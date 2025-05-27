RFK Jr Ends COVID Vaccine Recommendations for Healthy Kids and Pregnant Women

U.S. Health Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. announced Tuesday that the COVID-19 vaccine will no longer be recommended by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) for healthy children and healthy pregnant women.

In a video posted to social media, Health Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr., joined by NIH Director Jay Bhattacharya and FDA Commissioner Marty Makary, made the announcement, calling the move “common sense” and “good science.”

“I couldn’t be more pleased to announce that, as of today, the COVID vaccine for healthy children and healthy pregnant women has been removed from the CDC recommended immunization schedule,”

Kennedy Jr. said. “Last year, the Biden administration urged healthy children to get yet another COVID shot, despite the lack of any clinical data to support the repeated booster strategy in children.”

Bhattacharya reinforced the decision, stating, “That ends today. It’s common sense and it’s good science.”

Makary added, “There’s no evidence healthy kids need it today, and most countries have stopped recommending it for children.”

Kennedy Jr. also linked the move to broader health policy goals, stating, “We’re now one step closer to realizing President Trump’s promise to make America Healthy Again.”

Kennedy Jr. has long been a critic of the COVID vaccines, frequently voicing concerns about their safety, testing protocols, and the influence of pharmaceutical companies on public health policy.

During the so-called pandemic, Kennedy warned that government-imposed lockdowns and vaccine mandates could lead to an erosion of civil liberties and set dangerous precedents for public health governance.

He has expressed concerns that fear was being used to justify sweeping policies without adequate transparency or debate, and he urged the public to scrutinize the influence of pharmaceutical companies on regulatory agencies.