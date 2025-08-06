Image
Health ·News & Commentary

RFK Jr Halts mRNA Vaccine Development for Respiratory Viruses: “More Risk Than Benefit”

“HHS has concluded that mRNA technology poses 'more risk than benefits' for these types of viruses.”

Staff Writer Aug 6, 2025

Secretary of Health and Human Services (HHS) Robert F. Kennedy, Jr. revealed that the department is halting its investment in mRNA vaccine development for respiratory viruses. Kennedy, in a statement issued earlier today, emphasised that after extensive review and consultation with experts at the National Institutes of Health (NIH) and the Food and Drug Administration (FDA), HHS has concluded that mRNA technology poses “more risk than benefits” for these types of viruses.

Kennedy’s comments followed a detailed explanation of the department’s decision to cancel 22 ongoing mRNA vaccine projects, totalling nearly $500 million in investments. The Biomedical Advanced Research and Development Authority (BARDA), which is responsible for driving scientific research in areas like vaccines and diagnostics, conducted an in-depth analysis of these programs.

Over the past few weeks, BARDA began halting investments in mRNA vaccine development, particularly those aimed at combating influenza and COVID-19. Kennedy cited several key scientific shortcomings of the technology in the context of respiratory viruses.

“Most of these shots are for flu or COVID, but as the pandemic showed us, mRNA vaccines don’t perform well against viruses that infect the upper respiratory tract,” he explained. “The problem is that mRNA only codes for a small part of the viral proteins, usually a single antigen. One mutation and the vaccine becomes ineffective.”

Kennedy further explained the risk of antigenic shift, a phenomenon where the vaccine encourages new mutations, prolonging pandemics as viruses adapt to escape the protective effects of mRNA vaccines.

“We saw this with the Omicron variant,” Kennedy continued. “Millions of people, maybe even you or someone you know, got the Omicron variant despite being vaccinated. That’s because a single mutation can make mRNA vaccines ineffective.”

The department’s decision to pull funding from mRNA-based vaccines for respiratory viruses comes after what Kennedy described as a comprehensive review of both the scientific literature and expert opinions. The decision is a sharp pivot from previous federal strategies that prioritised mRNA technology, which had been heralded for its rapid development during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Going forward, HHS will redirect its focus to alternative vaccine strategies that Kennedy called safer and more effective. “To replace the troubled mRNA programs, we’re prioritising the development of the safer, broader vaccine strategies, like whole virus vaccines and novel platforms that don’t collapse when viruses mutate,” he said.

Despite the shift in direction, Kennedy was clear that HHS remains committed to supporting vaccines for those who want them. “HHS supports safe, effective vaccines for every American who wants them,” he emphasised. “That’s why we’re moving beyond the limitations of mRNA for respiratory viruses and investing in better solutions.”

Special Request:

For nearly eight years, we've highlighted issues ignored by mainstream media and resisted globalist ideologies eroding Western civilization. We've done this joyfully, without paywalls, despite personal costs to our team. Your support has kept us going, but operating costs exceed donations, forcing us to use ads. We’d love to ditch them, so we’re asking for your help. If you value our work, please consider supporting us via Stripe or PayPal. Every bit helps us keep fighting for our kids’ future. Thank you!

What's New?

Use the blue arrows at the bottom to scroll through the latest.
Matt Walsh Slams Victoria Over Machete Violence, Links Crime to Immigration Policy

Matt Walsh Slams Victoria Over Machete Violence, Links Crime to Immigration Policy

"It was only when Australia began importing the third world en masse that machetes became weapons of mass terror," Walsh said.
By
by Staff WriterAug 6, 2025
UK Health & Truth Conference to Examine the Church’s COVID Compliance

UK Health & Truth Conference to Examine the Church’s COVID Compliance

"Bullied by overbearing bureaucrats, many Church leaders loosely cited Romans 13, masked up and took the jab, not to save lives, but to save their jobs."
By
by Rod LampardAug 5, 2025
Rejecting God, Deifying the State

Rejecting God, Deifying the State

"Just as Israel once replaced God’s kingship with a human throne, so too has the modern West replaced God’s moral law with the dictates of the state."
By
by Ben DavisAug 4, 2025
Moral Outrage Without a Moral Compass

Moral Outrage Without a Moral Compass

"You can’t discard Christian moral absolutes and still act as though others are morally obligated to meet your personal moral standards."
By
by Ben DavisAug 3, 2025
AFP Reports Record Rise in Human Trafficking and Slavery: Australia’s Forced Marriage With Multiculturalism Is a Flop

AFP Reports Record Rise in Human Trafficking and Slavery: Australia’s Forced Marriage With Multiculturalism Is a Flop

"Data released this week by the Australian Federal Police reported a 12.3% rise in abuse cases."
By
by Rod LampardAug 2, 2025
Labor and Greens Block Inquiry Into eSafety Commissioner’s Powers

Labor and Greens Block Inquiry Into eSafety Commissioner’s Powers

"No one voted for this Commissioner. Yet she can now demand ID to log in to Google, suppress content she doesn’t like, and do so without sufficient Parliamentary oversight. That should alarm every Australian," Senator Babet said.
By
by Staff WriterAug 1, 2025
Australian Government Considered Mandatory ID for Social Media Access in 2021

Australian Government Considered Mandatory ID for Social Media Access in 2021

"In 2021, the Australian government considered a controversial proposal requiring all social media users to verify their identity using a 100-point identification system."
By
by Staff WriterJul 31, 2025
Billy Graham Defence Fund to Aid European Christians Targeted by Lawfare

Billy Graham Defence Fund to Aid European Christians Targeted by Lawfare

“We’re going to use these funds that came from this battle against cancel culture to help other Christians who may be threatened into silence.”
By
by Rod LampardJul 31, 2025

Image

Support

If you value our work and would like to support us, you can do so by visiting our support page. Can’t find what you’re looking for? Visit our search page.

Copyright © 2025, Caldron Pool

Quick Links

Permissions

Everything published at Caldron Pool is protected by copyright and cannot be used and/or duplicated without prior written permission. Links and excerpts with full attribution are permitted. Published articles represent the opinions of the author and may not reflect the views of all contributors at Caldron Pool.

Caldron Pool does not condone the use of violence, threats, or intimidation for political or religious purposes. We strongly advocate for peaceful, respectful, and free communication and open debate without fear of reprisal or punishment.