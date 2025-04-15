Image
Record-Breaking Surge in Young Adult Baptisms in France

"Over 17,800 catechumens will be baptized in France at the 2025 Easter Vigil, marking a record high, with the 18-25 age group now comprising 42% of adult converts."

Staff Writer Apr 16, 2025

Over 17,800 catechumens will be baptized at the Easter Vigil on April 19, 2025, marking the highest number of adult baptisms in France since records began in 2002. According to data from the French Bishops’ Conference, more than 10,384 adults will undergo baptism this year—a 45% increase from 2024.

The most striking trend is the demographic shift: the 18-25 age group now represents 42% of adult catechumens, surpassing the 26-40 age group as the largest segment of new converts.

Archbishop Olivier de Germay of Lyon urged the Church to focus on discipleship, emphasizing the need for parishes to be more engaged in nurturing new believers beyond baptism.

“The great challenge that presents itself to us now is to make disciples,” the Archbishop wrote. “We must not simply imagine some procedures for ‘after’ baptism, but our entire parish communities must become aware of their collective mission.”

This increase in baptisms reflects a broader trend of spiritual revival within Western Christianity, as other countries, such as in the United Kingdom, also report similar patterns of growing church attendance, particularly among younger demographics.

In the UK, new research by Bible Society UK and YouGov has revealed a dramatic resurgence in church attendance, particularly among young adults. The study, titled The Quiet Revival, shows that over the past six years, two million more people have started attending church regularly—a 50% increase in attendance. Among the most notable findings, church participation among 18-24-year-olds has increased dramatically, with attendance jumping from 4% in 2018 to 16% today.

Of particular note, church attendance among young men aged 18-24 has surged from 4% to 21%, while young women in the same age bracket saw a rise from 3% to 12%. The data also reveals a significant demographic shift, with the younger churchgoing population becoming more ethnically diverse. Around 32% of churchgoers under 55 are from non-White backgrounds, compared to just 6% among older age groups.

Researchers emphasize that this resurgence challenges long-standing assumptions of a steady decline in Christianity, particularly in Western Europe. Dr. Rhiannon McAleer, co-author of the UK report, noted, “These are striking findings that completely reverse the widely held assumption that the Church in England and Wales is in terminal decline.”

This rising engagement among young people is not limited to mere attendance. The report also highlights an increase in Bible reading, prayer, and belief in God among 18-24-year-olds—signifying a shift from passive identification to active faith engagement. Moreover, churchgoers report a stronger sense of community and improved mental well-being, particularly in an era of rising mental health challenges among young people.

The findings suggest that the real decline in Western Christianity is not in the faith itself but in “nominal Christianity”—those who culturally identify as Christian but do not engage with church life or its teachings.

