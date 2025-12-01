Image
Australia ·News & Commentary

Police Officer Guilty of Dangerous Driving Causing Death After Teen on Stolen Motorbike Hits Officer’s Parked Car

"This sets a dangerous precedent for every police officer attempting to make an arrest."

Staff Writer Dec 2, 2025

A New South Wales police officer has been found guilty of dangerous driving causing death after an Indigenous teenager on a stolen motorbike collided with his parked car, in a case that has drawn international attention following a viral Sky News Australia clip.

According to ABC News, Benedict Bryant, an officer with over 22 years of experience, was convicted after the court heard that he had established a roadblock that left the rider with no way to manoeuvre around it.

The Crown argued that Bryant’s decision directly led to the fatal incident. “The accused had relevant information indicating that the rider of the trail bike would go to considerable lengths to avoid capture,” the prosecutor said. “Given this knowledge, he should have recognised the risk and acted accordingly.”

The court agreed, with the judge stating that the evidence proved beyond a reasonable doubt that Bryant had driven his vehicle, which was stationary at the time, in a manner dangerous to others.

The ruling has sparked outrage, with critics warning it could set a troubling precedent for law enforcement. Former police officer and Caldron Pool contributor Evelyn Rae said on Sky News that the decision could have wide-reaching implications. “This doesn’t seem like justice at all,” Rae said, noting that the ruling “sets a precedent for every police officer attempting to make an arrest.”

WATCH:

Special Request:

For nearly eight years, we've highlighted issues ignored by mainstream media and resisted globalist ideologies eroding Western civilization. We've done this joyfully, without paywalls, despite personal costs to our team. Your support has kept us going, but operating costs exceed donations, forcing us to use ads. We’d love to ditch them, so we’re asking for your help. If you value our work, please consider supporting us via Stripe or PayPal. Every bit helps us keep fighting for our kids’ future. Thank you!

What's New?

Use the blue arrows at the bottom to scroll through the latest.
“I Fear Australia Is Importing the Nightmare We Escaped”

“I Fear Australia Is Importing the Nightmare We Escaped”

“What troubled him most was not simply the presence of different cultures and religions in Australia, but that the country does not seem to appreciate the implications of importing ideas, ideologies, and longstanding conflicts under the banner of multiculturalism.”
By
by Evelyn RaeDec 1, 2025
Selling Western Civilisation for a Bowl of Curry

Selling Western Civilisation for a Bowl of Curry

“We are watching Western leaders trade a civilizational inheritance for a bowl of soup.”
By
by Staff WriterNov 30, 2025
Muslim Brotherhood Chapters Designated Terror Groups as Trump Goes Hard After Soft Islamification

Muslim Brotherhood Chapters Designated Terror Groups as Trump Goes Hard After Soft Islamification

“Some branches of the globalist Muslim cooperative, which aims to create a borderless global order ruled by Sharia, were designated as Islamic terror groups by President Donald Trump on Monday.”
By
by Rod LampardNov 29, 2025
Trump Announces Permanent Pause on Immigration from “Third World” Countries

Trump Announces Permanent Pause on Immigration from “Third World” Countries

"Only REVERSE MIGRATION can fully cure this situation," Trump said.
By
by Staff WriterNov 28, 2025
Australia: Always Was, Always Will Be a Christian Nation

Australia: Always Was, Always Will Be a Christian Nation

"Christianity was not merely present in Australia’s development but foundational to it."
By
by Staff WriterNov 28, 2025
“We’re Amplifying the Gospel”: Skillet Responds to Critics Calling Their Metal Version of “O Come, O Come Emmanuel” Satanic

“We’re Amplifying the Gospel”: Skillet Responds to Critics Calling Their Metal Version of “O Come, O Come Emmanuel” Satanic

"Critics of the band’s new metal version are claiming it’s 'Satanic!'"
By
by Rod LampardNov 27, 2025
There Is No “Right Not to Be Offended”

There Is No “Right Not to Be Offended”

"The moment personal sensitivities set the boundaries of speech and behaviour, freedom collapses into a system governed by the most easily offended...and usually by the most strategically offended."
By
by Staff WriterNov 26, 2025
Dehumanising Therapeutic Interventions

Dehumanising Therapeutic Interventions

“When we confuse the physical with the non-physical aspects of reality, we diminish the capacity for moral responsibility.”
By
by Dr Stephen FysonNov 26, 2025

Image

Support

If you value our work and would like to support us, you can do so by visiting our support page. Can’t find what you’re looking for? Visit our search page.

Copyright © 2025, Caldron Pool

Quick Links

Permissions

Everything published at Caldron Pool is protected by copyright and cannot be used and/or duplicated without prior written permission. Links and excerpts with full attribution are permitted. Published articles represent the opinions of the author and may not reflect the views of all contributors at Caldron Pool.

Caldron Pool does not condone the use of violence, threats, or intimidation for political or religious purposes. We strongly advocate for peaceful, respectful, and free communication and open debate without fear of reprisal or punishment.