Digital ID

“My job is to get out there and tell people what this is really about. It’s really about control of the narrative," Senator Antic said.
By
by Staff WriterJul 29, 2025
Islamic Attack in East Congo: At Least 34 Christians Killed in Brutal Church Massacre

Islamic Attack in East Congo: At Least 34 Christians Killed in Brutal Church Massacre

"19 of the victims were women, 15 were men, and 9 were children. Most were stabbed to death in the church.”
By
by Rod LampardJul 29, 2025
Montreal Church Fined $2,500 for Worshiping Without a Permit

Montreal Church Fined $2,500 for Worshiping Without a Permit

A spokesperson for Mayor Valerie Plante stated, “This show runs counter to the values of inclusion, solidarity, and respect that are championed in Montreal.”
By
by Staff WriterJul 28, 2025
Trump: “Immigration is Killing Europe”

Trump: “Immigration is Killing Europe”

"You’ve got to stop this horrible invasion that’s happening to Europe," he said.
By
by Staff WriterJul 26, 2025
They Want To Take Your Home

They Want To Take Your Home

"Debt has been pushed on every nation and almost every household, so that all people, everywhere, are vulnerable to hostile takeover by the globalist banks."
By
by Matthew LittlefieldJul 25, 2025
Gabbard Unveils ‘Irrefutable Evidence’ of Obama Administration’s Role in Fabricating Russia-Gate Narrative

Gabbard Unveils ‘Irrefutable Evidence’ of Obama Administration’s Role in Fabricating Russia-Gate Narrative

“There is irrefutable evidence that details how President Obama and his national security team directed the creation of an intelligence community assessment that they knew was false," she said.
By
by Staff WriterJul 24, 2025
Trump Accuses Obama of Treason: “It’s Time to Go After People”

Trump Accuses Obama of Treason: “It’s Time to Go After People”

"He’s guilty. It’s not a question. He’s guilty. This was treason. This was every word you can think of," President Trump said.
By
by Staff WriterJul 24, 2025

Image

Support

If you value our work and would like to support us, you can do so by visiting our support page. Can’t find what you’re looking for? Visit our search page.

Copyright © 2025, Caldron Pool

Quick Links

Permissions

Everything published at Caldron Pool is protected by copyright and cannot be used and/or duplicated without prior written permission. Links and excerpts with full attribution are permitted. Published articles represent the opinions of the author and may not reflect the views of all contributors at Caldron Pool.

Caldron Pool does not condone the use of violence, threats, or intimidation for political or religious purposes. We strongly advocate for peaceful, respectful, and free communication and open debate without fear of reprisal or punishment.