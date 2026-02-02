Image
Music ·News & Commentary

Petra Rocks Back to Life: Legendary Band Drops ‘Hope’ After 20 Year Studio Hiatus

"After signing off in an era-ending 2005 farewell, the band just surprised the world with ‘Hope.’"

Rod Lampard Feb 2, 2026

Rock giant Petra returns with a new album, and it’s not boring.

After signing off in an era-ending 2005 farewell, the band just surprised the world with ‘Hope.’

Characteristically energetic and lyrically sharp, the 35-minute January 2026 release is dominating top tens and reviews.

Noting frontman John Schlitt’s age, CCM magazine said the 75-year-old could still belt out “heat, grit and high notes.”

That’s a fair call.

With almost a decade outside of the studio – if you don’t count solo albums, Go (2020), and The Christmas Project (2013) – Schlitt more than shows he’s still got “Skin in the Game.” (Track 4)

‘Hope’ is classic Schlitt-era Petra, packed with a surprise hint of Hartman, Hough and Volz nostalgia.

Described by CCM as “iconic”, they added that “the timing of the band’s first full feature album in 20 years feels right.”

“The Christian music industry,” CCM reflected, “is finally re-embracing the pioneers who built the road we’re all still driving on.”

Right to pay tribute to Petra’s pioneering in the realm of Christ-centred musical engineering, CCM said that without Petra’s breakout success in the 80s, a dedicated platform for Christian music wouldn’t be the same.

Despite a range of obvious distinctions, including genre, the pioneering market presence of Petra is unmistakable.

While not accurate to say Petra paved the way for Stryper, P.O.D., and Skillet, it’s appropriate to acknowledge the band’s historical role in opening hearts to the Gospel through rock music.

For example, as a “Christian rock band”, Petra opened the door for audiences to pick up the “Christians in a rock band” genre.

As Stryper frontman, Michael Sweet told the Revival Town Podcast in 2024, “Petra is legendary.”

Going further, Skillet’s John Cooper said in a December 2025 interview with The Christian Post, “that Petra helped him in a big way.”

Elsewhere, Cooper also recalled, “growing up listening to Petra and others, saying they had changed his life.”

“I learned a lot about Christ from Christian music,” he said.

“And thought, if I ever had the chance to play music, I am going to use that same philosophy: use songs to change people; to help people in their hard times.”

Petra’s new album embodies exactly that.

‘Hope’ delivers.

Hinting in a podcast that the album might be the final one, Schlitt said, if so, ‘Hope’ was a beautiful way to close out a 50-year career.

Another Petra album wasn’t on the cards, he added, sharing that it was momentum from the band’s 50th anniversary and requests for fresh content that sealed the deal.

Talking about the band’s ‘Hope’ tour, Schlitt said track 10, ‘Deliver Us’ wasn’t planned to be released as a single.

Looking at what was going on at the time in the world, they decided to release it early because it was “what needed to be said at the time.”

The band is also working with the movie “Beyond Belief”, which features music from Petra’s 80s catalogue.

Like Sweet and Stryper, Hope suggests that Schlitt and Petra won’t be signing their brand over to the Christian Contemporary Music Museum any time soon.

To use a cringey quote from Petra lore – because it fits the 80s theme – Hope is where never say die meets, Never Say Dinosaur! 

Special Request:

For nearly eight years, we've highlighted issues ignored by mainstream media and resisted globalist ideologies eroding Western civilization. We've done this joyfully, without paywalls, despite personal costs to our team. Your support has kept us going, but operating costs exceed donations, forcing us to use ads. We’d love to ditch them, so we’re asking for your help. If you value our work, please consider supporting us via Stripe or PayPal. Every bit helps us keep fighting for our kids’ future. Thank you!

What's New?

Use the blue arrows at the bottom to scroll through the latest.
Christianity Endured Decades of Hate Without Hate Speech Protections, And There’s a Reason Why

Christianity Endured Decades of Hate Without Hate Speech Protections, And There’s a Reason Why

“The only ideas that demand the sword of the state for protection are those that cannot stand on their own, those that crumble under scrutiny, criticism, or challenge.”
By
by Staff WriterFeb 2, 2026
Evolution is Dead, But Its Corpse Will Hang Around A While

Evolution is Dead, But Its Corpse Will Hang Around A While

“Genetics has now demonstrated that the mechanisms that have been proposed to drive evolution by natural selection cannot have possibly done so.”
By
by Matthew LittlefieldJan 31, 2026
Spain Grants Legal Status to Half a Million Migrants to “Fight the Far-Right”

Spain Grants Legal Status to Half a Million Migrants to “Fight the Far-Right”

"By framing the mass introduction of migrants as an instrument to counter political opponents, authorities have confirmed a suspicion long held by many across the Western world: that large-scale population movements are not treated as a humanitarian necessity, but as a political weapon against Nationalism."
By
by Staff WriterJan 30, 2026
Why Voters Are Abandoning the Liberals for One Nation

Why Voters Are Abandoning the Liberals for One Nation

“Australians aren't looking for a softer political version of what they're already suffering under. They are looking for an alternative.”
By
by Staff WriterJan 30, 2026
First the Imams, Then the Pastors

First the Imams, Then the Pastors

"Without formally recognising Christianity, accrediting imams today easily becomes accrediting pastors tomorrow. From there, it is a small step to state-sanctioned sermons, state-issued Bibles, state-regulated songs, and state-approved prayers."
By
by Staff WriterJan 29, 2026
The Evangelical Retreat: How Protestant Piety Became Cowardice

The Evangelical Retreat: How Protestant Piety Became Cowardice

"This is the spiritual problem of our age: We have a church that fears crucifixion more than compromise."
By
by Staff WriterJan 28, 2026
Littleproud Speech Goes Viral After Claiming ‘Radical Islam Is the Problem, Not Guns’

Littleproud Speech Goes Viral After Claiming ‘Radical Islam Is the Problem, Not Guns’

"All you are doing is diverting attention and taking away the rights of lawful Australians," he said.
By
by Staff WriterJan 27, 2026
Trump Shares Speech Claiming ‘Great Replacement’ Is A Reality

Trump Shares Speech Claiming ‘Great Replacement’ Is A Reality

"The video has rapidly gone viral, accumulating more than 30 million views across social media within 24 hours."
By
by Staff WriterJan 26, 2026

Image

Support

If you value our work and would like to support us, you can do so by visiting our support page. Can’t find what you’re looking for? Visit our search page.

Copyright © 2025, Caldron Pool

Quick Links

Permissions

Everything published at Caldron Pool is protected by copyright and cannot be used and/or duplicated without prior written permission. Links and excerpts with full attribution are permitted. Published articles represent the opinions of the author and may not reflect the views of all contributors at Caldron Pool.

Caldron Pool does not condone the use of violence, threats, or intimidation for political or religious purposes. We strongly advocate for peaceful, respectful, and free communication and open debate without fear of reprisal or punishment.