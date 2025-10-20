Image
Saving the West, Christianity, and the Future

"A society of saved sinners (Christians) will be inherently more cohesive, moral, and just. So on the Sabbath, go to Church, learn of Christ, and that is the greatest thing for the West that can be done."

Zach Dotson Oct 20, 2025

I have noticed an uptick in people concerned about the direction of Australia, my home country, the United States, and, of course, my wife’s homeland, Canada.

I understand the concern; degeneracy is on the rise, and social cohesion is evaporating. Many people are concerned about these things and want to put a stop to them, stand and be counted, and save the West. I feel the same.

But this Sunday is the day when I will withdraw from the world and focus on another heaven, I will pitch my tent heavenward in Public and private worship. I will try not to think about the current moral crisis, the rule of debauchery, or my fears about the future. I will focus on Christ, His Saving Glory, and His Resurrection.

Now, if you are concerned about the future in light of the current state of affairs, I have some Words from Jesus in Matthew 6:33: “But seek ye first the kingdom of God, and his righteousness; and all these things shall be added unto you.”

In that text, Jesus says, “Follow Me, worship Me, and everything else will follow.” So, if you’re concerned about the future, then go to Church, come to know Jesus, and the rest will follow.

In terms of saving the West, the most consequential thing you can do is worry about the Salvation of your own soul. You’re a sinner, my friend, in rebellion against a Holy God, and Christ has provided in His death and resurrection the remedy for sin.

A society of saved sinners (Christians) will be inherently more cohesive, moral, and just. So on the Sabbath, go to Church, learn of Christ, and that is the greatest thing for the West that can be done.

So, on the Lord’s Day (Sunday), go to a Bible preaching church.

Special Request:

Image

