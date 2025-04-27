Image
Ireland ·News & Commentary

Record Turnout in Dublin as Irish Protest Immigration and Government Failures

“We are not here to build hatred… we are here to commemorate the valiant heroes who went before us. We honour their spirit, we honour their fight," Conor McGregor said.

Staff Writer Apr 28, 2025

Thousands of Irish citizens gathered peacefully in Dublin on Saturday in what organisers called a historic show of national unity. The large-scale demonstration, centred on concerns over immigration policy, remained completely incident-free, with no reported breaches of the peace—an outcome praised by attendees and observers alike.

The rally, which took place in the heart of Dublin, drew crowds from across the country. It followed a message from MMA champion Conor McGregor, who encouraged people to attend, calling the day a moment to “shine a light on the failure of Ireland’s government.”

McGregor has recently condemned the Irish government’s open borders policies, calling them a “genocide” that threatens to “erase” Irish culture. In an interview with American journalist Tucker Carlson, the five-time UFC champion expressed frustration over the impact mass migration has had on Ireland, both culturally and financially.

“The overspending that’s going on, this is our public wealth being administered into private hands, enriching people to bring in this influx of illegal mass migration that is changing the fabric of my country,” McGregor told Tucker. “Ireland is very close to losing its Irishness, and we will not let that happen.”

In a video message recorded at the Garden of Remembrance before the event, McGregor highlighted the significance of the date, aligning it with the spirit of the 1916 Easter Rising. “Over 100 years ago, our brave men and women made the ultimate sacrifice so that we could live free today,” he said.

McGregor urged the crowd to remain peaceful and unified, stating, “We are not here to build hatred… we are here to commemorate the valiant heroes who went before us. We honour their spirit, we honour their fight.”

The rally was conducted under a heavy Garda presence, yet the event proceeded without any social order incidents. Thousands also attended a smaller counter-demonstration nearby, with both gatherings remaining peaceful throughout the day.

During the rally, McGregor said, “We cannot let this regime label us and divide us. That’s what they are. That’s what they seek. There’s no benefit to us warring in the street or clashing in the street… It’s a rally against the policies of this government, which has impacted all of us deeply in our soul, and too much so to ignore anymore. We do say no to racism, and we do rise up as a national rally to protest against these policies that have failed us as a country. So it’s important for us to unite together as one. Hear each other out. We do not need to roar and shout.”

The former UFC champion has also criticised Ireland’s political elite for prioritising foreign interests over those of the Irish people. He suggested that the government is more focused on securing future roles within the European Union than addressing the country’s pressing issues.

Following the rally, McGregor posted on X, “We advanced forward the movement of real Ireland, ten fold!”

He added: “Ireland is too switched on and aware now to ever be overrun like some of our neighbouring countries already have. It won’t happen. This is a marathon, not a sprint,” he said. “We have all joined together as a nation in unison at the perfect time.

“Thank you, God, for Ireland.”

Image

