Ruddick Slams NSW Parliament Motion on Far-Right Extremism as “Misguided or Malicious”

Libertarian Member of the New South Wales Parliament John Ruddick has criticised a parliamentary Matter of Public Importance focused on responses to “far-right extremism, white supremacy and protest,” arguing that recent protest violence cited in debate was unrelated to right-wing groups and was instead being used to justify broader political claims.

Speaking in the NSW Parliament, Ruddick said the motion was “either misguided or malicious” and objected to references made by earlier speakers to unrest connected with pro-Palestinian demonstrations opposing the visit of Israel’s Prime Minister, Isaac Herzog.

He told Parliament: “There was no right-wing involvement last night. It was a left-wing thing and a police thing.”

Ruddick argued that examples raised in support of the motion did not match its stated focus. He said: “If the far-right and right-wing extremism and white supremacy is so urgent, why do they have to talk about something completely unrelated?”

In his speech, Ruddick connected social tensions and protest unrest to immigration levels and multicultural policy. He stated: “We are suffering a decay in social cohesion because we are being swamped by mass migration, creating a multicultural mess of distrust and identity politics.”

He also said: “The solution is to reverse direction on mass migration and multiculturalism. That is why I support a five-year immigration pause, along with a five-year debate about what’s optimal for the next century.”

Ruddick advocated replacing multiculturalism with assimilation, telling the chamber: “They should assimilate into Australian values, which they are admitting by migrating here that it’s better.”

“Why do they want to leave [their country of origin] and come to Australia?” he asked. “Because it’s better. We’re a better country. So why the hell do we have to embrace their cultural values? They should assimilate into Australian values, which they are admitting by migrating here, that it’s better.

Addressing how extremist labels are used in political debate, he said: “This motion is implicitly blaming the current situation on the existing Australian population for not embracing this disaster. That is misguided. But if it’s not misguided, then this motion is malicious in attempting to smear ordinary Australians as the violent far right.”

“The vast majority of those people called far right are simply regular Australians who are dismayed at the direction this country is taking.”

Ruddick further argued that political violence has historically been more associated with left-wing movements, referencing the French Revolution and communist governments of the 20th century. He told Parliament: “By any historically literate and honest interpretation of our politics, Australia in 2026 is significantly more left wing than it was in the 20th century.”

He criticised the motion’s framing, saying: “This is a cynical and malicious game designed to shut down legitimate protest against mass migration and multiculturalism.”

Ruddick cited statements from Victorian police officials about clashes at protests, quoting remarks that attributed violent conduct to left-aligned groups. He contrasted those events with what he described as peaceful right-leaning demonstrations, stating: “That is what happens at every single right-wing protest.”

He said: “This matter of public importance is Orwellian.” He closed his address with: “This is a highly misleading, if not malicious, matter of public importance. Thank you.”

Ruddick later posted his speech on social media, writing: “Everyone knows, there was zero right-wing involvement… I used my contribution to make the blindingly obvious point that it is left that was born in violence during the French Revolution and have had a near monopoly on political violence ever since.”

