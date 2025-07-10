Image
Australia ·News & Commentary

Race-Based “Antisemitism” Laws May Do More Harm Than Good

"Why not simply deport any foreigner who commits a crime against any Australian, regardless of their race? Why introduce a race-specific policy when the principle of equal protection under the law should be the standard in a free and just society?"

Staff Writer Jul 10, 2025

The Australian reports that under a sweeping new plan to combat anti-Semitism, announced Thursday by Prime Minister Anthony Albanese, Home Affairs Minister Tony Burke, and special envoy Jillian Segal, border officials will be trained to identify and deport antisemites.

Ms Segal’s plan to tackle anti-Semitism in the streets, classrooms, and the arts also includes urging all sectors of society to adopt a national standard definition of anti-Jewish bigotry as part of a new strategy to combat the recent wave of attacks against Jewish Australians.

According to The Australian, universities and arts bodies will also lose government funding if they fail to combat antisemitic bigotry.

One obvious question is, who will get to decide what counts as “antisemitism”? It’s an increasingly broad and contested label, with little consensus on its boundaries. Some prominent groups have gone so far as to classify the New Testament, Norse Runes, the Celtic cross, Thor’s Hammer and phrases such as “It’s Okay to Be White” and “Christ is King” as inherently “antisemitic.”

“Never let them tell you that immigration can’t be selective. It can, they just refuse to do it on OUR behalf,” said a spokesperson for the British Australian Community in response to the report.

“The government is now planning to train border officials to detect and deport people based on their beliefs. Which, in many cases, correlate strongly with ethnic or cultural backgrounds. So don’t buy the lie that discriminatory immigration is impossible. It’s not, it’s just a question of who they’re willing to discriminate FOR.”

But if the real concern is incitement or harassment—already criminal under existing law—then why not simply deport any foreigner who commits a crime against any Australian, regardless of their race? Why introduce a race-specific policy when the principle of equal protection under the law should be the standard in a free and just society?

Laws that explicitly protect one group above others undermine the very concept of equal justice. They risk institutionalising double standards, not fairness. Much like a favoured child who receives special treatment, such laws may foster resentment rather than respect. Over time, people will ask: What kind of influence and power allows one group to receive special legal privileges?

In the end, these legal “protections” may become a form of punishment, fostering suspicion, social division, and backlash. They should be rejected by all who believe in equality before the law. If the law is not equal for all, it is not good law.

Australia should instead pursue a broadly pro-Australian legal framework—one that protects every citizen equally, regardless of background. Anyone who threatens Australian citizens, undermines our national culture, or seeks to subvert our laws should be removed, not depending on who their victims are, but because their actions violate the basic standards expected of them.

Everything they claim to be tackling with “antisemitism” laws could be dealt with under a broad, pro-Australian legal approach—one that protects all citizens equally, without resorting to race-based laws that privilege one group and risk fostering resentment among others.

Special Request:

For nearly eight years, we've highlighted issues ignored by mainstream media and resisted globalist ideologies eroding Western civilization. We've done this joyfully, without paywalls, despite personal costs to our team. Your support has kept us going, but operating costs exceed donations, forcing us to use ads. We’d love to ditch them, so we’re asking for your help. If you value our work, please consider supporting us via Stripe or PayPal. Every bit helps us keep fighting for our kids’ future. Thank you!

What's New?

Use the blue arrows at the bottom to scroll through the latest.
Finnish MP Battling Six-Year “Hate Speech” Case Considers Leaving Church Over Same-Sex Marriage Shift

Finnish MP Battling Six-Year “Hate Speech” Case Considers Leaving Church Over Same-Sex Marriage Shift

“Räsänen is still staring down the barrel of ‘hate speech’ LGBTQ+ lawfare, as her six-year court case over quoting Romans continues to be a frontline for free speech.”
By
by Rod LampardJul 10, 2025
Neutrality Is Surrender: The West Will Embrace Christianity or Die

Neutrality Is Surrender: The West Will Embrace Christianity or Die

"Christianity is the heart of the West. If that heart stops beating, if our faith dies, then our civilisation will not survive. It will be replaced by something else."
By
by Staff WriterJul 9, 2025
ACT Pushes Law Mandating Dog Owners Spend Three Hours a Day With Pets

ACT Pushes Law Mandating Dog Owners Spend Three Hours a Day With Pets

"How exactly will the government track whether dog owners are meeting the three-hour requirement? And who will monitor this?"
By
by Staff WriterJul 9, 2025
Victims of Communism Curriculum Mandated in Texas Schools

Victims of Communism Curriculum Mandated in Texas Schools

"SB 24’s requirements will give voice and visibility to Karl Marx’s often marginalized victims by offering kids ‘first-hand accounts, in-person, and video-recorded testimonies.’"
By
by Rod LampardJul 8, 2025
Less Freedom Won’t Fix “Antisemitism”

Less Freedom Won’t Fix “Antisemitism”

"One man cannot threaten another if every man has his tongue cut out—but at what cost? The principle of individual rights must remain intact, even if the removal of some freedoms can reduce the violation of others."
By
by Ben DavisJul 7, 2025
Which Words Matter?

Which Words Matter?

“Words are literally the overflow of who we are, coming out from as down deep as you can go.”
By
by Dr Stephen FysonJul 7, 2025
Keep Building—Even When They Call You Bad Names

Keep Building—Even When They Call You Bad Names

"It is no new thing for the best of men to be evil spoken of."
By
by Ben DavisJul 6, 2025
Australians Could Be Forced to Submit Facial Scans to Access the Internet

Australians Could Be Forced to Submit Facial Scans to Access the Internet

Australia appears to be heading towards a surveillance state.
By
by Staff WriterJul 5, 2025

Image

Support

If you value our work and would like to support us, you can do so by visiting our support page. Can’t find what you’re looking for? Visit our search page.

Copyright © 2025, Caldron Pool

Quick Links

Permissions

Everything published at Caldron Pool is protected by copyright and cannot be used and/or duplicated without prior written permission. Links and excerpts with full attribution are permitted. Published articles represent the opinions of the author and may not reflect the views of all contributors at Caldron Pool.

Caldron Pool does not condone the use of violence, threats, or intimidation for political or religious purposes. We strongly advocate for peaceful, respectful, and free communication and open debate without fear of reprisal or punishment.