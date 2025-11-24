Pro-Life Leader Acquitted After Four-Year Legal Battle For Exposing Abortion Organ Trafficking Horror

White Rose Movement’s (WRM) National Outreach Director, AJ Hurley, just won a four-year legal battle against Abortion Inc.

A San Francisco Criminal court ruled against prosecutors who alleged Hurley had violated US abortion mill protection laws.

Those laws, commonly known as the FACE Act, date back to the Clinton era.

@AJHurleyLife is a free man!!

This week, he faced a judge at the San Francisco Criminal Court for rescuing preborn children from abortion. In 2022, while serving as the Director of Survivors, AJ Hurley entered UCSF to save babies scheduled to die from abortion and to prevent… pic.twitter.com/khVlgweoUX — Survivors (@TheSurvivors_US) November 19, 2025

Updating supporters on the organisation’s official Instagram page, director Seth Gruber (The 1619 Project), said, “They were thrilled to announce with immense joy that AJ Hurley’s felony convictions have been dropped, and he will now serve zero jail time.”

He wasn’t prosecuted because of violence, they added.

“Hurley was prosecuted because he uncovered a horrific foetal organ trafficking operation funded by tax dollars.”

“Hundreds of documents revealed that organs from children aborted at the Bixby Centre for Reproductive Health, and other independent abortion clinics, were being implanted onto lab mice for federal research projects at the University of California, San Francisco,” WRM alleged. Hurley’s discovery was aided by Pro-life organisations The Survivors, and Pro-Life San Fransico.”

That news supercharged Hurley’s sense of urgency.

He doubled down and “used every platform he was given to raise awareness – like a peaceful warrior for God’s kingdom” (see here).

For his advocacy, WRM concluded, “Hurley ended up facing intense persecution and severe consequences, including the possibility of up to 10 years in prison.”

Adding context, pre-born advocacy group The Survivors stated that Hurley was hurled before the court for “rescuing preborn children.”

“In 2022, while serving as the Director of Survivors, AJ Hurley entered the University of California, SF, to save babies scheduled to die from abortion and to prevent their organs from being harvested, most likely while born alive.”

Not only was Hurley – who is no stranger to the lawfare waged against pro-lifers – facing a decade in prison, he would have been fined “up to USD $50,000.”

In 2022, LiveAction confirmed that foetal experimentation was at the centre of the March 14 protest, which led to the arrest of Hurley and two others.

The trio was involved in what LiveAction said was a “pink rose rescue, offering life-affirming resources to abortion-minded women before engaging in a nonviolent disruption.”

Speaking with LiveAction, Hurley asserted that the issue was “at the point where extraordinary violence and extraordinary injustice required extraordinary sacrifice.”

During the protest, he said, if “we did nothing else, we obeyed God and loved these babies.”

“And that’s above everything else. I think that’s the message that needs to get out.”

“It was nothing but love that put us in there, and it’s nothing but love that keeps us going,” the pro-life activist said.”

Also talking with Caldron Pool in 2022, Hurley told the Caldron Pool Show host Evelyn Rae, “When you do this work often enough to know that mothers come in and eventually babies go out.”

While speaking to Rae, he shared his experiences, specifically about the campaign to find justice for five partial-birth aborted babies discovered in boxes destined for waste disposal.

“That,” he vehemently protested, “is what they call ‘healthcare in this country.”

WATCH the full interview here: