Robby Starbuck Sues Google for Defamation Claiming Google AI Falsely Linked Him to Fake News and Fake Crimes

Rod Lampard Oct 28, 2025

Robby Starbuck is suing Google for defamation.

The tenacious common-sense conservative who helped corporate America dismantle Diversity, Equity and Inclusion (DEI) announced the lawsuit last Wednesday on X. 

Starbuck is alleging that Google AI (Bard, Gemini & Gemma) had generated false criminal accusations against him because of his political views.

This has been happening since 2023, Starbuck wrote, and he’s got all of the receipts.

Google AI, he alleged, falsely accused him of “sexual assault, child rape, abuse, fraud, stalking, drug charges, and even saying I was in Epstein’s flight logs.”

“All 100% fake,” Starbuck explained.

“All generated by Google’s AI. I have ZERO criminal record or allegations.”

Worse, Starbuck alleges, “Google execs KNEW for 2 YEARS that this was happening.”

They knew, he argued, “because he had told them, and his lawyers had sent multiple cease and desist letters.”

Google’s AI, he added, “didn’t just lie — it built fake worlds to make its lies look real.”

The AI platform fabricated everything, he said.

“Fake victims. Fake medical and legal records, relationships, and fake news stories.”

“One of the most dystopian things,” Starbuck alleged, was “how dedicated their AI was to doubling down on the lies.”

“Google’s AI routinely cited fake sources by creating fake links to REAL media outlets and shows.”

This came “complete with fake headlines so readers would trust the information.”

“It would continue to do this even if you called the AI out for lying or sending fake links,” Starbuck stated.

He then alleged that Google AI was manufacturing the “elaborate” false narratives in a way that would best gain user trust.

Determined to win the defamation case, Starbuck said he was fighting the generative artificial intelligence’s falsehoods, so that “this can’t ever happen to anyone else.”

“Bias in AI is a very, VERY serious issue,” he remarked.

“If we don’t fix this now, we’re in big trouble. This can destroy lives, reputations, and livelihoods.”

“If we don’t win this fight, then you no longer control your reputation because AI will define who you are to the rest of the world.”

Under this shadow, “you’d better hope that the AI likes you.”

In essence, instead of Google’s AI identifying “deep fakes,” the system appears to be inventing them.

Case in point:

Alarmed, Bret Weinstein, professor and “progressive” outcast turned podcaster, responded in a video.

Starbuck’s complaints, he said, should be “taken at face value.”

“Imagine the future.”

AI will have the power to “shape our viewpoint on everything, and with that the ability to wreck people.”

“As bad as centralised banking, digital currencies and social credit scores are, this is next-level,” dystopianism.

Pointing out the significance of Starbuck’s lawsuit, Weinstein also said, “This is the start of the AI era. This is the only time we get to have this conversation.”

Starbuck’s factivism vs Silicon Valley’s apparent fake news activism isn’t the conservatives’ first legal duel with the technocracy.

Starbuck sued Meta earlier this year after the Meta AI falsely accused him of involvement in the January 6, 2021, Capitol riot.

At the time, lead counsel, Dhillon Law Group, in effect, argued that AI’s assertions turn Meta and Google into publishers.

In this case, “Meta acted with reckless disregard by continuing to publish these statements,” Starbuck’s lawyers stated.

This was even “after they were notified of their falsity and having the means to verify their accuracy.”

Meta settled, and the matter never advanced into establishing a hardline precedent for future protections against fake AI-generated “facts.”

As Krista Baughman, a partner for Dhillon Law group, said in December last year.

We need precedents that determine “whether this new technology will be held in the same speech standards we’ve long used to protect an individual’s reputation.”

Cui Bono?

Starbuck’s case against Google could be this urgently needed pioneering line in the sand.

If he wins, everyone benefits.

Such a win would establish a much-needed precedent for protections against unchecked, false, and damaging AI-generated content.

Especially from Artificial Intelligence platforms, which appear to be made in the image of joyless, Christian-hating, Western loathing, Wokeshivists.

AI being force-fed the tainted fruit of leftwing activism forces original sin into the technology.

Without mechanisms and safeguards against this implicit bias, AI will feed on depravity and destroy lives, not enhance them.

Special Request:

Image

