Psychiatrist Provides Latest Example of Why Critical Race Theory Is Deadly

"This Yale episode signifies that Critical Race Theory is a brutal and racist doctrine. It is a worldview that attributes evil to an entire category of people."















A guest lecturer at Yale University, one of the most prestigious universities in America, recently claimed in a presentation that she had fantasies of shooting white people.

Advertisement

New York psychiatrist Aruna Khilanani gave a lecture at Yale’s Child Study Centre titled ‘The Psychopathic Problem of the White Mind,’ in which she had this to say to an audience of practitioners and child mental health experts:

“I had fantasies of unloading a revolver into the head of any white person that got in my way, burying their body, and wiping my bloody hands as I walked away relatively guiltless with a bounce in my step. Like I did the world a f**king favor.”

Yale University released a statement saying they “found the tone and content antithetical to the values of the school,” and restricted access to the talk to “those who could have attended the talk – the members of the Yale community.”

Advertisement

Khilanani’s bio on her website reads:

“My background is literary, and I have a love of stories, people, and immersing myself in other worlds. I majored in English at the University of Michigan, and completed a Masters of Humanities at the University of Chicago focusing gender theory, race theory, African American Studies, Embodiment, Post Colonialism, Sexuality, queer theory, Culture, South Asian Studies, and Marxism.”

What a surprise.

The incident comes in the wake of Donald Trump’s recent public condemnation of Critical Race Theory, in which he called Critical Race Theory “the exact opposite of the American belief that we all are created equal in the holy image of God,” and said Republicans “at every level should move immediately to ban Critical Race Theory in our schools.”

Various American states, such as Florida and Texas, have acted towards doing exactly that, on the grounds that Critical Race Theory is racist and divisive.

Critical Race Theory, which is now a major frontier of the culture wars, posits that there is a spectrum of oppression, one’s place on that spectrum is determined by one’s skin colour and cultural background, and that race relations are defined by struggle and conflict between racial groups. White people are characterised as oppressors, and there have been several reported incidents of white students in America and Australia being made to apologise for their oppressor status.

Advertisement

This Yale episode signifies that Critical Race Theory is a brutal and racist doctrine. It is a worldview that attributes evil to an entire category of people. There is nothing more conceivably racist than this. It is as sinister as attributing a moral or social deficiency to all black people, Asian people, etc. This should not have to be explained but, in the West in 2021, when books like Robin DiAngelo’s ‘White Fragility’ is a bestseller, it needs to be.

Critical Race Theory is nothing but a reincarnation of the old Marxist lie of class struggle, designed to set different groups of people against each other in order to fan the flames of violent political revolution. It’s as evil as the Nazis blaming the Jews for Germany’s problems. It’s the re-emergence of that poisonous way of thinking which blames a certain group for society’s problems, rather than meaningfully addressing issues at the individual level. It’s a worldview of bitterness, resentment, hatred, and falsehood, and wherever this type of thinking is implemented death, misery and chaos shortly follow.

Marxist governments caused the deaths of over 100 million people in the 20th century. Each one of those deaths was made possible by the lie that society’s problems could be attributed to certain groups of people, whether those groups were defined by skin colour, economic status, educational status, or anything else. In Cambodia, the communist Khmer Rouge targeted people wearing glasses because this indicated that they were educated and, therefore, oppressors.

Advertisement

Once a society starts attributing wrongdoing to a group, and not to individuals, there is no boundary that can be defined. Eventually, everyone becomes a potential threat to the utopic vision of society, and everyone becomes a so-called participant in the system of oppression.

Donald Trump is correct; we have a moral and civic duty to fight Critical Race Theory and protect the next generation from succumbing to the temptation to blame their ills on certain groups. If we fail to do so, the cost will be incalculable.

There is only one race – the human race. That is not an empty cliché, it’s a profound, divine truth. Each and every individual is responsible for their own life, their own choices, and their own actions before God and their fellow human beings.

Related