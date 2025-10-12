Image
Police Investigate After Councillor Says She Was “Born and Bred Here”

Staff Writer Oct 13, 2025

Police in Scotland are investigating a complaint against Falkirk councillor Claire Mackie-Brown after she described herself as “born and bred here” during an interview about protests at an asylum seeker hotel.

Mackie-Brown, a Scottish Reformed UK councillor, made the remark while speaking to STV News, saying: “It’s scary as a local resident, somebody who was born and bred here.” She immediately added, “I shouldn’t have said that.”

An anonymous complaint was later submitted to Police Scotland and the Ethical Standards Commissioner for Scotland, accompanied by a 20-page document outlining the alleged offence.

According to The National, the complaint claims the phrase “born and bred” could be insulting to asylum seekers by implying lesser legitimacy. It argues that the phrase has connotations in immigration discourse that suggest hierarchies of belonging and could imply immigration status affects a person’s right to representation.

In response, Mackie-Brown wrote on social media that the complaint was a “clear and calculated effort to destroy my credibility,” denying any hateful or extremist intent. She said she was being targeted for “speaking up for [her] constituents.”

A Police Scotland spokesperson confirmed: “We have received a complaint and enquiries are ongoing.”

