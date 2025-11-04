Image
Australia ·News & Commentary

Petition to Stop Mass Immigration to Australia Nears 200,000 Signatures

"This is not the country I remember and it’s not one I want to leave to future generations."

Staff Writer Nov 5, 2025

A national petition calling for an end to “mass immigration” under the Albanese Government has gained significant traction, nearing 200,000 signatures.

The petition, launched by the political advocacy group Advance, argues that high immigration levels are worsening housing shortages, hospital wait times, and social tensions across Australia.

Advance Executive Director Matthew Sheahan said in a statement, “Anthony Albanese and the Labor Party have just let in more than one million migrants. Thanks to him, hard-working Australians are now sleeping in cars, waiting longer at the hospital, and now have to face constant protests from people who hate this great nation.”

“Let’s be perfectly blunt: mass immigration is destroying the Australian way of life and it’s time to stop it,” Sheahan continued. “We used to be the lucky country—where people could buy their own home, raise a family, work hard, and enjoy the highest standard of living in the world. But in just three years, Anthony Albanese’s massive immigration project has undone all that.”

The petition includes a letter addressed to Prime Minister Anthony Albanese, criticising the government’s immigration policies and urging a reversal:

“This open-borders project driven by Labor, the Greens, activists and elites is making life harder for me and everyone I know. Traffic is getting busier, finding a house is harder than ever, everything is becoming more expensive. And now there are people in my country who don’t share my values.

“This is not the country I remember and it’s not one I want to leave to future generations.”

The letter concludes by calling on the government to “put Australians first again” and to “stop this mass immigration madness now.”

You can view and sign the petition here.

