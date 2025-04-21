Pope Francis Dies

VATICAN CITY — Pope Francis died on Monday, April 21, 2025, at the age of 88. The Vatican confirmed that the Pope passed away at 7:35a.m. at his residence in Casa Santa Marta.

At 9:45 a.m., Cardinal Kevin Farrell, Camerlengo of the Apostolic Chamber, delivered the official announcement at the residence.

“Dearest brothers and sisters, with deep sorrow I must announce the death of our Holy Father Francis,” Farrell said. “At 7:35 this morning, the Bishop of Rome, Francis, returned to the house of the Father. His entire life was dedicated to the service of the Lord and of His Church.”

At 9:45 AM on Easter Monday, Cardinal Kevin Farrell, Camerlengo of the Apostolic Chamber, spoke these words at the Casa Santa Marta:



"Dearest brothers and sisters, with deep sorrow I must announce the death of our Holy Father Francis. At 7:35 this morning, the Bishop of Rome,… — Vatican News (@VaticanNews) April 21, 2025

Pope Francis had been dealing with serious health issues in recent months. In February, he was hospitalized at Rome’s Gemelli Hospital for bronchitis, which developed into bilateral pneumonia. His condition was later complicated by acute respiratory distress, mild kidney failure, and anemia, requiring oxygen therapy, blood transfusions, and respiratory physiotherapy.

With his passing, the Catholic Church enters a period known as sede vacante—a time when the papal seat is vacant. During this period, the camerlengo temporarily oversees Vatican administration.

The funeral rites, typically lasting nine days, are followed by a conclave in the Sistine Chapel. Cardinals under the age of 80 will gather to elect the next pope, requiring a two-thirds majority vote. The new pope assumes office immediately upon election, taking a new name and being introduced with the traditional announcement, Habemus Papam.

The entire process from papal death to election of a successor is expected to take approximately two to three weeks.