Andrew Torba is a Christian businessman and founder and CEO of Gab.com. Some of you are aware of his 2022 volume, Christian Nationalism: A Biblical Guide for Taking Dominion and Discipling Nations. I do not have that book, so I cannot comment on it, other than to say that it was rather polarising: it was intensely loved or intensely hated by many believers.

But I do have his newest volume, Reclaiming Reality: Restoring Humanity in the Age of AI. Given that I recently penned a piece looking at the top 40 books on AI, transhumanism and related matters, it seemed that this book would be worth examining. That article is found here.

This book however is more than just about the counterfeit gospel of transhumanism and where the AI revolution is heading. It is as much a call to resistance – a call to reaffirm the Christian faith in a hostile secular age. I will look at this book further in future articles, but here I will just give you a flavour of what it contains by featuring a number of key quotes.

In his Introduction, he writes:

For centuries, the West was defined by Christian civilization. Faith provided the moral and intellectual framework upon which law, government, education and culture were built. Even those who rejected Christian doctrine operated within a society whose foundations were undeniably shaped by biblical principles. But that foundation has been eroded. The institutions that once preserved and transmitted truth have either collapsed or have been captured by forces hostile to Christianity. The modern world has rejected not only faith but the very concept of objective reality. In its place, it has erected a new order, one governed not by truth but by power, by shifting narratives, and by the relentless march of technological progress with no guiding moral framework. Christians cannot afford to be passive observers to this transformation…. (pp. 2-3)

In the next chapter, he says this:

Liberalism’s grand promise was freedom – freedom from tradition, from constraint, from anything that tethered the individual to something greater than the self. It vowed to unlock human potential through reason, markets, and boundless choice. But in its quest to liberate, it has stripped the world of weight and meaning, replacing the sacred with the artificial. What once grounded us – family, faith, shared purpose – has been eroded, leaving a reality where community is simulated on screens, wisdom is reduced to data points, and identity is endlessly customizable yet utterly hollow. (p. 15)

We are called to respond to all these shifts in our culture:

For Christians, the task ahead is not passive resistance but active construction. The Church must do more than critique or retreat – it must build. . . . At the heart of this movement is the recovery of a theological vision fast enough to counter the forces of decay. Christianity’s radical insistence on grace, redemption, and the inalienable value of every soul offers the only enduring answer to the dehumanisation of the age. The church must neither capitulate to the cultural tides nor isolate itself from the battle. History teaches that faith does not thrive through the pursuit of power but through fearless service, unwavering truth, and communities marked by mercy and hope. This is not nostalgia for a last golden age but an urgent call to innovate – rooted in the eternal, yet forging forward with fearless creativity. (pp. 25-26)

He says this about “The Transhumanist Delusion”:

The transhumanist movement is built on a fundamental lie. It promises the evolution of humanity beyond its natural limits, offering a future where man merges with machine, where death is conquered through technology, and where artificial intelligence surpasses human intelligence. This vision is presented as inevitable, as the next step in human progress. But at its core, transhumanism is not about progress at all—it is a rebellion against God, an attempt to remake humanity in the image of those who reject the divine order. Transhumanism is not a new idea. It is simply a modern iteration of the oldest deception in history—the same lie whispered in the Garden of Eden: “You will be like God.” Since the Fall, mankind has sought to escape the constraints of mortality, weakness, and dependency on the Creator. Today, this desire manifests in the belief that technology can free man from suffering, aging, and even death itself. The central delusion of transhumanism is the belief that human consciousness can be uploaded into machines, that the mind is nothing more than a complex set of data that can be transferred into an artificial medium. This idea is rooted in materialism, the false philosophy that denies the soul and reduces human beings to nothing more than biological software. If the mind is just data, then it can be copied, modified, and improved like a computer program. But this is a profound misunderstanding of human nature. (pp. 28-29)

And again:

We must resist the push toward transhumanist ideology by firmly grounding ourselves in biblical anthropology. We must teach our children that their bodies are not mistakes to be corrected but gifts to be honored. We must reject any attempt to redefine human nature according to the standards of AI engineers and secular philosophers. And most importantly, we must remind the world that true life—eternal, glorious, and incorruptible—does not come from technology, but from Christ alone. Transhumanism is a false gospel, promising salvation through machines rather than through the blood of Christ. It is a modern-day Tower of Babel, an attempt to ascend to heaven by human effort rather than through faith. But like every rebellion against God, it will ultimately fail. Those who trust in the Lord will inherit eternal life—not as digital consciousness, not as AI-augmented beings, but as resurrected and glorified children of God. (p. 31)

In his chapter on “The Parallel Polis” he says this:

The Parallel Christian Society arises from this daily guerrilla warfare against conformity. It is not a geographic enclave but a network of reconsecrated spaces – homeschool co-ops replacing woke classrooms, agrarian communes reviving stewardship of land, underground apps sharing uncensored sermons. Like the early Church’s catacomb congregations, these structures thrive precisely because they reject the Regime’s liturgy of lies. . . . Building this parallel reality demands more than stubbornness – it requires a metaphysics of resistance. To reject the Regime’s narrative is to affirm a higher sovereignty: Christ’s kingship over culture, law, and even death itself. (pp. 80-81)

And he says this about “The New Social Contract”:

The task before us is nothing less than the reconstruction of Christian civilization in the face of secular decay. This requires both cultural and institutional renewal, grounded in biblical truth and expressed through practical action. The demographic crisis presents an opportunity to demonstrate the superiority of Christian ideas in producing actual human flourishing. Success in this endeavour would not only ensure the survival of our civilization but would represent a powerful witness to the truth of the Christian faith. A community that joyfully embraces life and family in an age of demographic decline offers compelling evidence that our faith provides real answers to humanity’s deepest needs. The new Christian social contract for the age of AI must fundamentally reject the failed premises of secular modernity while embracing technology as a tool for Kingdom advancement. This covenant recognises that we stand at a crucial Inflexion point in human history, where the confluence of technological capability in demographic crisis demands a radical reorientation toward biblical truth and Christian community. At its core, this new social contract recognises that human beings are not autonomous individuals but creatures made in God’s image, designed for a relationship with him and with each other. It explicitly rejects the itemised individualism of the Enlightenment in favour of a biblical anthropology that emphasises our fundamental interdependence and shared purpose in advancing God’s Kingdom. (pp. 137-138)

In a chapter discussing AI and the soul, he says this:

But no matter how advanced AI becomes, it will never possess a soul. It may simulate human thought and mimic human creativity, but it will always be an imitation. It will never love, never repent, never seek truth for its own sake. It will never stand before God in judgment. Those who place their hope in AI as the future of intelligence are placing their hope in an empty vessel, a soulless creation that can never truly replace the uniqueness of human existence. For Christians, the response to this deception is clear. We must reaffirm and defend the biblical truth that man is not just a machine, not just an organism shaped by evolutionary forces, but a being with eternal significance. We must reject every ideology that seeks to reduce human life to mere data or treat consciousness as something that can be replicated in a laboratory. We must hold fast to the understanding that our worth is not in our abilities, our knowledge, or our digital presence—it is in the fact that we are known and loved by God. (pp. 167-168)

As to what is real, he writes:

The battle between the real and the artificial is a spiritual one. The enemy seeks to distort reality, to lead people into illusion and deception. But God is the author of truth, and those who seek Him will always find what is real. The more we immerse ourselves in His presence, in His Word, and in His creation, the less we will be swayed by the artificial world being constructed around us. As the world moves further into the digital age, the temptation will be to embrace convenience at the expense of authenticity. But Christians must resist. We must build lives that are rooted in what is true, what is tangible, and what is eternal. The real will always outlast the artificial, because the real is founded in God Himself. And in the end, it is only what is real that will remain. (p. 265)

The last paragraph of his Afterword says this:

The time to act is now. The time to build is now. This is not a call to nostalgia, nor is it a plea for minor reforms. It is a call to lay the foundations of a Christian civilization that can endure through the trials ahead. We have been given a moment in history that demands courage, vision, and faith. The choices we make today will determine not only our own future but the future of generations to come. This is our moment. Let us rise to meet it. (p. 298)

Important words indeed. As mentioned, I hope to speak more to this new book in the days ahead, so stay tuned.