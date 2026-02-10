Image
Australia ·News & Commentary

Ruddick Slams NSW Parliament Motion on Far-Right Extremism as “Misguided or Malicious”

"We are suffering a decay in social cohesion because we are being swamped by mass migration, creating a multicultural mess of distrust and identity politics," he said. “The vast majority of those people called far right are simply regular Australians who are dismayed at the direction this country is taking.”

Staff Writer Feb 11, 2026

Libertarian Member of the New South Wales Parliament John Ruddick has criticised a parliamentary Matter of Public Importance focused on responses to “far-right extremism, white supremacy and protest,” arguing that recent protest violence cited in debate was unrelated to right-wing groups and was instead being used to justify broader political claims.

Speaking in the NSW Parliament, Ruddick said the motion was “either misguided or malicious” and objected to references made by earlier speakers to unrest connected with pro-Palestinian demonstrations opposing the visit of Israel’s Prime Minister, Isaac Herzog.

He told Parliament: “There was no right-wing involvement last night. It was a left-wing thing and a police thing.”

Ruddick argued that examples raised in support of the motion did not match its stated focus. He said: “If the far-right and right-wing extremism and white supremacy is so urgent, why do they have to talk about something completely unrelated?”

In his speech, Ruddick connected social tensions and protest unrest to immigration levels and multicultural policy. He stated: “We are suffering a decay in social cohesion because we are being swamped by mass migration, creating a multicultural mess of distrust and identity politics.”

He also said: “The solution is to reverse direction on mass migration and multiculturalism. That is why I support a five-year immigration pause, along with a five-year debate about what’s optimal for the next century.”

Ruddick advocated replacing multiculturalism with assimilation, telling the chamber: “They should assimilate into Australian values, which they are admitting by migrating here that it’s better.”

“Why do they want to leave [their country of origin] and come to Australia?” he asked. “Because it’s better. We’re a better country. So why the hell do we have to embrace their cultural values? They should assimilate into Australian values, which they are admitting by migrating here, that it’s better.

Addressing how extremist labels are used in political debate, he said: “This motion is implicitly blaming the current situation on the existing Australian population for not embracing this disaster. That is misguided. But if it’s not misguided, then this motion is malicious in attempting to smear ordinary Australians as the violent far right.”

“The vast majority of those people called far right are simply regular Australians who are dismayed at the direction this country is taking.”

Ruddick further argued that political violence has historically been more associated with left-wing movements, referencing the French Revolution and communist governments of the 20th century. He told Parliament: “By any historically literate and honest interpretation of our politics, Australia in 2026 is significantly more left wing than it was in the 20th century.”

He criticised the motion’s framing, saying: “This is a cynical and malicious game designed to shut down legitimate protest against mass migration and multiculturalism.”

Ruddick cited statements from Victorian police officials about clashes at protests, quoting remarks that attributed violent conduct to left-aligned groups. He contrasted those events with what he described as peaceful right-leaning demonstrations, stating: “That is what happens at every single right-wing protest.”

He said: “This matter of public importance is Orwellian.” He closed his address with: “This is a highly misleading, if not malicious, matter of public importance. Thank you.”

Ruddick later posted his speech on social media, writing: “Everyone knows, there was zero right-wing involvement… I used my contribution to make the blindingly obvious point that it is left that was born in violence during the French Revolution and have had a near monopoly on political violence ever since.”

WATCH:

Special Request:

For nearly eight years, we've highlighted issues ignored by mainstream media and resisted globalist ideologies eroding Western civilization. We've done this joyfully, without paywalls, despite personal costs to our team. Your support has kept us going, but operating costs exceed donations, forcing us to use ads. We’d love to ditch them, so we’re asking for your help. If you value our work, please consider supporting us via Stripe or PayPal. Every bit helps us keep fighting for our kids’ future. Thank you!

What's New?

Use the blue arrows at the bottom to scroll through the latest.
“Genocidal Language”: The Concerning Rise of Anti-White Rhetoric

“Genocidal Language”: The Concerning Rise of Anti-White Rhetoric

"We have the ability to take over this country," he said.
By
by Staff WriterFeb 10, 2026
50 Million Muslims Now Live in Europe, Up From 500,000 at Century’s Turn

50 Million Muslims Now Live in Europe, Up From 500,000 at Century’s Turn

“In a nation that was built around the Church of England, Muslims are now running major cities across the country for the first time in history.”
By
by Staff WriterFeb 9, 2026
NYC Mayor Urges Americans To Look to Islam and Muhammad

NYC Mayor Urges Americans To Look to Islam and Muhammad

"He said that while Islam can provide a 'moral compass,' government should supply material support and resources."
By
by Staff WriterFeb 7, 2026
Mike Johnson Tells Pope: ‘Borders Are Biblical’

Mike Johnson Tells Pope: ‘Borders Are Biblical’

"Despite the unfounded claims of the Left, supporting a strong national border is a very Christian thing to do," he said.
By
by Rod LampardFeb 7, 2026
Trump Announces Plan to “Rededicate America as One Nation Under God”

Trump Announces Plan to “Rededicate America as One Nation Under God”

"We are endowed with our sacred rights to life, liberty — not by government, but by God Almighty Himself," President Trump said.
By
by Staff WriterFeb 6, 2026
We Are Well Past Diagnosis

We Are Well Past Diagnosis

A civilisation cannot be healed by cultural analysis alone. It is restored by truth, personal responsibility, and reform, starting not with “what is wrong out there,” but with what is wrong within.
By
by Staff WriterFeb 6, 2026
13-Year-Old Australian Boy Swims Four Hours in Rough Seas to Save Family

13-Year-Old Australian Boy Swims Four Hours in Rough Seas to Save Family

"After swimming four kilometres to shore, he said he then had to run another two kilometres to find a phone, claiming there were a lot of foreigners on the beach but he couldn't get any help."
By
by Staff WriterFeb 5, 2026
Convicted Terrorist to Serve in UK Government — Only in Modern Britain

Convicted Terrorist to Serve in UK Government — Only in Modern Britain

"At some point, Britain will have to decide whether it wants to be something—or nothing. Whether it wants to be a country with a shared inheritance, or merely a geographic space where incompatible worldviews coexist until they no longer can."
By
by Staff WriterFeb 4, 2026

Image

Support

If you value our work and would like to support us, you can do so by visiting our support page. Can’t find what you’re looking for? Visit our search page.

Copyright © 2025, Caldron Pool

Quick Links

Permissions

Everything published at Caldron Pool is protected by copyright and cannot be used and/or duplicated without prior written permission. Links and excerpts with full attribution are permitted. Published articles represent the opinions of the author and may not reflect the views of all contributors at Caldron Pool.

Caldron Pool does not condone the use of violence, threats, or intimidation for political or religious purposes. We strongly advocate for peaceful, respectful, and free communication and open debate without fear of reprisal or punishment.