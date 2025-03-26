Politicians Are Trading Our Children’s Future for Votes

Australia’s cultural landscape is undergoing a profound transformation, shaped by an “unprecedented wave of migration.” As of June 30, 2023, 30.7% of the nation’s 26.6 million residents—some 8.2 million people—were born overseas, according to the Australian Bureau of Statistics (ABS). This marks the highest proportion of overseas-born Australians since 1893, surpassing the 29.5% recorded in 2022.

Hinduism, for example, is recognized as the country’s fastest-growing religion, not due to conversion, but through the mass immigration of Indians into Australia.

Australia is frequently praised—often by its own politicians—as a multicultural success story, yet the long-term consequences of such profound demographic changes remain underexplored, especially as these shifts are poised to intensify.

High immigration tends to trigger a compounding effect: migrants arrive, and politicians, keen to win their support, pledge to bolster immigrant communities and expand taxpayer-funded cultural programs.

This leads to an increase in migrant populations, making them an even more influential voting bloc. The snowballing begins. Consequently, politicians feel pressured to provide even more resources and funding, often at the expense of the nation’s cultural identity.

As the immigrant population grows, the interests of the native population are often overlooked, resulting in a gradual shift in demographics and cultural representation.

When native communities voice concerns about these changes—often ones they did not choose—they are frequently dismissed as racist or xenophobic. In turn, this cultivates an atmosphere of resentment. Rather than addressing these concerns, politicians introduce legislation that could make voicing such concerns a punishable offence under “hate speech” laws. Frustrations only intensify.

This is a tragic story that has played out across the Western world. Almost every European nation is undergoing significant demographic changes, all of which have appeared to take place without the consent of the people.

These changes are so dire that U.S. Vice President J.D. Vance has warned that Europe is on the verge of civilizational suicide, asserting that among the many pressing challenges the continent faces, nothing is more urgent than the mass migration crisis.

In their pursuit of political gain, our politicians have fundamentally reshaped Australia’s future. They have effectively traded Western culture for votes. However, what should be obvious to all is that their methods for securing power do not necessarily reflect the nation’s best interests.

What’s good for some immigrant groups may not be good for all citizens equally. But as long as these voting blocs wield electoral influence, our politicians will likely attempt to woo them with public funds.

While this approach may yield the politician short-term gains at the ballot box, it risks undermining the long-term well-being of future generations. Our politicians need to be committed to protecting Western civilization, even if it means upsetting those who moved here with no intention of embracing our way of life.

This should be their course of action—not because we’re all “racists,” but because, objectively speaking, Western civilization has been the greatest force for good in history. That’s an undeniable fact. Just ask yourself which non-Western culture you’d prefer to raise your children in. Ultimately, that’s the future our politicians are investing in for our kids. They might consider it a worthy sacrifice for their own political gain, but we shouldn’t.