Robert F. Kennedy Jr Backs Donald Trump

Life-long Democrat Robert F. Kennedy Jr. has now ended his presidential bid and has thrown his support to Donald Trump. That should shake up the American election a bit. The DNC in Chicago is now history.

If you did not see lots of it, you did not miss too much. There was no substance, no policy, no serious discussion of how America can be fixed. Instead, there were two words heard more than almost any: “Trump,” and then “abortion”. Hatred of Trump and love of abortion were the defining themes of the Convention.

And then we had all these bizarre promises of how Kamala and Tim would fix everything if elected. Um, Kamala is already in – she had been with Joe for nearly four years now. Why were things not fixed already? Indeed, Joe and Kamala have been in power, along with Obama, for 12 of the past 16 years! If they are so good for America, why do they keep blaming Trump, who was in power for only 25% of this period?

So a brief but fully accurate take on what went down there in Chicago would run something like this: ‘Everything wrong with America is all Trump’s fault, even though we Dems have been in the White House for 75% of the past 16 years. We hate Trump and you should too. And we love abortion and you should too.’ There you have it: the Democratic platform and vision for a brave new world.

Oh, but they did have a lot of ‘joy’ and ‘vibes’ at the DNC. As if that will save America. My good social media friend Tom Graffagnino is a great writer and poet, and what he put together about the DNC is well worth sharing here:

‘Twas a happy, joy-filled Love-In! YES!…. A time to celebrate! MAGA Orange Man is downcast. (We’re united by our hate.) We’ll campaign on Good Vibrations… (All aboard “The Feel Good Train!”) Watch The Press Corps give us cover… (Sentimentalism reigns!) Moloch’s Bus was parked outside, sir… (Baal and Mammon were fulfilled!) We’re Progressives fast regressing Back to pagan, and we’re thrilled! We don’t really have a “platform”… (But we DO have Hollywood!) We think that should count for something! Something really, really GOOD! We were giddy with emotion… (We were Babble-Tower high!) Just imagining above us There’s no “heaven”…only sky. Join The Party…(Time’s a-wastin’!) Join the Blue/Green Broad Way Throng! Vote for us,….”The Forward Thinking”! (What could possibly go wrong?)

However, the important news was that Kennedy was now on Team Trump. He gave a rousing speech in Arizona at another massive Trump rally. He had added this theme to the Trump campaign: “Make America Healthy Again.” I just pulled out his recent volumes. They are:

Kennedy, Robert F. Jr., The Real Anthony Fauci: Bill Gates, Big Pharma, and the Global War on Democracy and Public Health. Skyhorse, 2021.

Kennedy, Robert F. Jr., The Wuhan Cover-Up: How US Health Officials Conspired with the Chinese Military to Hide the Origins of COVID-19. Skyhorse, 2022.

Kennedy, Robert F. Jr., A Letter To Liberals. Skyhorse, 2022.

That last volume I reviewed here.

Kennedy, the nephew of President John F. Kennedy and son of Sen. Robert F. Kennedy, was running as an independent since the Dems wanted nothing to do with him. He just gave a brilliant speech with Trump in Arizona. The whole speech is worth sharing, but I can only offer parts of it here. He began with these words:

Sixteen months ago, in April of 2023, I launched my campaign for president of the United States. I began this journey as a Democrat, which is the party of my father, and my uncle. It is the party which I pledge my own allegiance to. Long before I was old enough to vote, I attended my first democratic convention at the age of six in 1960, and back then, the Democrats were the champions of the Constitution and of civil rights. The Democrats stood against authoritarianism, against censorship, against colonialism, imperialism, and unjust wars. We were the party of labor, of the working class. The Democrats were the party of government transparency and the champion of the environment. Our party was the bulwark against big money interests and corporate power. True to its name, it was the party of democracy. As you know, I left that party in October because it had departed so dramatically from the core values that I grew up with. It had become the party of war, censorship, corruption, big Pharma, big tech, and big money when it abandoned democracy by canceling the primary to conceal the cognitive decline of the sitting president, I left the party to run as an independent.

He explained why he stopped his campaign as an independent:

Are we really still a role model for democracy in this country, or have we made it a kind of a joke? And here’s the good news, while mainstream outlets denied me a critical platform, they didn’t shut down my ideas, which have especially flourished among young voters and independent voters thanks to the alternative media. Many months ago, I promised the American people that I would withdraw from the race if I became a spoiler that would alter the outcome of the election, but has no chance of winning. In my heart, I no longer believe that I have a realistic path to electoral victory in the face of this relentless, systematic censorship and media control. So I cannot, in good conscience, ask my staff and volunteers to keep working their long hours, or ask my donors to keep giving when I cannot honestly tell them that I have a real path to the White House. Furthermore, our polling consistently showed that by staying on the ballot and the battleground states, I would likely hand the election over to the Democrats with whom I disagree on the most existential issues, censorship, war and chronic disease.

Kennedy spoke to the same censorship and media bias he experienced that Trump has experienced:

In Chicago, the democratic speakers mentioned Donald Trump 147 times just on the first day of the convention. Who needs a policy when you have Trump to hate? In contrast, at the RNC convention, President Biden was mentioned only twice in four days. I do interviews every day. Many of you have interviewed me. Anybody who asks gets to interview me. Some days, I do as many as 10. President Trump, who actually was nominated and won an election, also does interviews daily. How did the Democratic Party choose a candidate that has never done an interview or debate during the entire election cycle? We know the answer. They did it by weaponizing the government agencies. They did it by abandoning democracy. They did it by suing the opposition and by disenfranchising American voters. What most alarms me isn’t how the Democratic Party conducts its internal affairs or runs its candidates. What alarms me is they resort to censorship and media control, and the weaponization of the federal agencies. When a US president colludes with or outright coerces media companies to censor political speech, it’s an attack on our most sacred right, a free expression, and that’s the very right upon which all of our other constitutional rights rest. President Biden mocked Vladimir Putin’s 88% landslide in the Russian elections, observing that Putin and his party controlled the Russian press and that Putin prevented serious opponents from appearing on the ballot. Here in America, the DNC also prevented opponents from appearing on the ballot. Our television networks exposed themselves as Democratic Party organs over the course of more than a year. In a campaign where my poll numbers reached at times in the high 20s, the DNC-allied mainstream media networks maintained a near perfect embargo on interviews with me during this 10 month presidential campaign. In 1992 ROS perot gave 34 interviews on mainstream networks. In contrast, during the sixteen months since I declared, ABC, NBC, CBS, MSNBC and CNN combined, gave only two live interviews from me. Those networks instead, ran a continuous deluge of hit pieces with inaccurate, often vile pejoratives and defamatory smears. Some of those same networks and colluded with the DNC to keep me off the debate stage.

Safe food and ending the chronic disease epidemic is a big part of his concern. He concluded his speech with these words:

I watched generations of children get sicker and sicker. I had 11 siblings and I had seven kids myself. I was conscious of what was happening in their classrooms and to their friends, and I watched these Sick Kids, these damaged kids in that generation, almost all of them are damaged, and nobody in power seemed to care or to even notice. For 19 years, I prayed every morning that God would put me in a position to end this calamity. The Chronic Disease crisis was one of the primary reasons for my running for president, along with ending censorship in the Ukraine war, it’s the reason I’ve made the heart-wrenching decision to suspend my campaign, and to support President Trump. This decision is agonizing for me because of the difficulties it causes my wife and my children and my friends, but I have the certainty that this is what I’ve meant to do, and that certainty gives me internal peace, even in storms. If I’m given the chance to fix the Chronic Disease crisis and reform our food production, I promise that within two years, we will watch chronic disease burden lift dramatically. We will make Americans healthy again. Within four years, America will be a healthy country. We will be stronger, more resilient, more optimistic and happier. I won’t fail in doing this. Ultimately, the future, however it happens, is in God’s hands and in the hands of the American voters and those of President Trump. If President Trump is elected and honors his word, the vast burden of chronic disease that now demoralizes and bankrupts the country will disappear. This is a spiritual journey for me, I reached my decision through deep prayer, through hard-nosed logic, and I asked myself, What choices must I make to maximize my chances to save America’s children and restore national health? I felt that if I refused this opportunity, I would not be. To look myself in the mirror, knowing that I could have saved lives of countless children and reversed this country’s chronic disease epidemic. I’m 70 years old. I may have a decade to be effective. I can’t imagine that President Harris, a president Harris, would allow me or anyone, to solve these, these dire problems. After eight years of President Harris, any opportunity for me to fix the problem will be out of my reach forever. President Trump has told me that he wants this to be his legacy. I’m choosing to believe that this time he will follow through on this, his biggest donors, his closest friends and all support this objective. My joining the Trump campaign will be a difficult sacrifice for my wife and children, but worthwhile if there’s even a small chance of saving these kids. Ultimately, the only thing that will save our country and our children is if we choose to love our kids more than we hate each other. That’s why I launched my campaign to unify America. My dad and uncle made such an enduring mark on the character of our nation, not so much because of any particular policies that they promoted, but because they were able to inspire profound love for our country and to fortify our sense of ourselves as a national community held together by ideals. They were able to put their love into the intentions and hearts of ordinary Americans and to unify a national populist movement of Americans: blacks and whites, Hispanics, urban and rural Americans, and inspired affection and love and high hopes and a culture of kindness that continue to radiate among Americans from their memory. That’s the spirit on which I ran my campaign, and that I intend to bring into the campaign of President Trump. Instead of vitriol and polarization, I will appeal to the values that unite us, the goals that we could achieve if only we weren’t at each other’s throats. Most unifying theme for all Americans is that we all love our children, if we all unite around that issue now, we can finally give them the protection, health, and the future that they deserve. Thank you all very much. Thank.

Interesting days ahead!