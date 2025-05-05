Image
Robot Powered By Lab-Grown Human Brain in China

"Chinese scientists have reportedly developed a robot controlled by lab-grown human brain tissue, marking a disturbing advancement in biohybrid intelligence."

Chinese scientists have reportedly developed a robot controlled by lab-grown human brain tissue, marking a disturbing advancement in biohybrid intelligence. The ‘brain-on-chip’ system combines lab-grown human brain matter with a neural interface chip to power a so-called ‘organoid’ robot.

The fusion of biology and robotics was accomplished last year by researchers at Tianjin University and the Southern University of Science and Technology.

The research team cultivated cerebral organoids—three-dimensional clusters of human brain cells derived from pluripotent stem cells. These organoids were integrated with a neural interface chip, enabling the robot to process information and perform tasks such as object manipulation and obstacle avoidance.

The system, known as MetaBOC (Meta Brain-on-Chip), allows for real-time interaction between the biological neural network and the robot’s electronic components. This setup enables the robot to learn and adapt to its environment, mimicking aspects of human cognitive functions.

The Global Times reports, “The human brain weighs only three pounds, but it is one of the most complex substances known in the world. As an important emerging branch of brain-machine interfaces, brain-on-chip is expected to push forward the development of cutting-edge technologies such as hybrid intelligence, said Tianjin University.”

According to the research team at Tianjin University, the brain-like organ, though structurally and functionally similar to the human brain, still faces significant challenges, including low maturity and insufficient nutrient supply.

I’m reminded of a scene from the 1993 film Jurassic Park, in which Dr. Ian Malcolm, portrayed by Jeff Goldblum, said: “Your scientists were so preoccupied with whether or not they could, they didn’t stop to think if they should.”

