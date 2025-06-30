Image
News & Commentary ·United Kingdom

Rupert Lowe Launches “Restore Britain”

"If we don’t act, there won’t be a Britain to restore," Lowe said.

Staff Writer Jul 1, 2025

Rupert Lowe, MP for Great Yarmouth, has launched Restore Britain, a movement he describes as a “fundamentally different way of doing things.” In an announcement on X, Lowe clarified that the initiative is not a political party but a grassroots effort aimed at reshaping how Britain is governed.

“This is not a political party, but a fundamentally different way of doing things,” Lowe said. “Members from political parties are very welcome to join us on this journey, if they share our values and want to be part of a bottom-up movement that has the potential to transform Britain.”

Restore Britain is for those who believe Britain has been weakened by ineffective leadership and broken institutions. The movement advocates for:

  • Low taxes and a small government
  • Secure borders and national sovereignty
  • Traditional Christian values and national pride
  • Free speech and direct democracy

Lowe emphasised that this is a “community driven by trust, transparency, and teamwork,” with a focus on action, not just rhetoric. “We’re building something different: A platform shaped by the people, for the people,” he said.

Members of Restore Britain will have a direct say in shaping policies. “As a member of Restore Britain, you will have the opportunity to vote on the policies and principles that you believe in,” Lowe explained. These policies will be used to pressure the government to act in line with the will of the people.

Lowe also stated that private prosecutions, legal challenges, and investigations into corruption will be part of the movement’s strategy. A special task force will focus on FOI requests and whistleblower support.

The ultimate goal is to pass the Great Repeal Act by 2029, aimed at reversing laws that Lowe and his supporters argue undermine Britain’s values. “We must aim, together, to implement The Great Repeal Act in 2029, that can then be followed by national restoration,” Lowe said.

While the long-term goal is 2029, Lowe emphasised that immediate change is possible: “If we don’t [act], there won’t be a Britain to restore.”

Lowe’s track record includes his role in the successful crowdfunding effort for the Independent Rape Gang Inquiry and his petition to release Lucy Connolly. With Restore Britain, Lowe is asking citizens to join a movement that acts, not just talks. “We won’t talk, we will do, we will act, we will deliver.”

Elon Musk also appeared to back the movement, responding to Lowe’s announcement on X with two UK flag emojis.

For more information, visit the Restore Britain website.

Special Request:

For nearly eight years, we've highlighted issues ignored by mainstream media and resisted globalist ideologies eroding Western civilization. We've done this joyfully, without paywalls, despite personal costs to our team. Your support has kept us going, but operating costs exceed donations, forcing us to use ads. We’d love to ditch them, so we’re asking for your help. If you value our work, please consider supporting us via Stripe or PayPal. Every bit helps us keep fighting for our kids’ future. Thank you!

What's New?

Use the blue arrows at the bottom to scroll through the latest.
£200 Million Will Be Spent on the Church of England’s Quest for Carbon Zero

£200 Million Will Be Spent on the Church of England’s Quest for Carbon Zero

"Among those priorities is Social and Racial justice, which received £12 million in the budget, with this number ballooning to £40.3 million by 2034."
By
by Rod LampardJul 1, 2025
A Childless Nation Is a Dead Nation

A Childless Nation Is a Dead Nation

“A baby drought is not just a family issue; it’s a national crisis. And a national crisis that we face today.”
By
by Staff WriterJun 30, 2025
Christian Pastor Crucified in Arizona

Christian Pastor Crucified in Arizona

"Pastor Bill was found with his arms pinned to the wall in a crucifixion-like pose, and a crown of thorns placed on his head."
By
by Staff WriterJun 30, 2025
Hungary Defies EU, Champions Family Over LGBTQ+ Agenda

Hungary Defies EU, Champions Family Over LGBTQ+ Agenda

"Euroleftists are framing child protection amendments to Hungary’s 2011 Constitution as a war on the LGBTQ+."
By
by Rod LampardJun 29, 2025
Chaos Once Signaled Divine Disapproval; Now You’re Not Allowed to Notice

Chaos Once Signaled Divine Disapproval; Now You’re Not Allowed to Notice

"The so-called primitives may have shown more wisdom than modern intellectuals. They saw looming catastrophe as divine disapproval and sought to avert it; today’s intelligentsia sees chaos and charges headlong into oblivion without thought or hesitation."
By
by Ben DavisJun 28, 2025
X Adds Feature to Report Posts Deemed ‘Illegal in Australia’

X Adds Feature to Report Posts Deemed ‘Illegal in Australia’

"Critics say the move legitimises creeping global censorship, normalising the idea that governments should dictate speech standards, even far beyond their borders."
By
by Staff WriterJun 28, 2025
“I Was Wrong”: Veteran Broadcaster Admits Fault Over COVID Coverage

“I Was Wrong”: Veteran Broadcaster Admits Fault Over COVID Coverage

"It’s appalling that others in mainstream media and government refuse to admit what is now so scientifically obvious," Smith said.
By
by Staff WriterJun 28, 2025
‘Let It Die’: Chavura Says Liberal Party Can’t Be Saved

‘Let It Die’: Chavura Says Liberal Party Can’t Be Saved

“Perhaps the best thing for the Liberal Party is for it to die because I just can't see any way that this party can possibly be fixed.”
By
by Staff WriterJun 27, 2025

Image

Support

If you value our work and would like to support us, you can do so by visiting our support page. Can’t find what you’re looking for? Visit our search page.

Copyright © 2025, Caldron Pool

Quick Links

Permissions

Everything published at Caldron Pool is protected by copyright and cannot be used and/or duplicated without prior written permission. Links and excerpts with full attribution are permitted. Published articles represent the opinions of the author and may not reflect the views of all contributors at Caldron Pool.

Caldron Pool does not condone the use of violence, threats, or intimidation for political or religious purposes. We strongly advocate for peaceful, respectful, and free communication and open debate without fear of reprisal or punishment.