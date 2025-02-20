Queer Black Woman Cast As Jesus in New Stage Play: The Left Only Hates One God

We’ve all seen the media meltdowns every time an actor with slightly lighter skin is cast to play a character a shade darker. The headlines scream “whitewashing,” social media explodes with fury, and Hollywood scrambles to issue apologies.

But for anyone who thought this outrage was ever about “representation” or “historical accuracy,” here’s yet more proof that it was never about principle—it was always about one thing: reducing white representation.

This week, it was announced that a black queer woman, Cynthia Erivo, has been cast to play Jesus Christ in Jesus Christ Superstar at the Hollywood Bowl.

Yes, that Cynthia Erivo—the same actress who was outraged when fans edited Wicked promotional material to resemble traditional theatre art, accusing them of “erasing” her image. And yet, here she is, portraying the Messiah Himself—without any regard for His image and without a whisper of controversy from the usual outrage machine.

Cynthia Erivo has reacted to viral edits of the ‘WICKED’ poster:



“This is the wildest, most offensive thing I have seen, equal to that awful AI of us fighting… Our poster is an homage not an imitation, to edit my face & hide my eyes is to erase me. That is just deeply hurtful” pic.twitter.com/y3P1Qh379S — DiscussingFilm (@DiscussingFilm) October 16, 2024

Because, of course, the rules don’t apply to them.

This is nothing new. We should all know by now that the left’s obsession with race isn’t about fairness; it’s about power. It’s about control. And most of all, it’s about erasing the culture and religion they despise.

Naturally, people across social media are asking: would they dare treat any other religious leader this way? Of course not. They revere every religious leader—except one. Because there’s only one they mock, one they rewrite, one they seek to erase.

As the meme puts it: “There are thousands of gods. Which is the real one?”

Answer: The one the demon-worshipers hate.