Petition Calling for No-Confidence Motion in Albanese Government Reaches Over 120,000 Signatures

"The petition cites a series of concerns, including an incident on September 3, 2025, when two senators were reportedly asked to remove Australian flags worn over their shoulders..."

Staff Writer Oct 8, 2025

A petition submitted to the House of Representatives has received more than 120,000 signatures, calling for a motion of no confidence in the Albanese Government.

The petition cites a series of concerns, including an incident on September 3, 2025, when two senators were reportedly asked to remove Australian flags worn over their shoulders following an objection from a Greens member.

It also raises issues with what it describes as inconsistent responses by the Prime Minister to pro-Palestine and pro-Australia rallies, alleging that the latter received disproportionate criticism. The petition further references reports of a Palestinian rally involving the destruction of an Australian flag, the display of a Hamas flag, and an image of Iranian leader Ali Khamenei.

Additionally, the petition criticises the government’s decision to allocate an extra $20 million in aid to Gaza, arguing that domestic needs such as public housing should take priority.

The petition concludes by calling on the House to consider a formal motion of no confidence in the Albanese Government.

You can view the petition, which closes on October 23, here.

