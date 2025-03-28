Image
Abortion ·News & Commentary

Ruddick Opposes Greens Abortion Bill in NSW

"The bill could lead to a reduction in available health services, particularly from faith-based organizations that may choose to exit the state in protest."

Staff Writer Mar 29, 2025

John Ruddick, Libertarian member of the New South Wales Parliament, has publicly opposed a proposed amendment to the Abortion Law Reform Act 2019 that would require most hospitals to provide abortion-related services.

Under the Abortion Law Reform Amendment (Health Care Access) Bill 2025, NSW Health would be mandated to offer abortion services at a majority of hospitals and health facilities. Ruddick has articulated his concerns, emphasizing that the Libertarian Party does not take a definitive stance on abortion. He explained that while some libertarians believe life begins at conception, others argue it starts at birth, leading to a diverse range of opinions within the party.

Ruddick highlighted that libertarianism primarily addresses the limits of state intervention, suggesting that the question of when life begins is a moral issue. He criticized the bill as government overreach, claiming it infringes on freedom of association and conscience. He stated that the legislation transforms abortion from a legal right into a mandated entitlement, potentially forcing healthcare providers with moral objections to facilitate procedures they find ethically unacceptable.

He expressed concern that the bill could lead to a reduction in available health services, particularly from faith-based organizations that may choose to exit the state in protest. Ruddick noted that many hospitals in NSW were established by Christian organizations and emphasized the importance of respecting their values.

In closing, Ruddick reaffirmed his opposition to the bill, highlighting the potential negative consequences for healthcare availability across the state. He also acknowledged the efforts of Dr. Joanna Howe, who has actively campaigned against the legislation.

