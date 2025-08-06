RFK Jr Halts mRNA Vaccine Development for Respiratory Viruses: “More Risk Than Benefit”

Secretary of Health and Human Services (HHS) Robert F. Kennedy, Jr. revealed that the department is halting its investment in mRNA vaccine development for respiratory viruses. Kennedy, in a statement issued earlier today, emphasised that after extensive review and consultation with experts at the National Institutes of Health (NIH) and the Food and Drug Administration (FDA), HHS has concluded that mRNA technology poses “more risk than benefits” for these types of viruses.

Kennedy’s comments followed a detailed explanation of the department’s decision to cancel 22 ongoing mRNA vaccine projects, totalling nearly $500 million in investments. The Biomedical Advanced Research and Development Authority (BARDA), which is responsible for driving scientific research in areas like vaccines and diagnostics, conducted an in-depth analysis of these programs.

Over the past few weeks, BARDA began halting investments in mRNA vaccine development, particularly those aimed at combating influenza and COVID-19. Kennedy cited several key scientific shortcomings of the technology in the context of respiratory viruses.

“Most of these shots are for flu or COVID, but as the pandemic showed us, mRNA vaccines don’t perform well against viruses that infect the upper respiratory tract,” he explained. “The problem is that mRNA only codes for a small part of the viral proteins, usually a single antigen. One mutation and the vaccine becomes ineffective.”

Kennedy further explained the risk of antigenic shift, a phenomenon where the vaccine encourages new mutations, prolonging pandemics as viruses adapt to escape the protective effects of mRNA vaccines.

“We saw this with the Omicron variant,” Kennedy continued. “Millions of people, maybe even you or someone you know, got the Omicron variant despite being vaccinated. That’s because a single mutation can make mRNA vaccines ineffective.”

The department’s decision to pull funding from mRNA-based vaccines for respiratory viruses comes after what Kennedy described as a comprehensive review of both the scientific literature and expert opinions. The decision is a sharp pivot from previous federal strategies that prioritised mRNA technology, which had been heralded for its rapid development during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Going forward, HHS will redirect its focus to alternative vaccine strategies that Kennedy called safer and more effective. “To replace the troubled mRNA programs, we’re prioritising the development of the safer, broader vaccine strategies, like whole virus vaccines and novel platforms that don’t collapse when viruses mutate,” he said.

Despite the shift in direction, Kennedy was clear that HHS remains committed to supporting vaccines for those who want them. “HHS supports safe, effective vaccines for every American who wants them,” he emphasised. “That’s why we’re moving beyond the limitations of mRNA for respiratory viruses and investing in better solutions.”