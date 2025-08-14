Image
Pull Your Children from Public Schools, Senator Says

"Senator Ralph Babet has called on parents across the state of Victoria to remove their children from public schools, after it was revealed that children as young as five years old were being taught their body parts may not match their gender."

Senator Ralph Babet has called on parents across the state of Victoria to remove their children from public schools, after it was revealed that children as young as five years old were being taught their body parts may not match their gender.

In a statement posted Tuesday on X (formerly Twitter), Senator Babet criticised what he described as “radical gender ideology” being introduced in Victorian classrooms, claiming that children as young as five are being taught that “their body parts might not match their gender.”

“This is not ‘inclusion,’” Babet said. “This is state-sanctioned child abuse.”

He accused the state government of pushing an agenda that undermines parental authority and exposes children to concepts that may lead to “irreversible medical interventions.”

Babet warned that the curriculum promotes confusion about biological sex and gender and argued that such teachings are part of a broader effort to destabilise traditional family values.

“The Victorian State Government has declared war on reality, on biology, and on the family,” he said.

Urging immediate action from parents, Babet recommended homeschooling or transferring children to private schools that reject gender ideology programs.

“The only way to protect your children is to keep them as far away as possible from the Victorian public school system,” he said.

