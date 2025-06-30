Rupert Lowe Launches “Restore Britain”

Rupert Lowe, MP for Great Yarmouth, has launched Restore Britain, a movement he describes as a “fundamentally different way of doing things.” In an announcement on X, Lowe clarified that the initiative is not a political party but a grassroots effort aimed at reshaping how Britain is governed.

“This is not a political party, but a fundamentally different way of doing things,” Lowe said. “Members from political parties are very welcome to join us on this journey, if they share our values and want to be part of a bottom-up movement that has the potential to transform Britain.”

Restore Britain is for those who believe Britain has been weakened by ineffective leadership and broken institutions. The movement advocates for:

Low taxes and a small government

and a Secure borders and national sovereignty

and national sovereignty Traditional Christian values and national pride

and Free speech and direct democracy

Lowe emphasised that this is a “community driven by trust, transparency, and teamwork,” with a focus on action, not just rhetoric. “We’re building something different: A platform shaped by the people, for the people,” he said.

Members of Restore Britain will have a direct say in shaping policies. “As a member of Restore Britain, you will have the opportunity to vote on the policies and principles that you believe in,” Lowe explained. These policies will be used to pressure the government to act in line with the will of the people.

Lowe also stated that private prosecutions, legal challenges, and investigations into corruption will be part of the movement’s strategy. A special task force will focus on FOI requests and whistleblower support.

The ultimate goal is to pass the Great Repeal Act by 2029, aimed at reversing laws that Lowe and his supporters argue undermine Britain’s values. “We must aim, together, to implement The Great Repeal Act in 2029, that can then be followed by national restoration,” Lowe said.

While the long-term goal is 2029, Lowe emphasised that immediate change is possible: “If we don’t [act], there won’t be a Britain to restore.”

Lowe’s track record includes his role in the successful crowdfunding effort for the Independent Rape Gang Inquiry and his petition to release Lucy Connolly. With Restore Britain, Lowe is asking citizens to join a movement that acts, not just talks. “We won’t talk, we will do, we will act, we will deliver.”

Elon Musk also appeared to back the movement, responding to Lowe’s announcement on X with two UK flag emojis.

🇬🇧🇬🇧 — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) June 30, 2025

For more information, visit the Restore Britain website.