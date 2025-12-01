Police Officer Guilty of Dangerous Driving Causing Death After Teen on Stolen Motorbike Hits Officer’s Parked Car

A New South Wales police officer has been found guilty of dangerous driving causing death after an Indigenous teenager on a stolen motorbike collided with his parked car, in a case that has drawn international attention following a viral Sky News Australia clip.

According to ABC News, Benedict Bryant, an officer with over 22 years of experience, was convicted after the court heard that he had established a roadblock that left the rider with no way to manoeuvre around it.

The Crown argued that Bryant’s decision directly led to the fatal incident. “The accused had relevant information indicating that the rider of the trail bike would go to considerable lengths to avoid capture,” the prosecutor said. “Given this knowledge, he should have recognised the risk and acted accordingly.”

The court agreed, with the judge stating that the evidence proved beyond a reasonable doubt that Bryant had driven his vehicle, which was stationary at the time, in a manner dangerous to others.

The ruling has sparked outrage, with critics warning it could set a troubling precedent for law enforcement. Former police officer and Caldron Pool contributor Evelyn Rae said on Sky News that the decision could have wide-reaching implications. “This doesn’t seem like justice at all,” Rae said, noting that the ruling “sets a precedent for every police officer attempting to make an arrest.”

