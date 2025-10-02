Image
Petition Launched After Christian Academics Face Investigation Over ‘Far-Right’ Media Smear

"Political pressure must never decide who can teach or speak at a Catholic university," the petition states.

Oct 3, 2025

The British Australian Community and Revive Australia have launched a petition defending two Campion College academics, Dr Stephen Chavura and Dr Stephen McInerney, after they were labelled “far-right” in a media report.

The petition, addressed to Campion College president Dr Paul Morrissey and the governing council, urges the Catholic liberal arts institution to uphold academic freedom and resist external political pressure.

On October 1, The Age published an article by journalist Patrick Begley describing the two academics as “far-right.” The petition notes that the College leadership responded by announcing a “thorough investigation” into the pair, a move campaigners say threatens academic integrity.

The petition states that academic freedom is central to the Catholic intellectual tradition and warns that allowing media campaigns to dictate internal investigations could lead to self-censorship, weakened scholarship, and damage to the College’s mission.

It calls on Campion College to:

  • Affirm its commitment to free speech and academic freedom under Australian law and the French Review’s Model Code.
  • Guarantee that Dr McInerney and Dr Chavura can continue their scholarly work without interference for views expressed in a personal capacity.
  • Ensure that disagreement is addressed through dialogue and scholarship, not censorship or disciplinary action.
  • Apply all policies consistently and with procedural fairness.
  • Promote forums and discussions that foster respectful, truth-seeking debate within the Catholic intellectual tradition.

The campaign warns that “failure to act risks stifling debate, eroding trust in the College’s mission, and signalling that external pressure can override academic integrity.”

Supporters argue the investigation sets a dangerous precedent, with the petition stating: “Political pressure must never decide who can teach or speak at a Catholic university. Academic freedom and the Catholic intellectual tradition are at risk.”

You can view and sign the petition here.

