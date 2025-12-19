Petition Calling for Albanese’s Resignation Surpasses 150,000 Signatures

Image
An online petition calling for the resignation of Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese has attracted more than 150,600 signatures, following criticism of his response to the Bondi terrorist attack.

The petition, hosted on Change.org, cites the incident as a catalyst for broader concerns about national leadership and public safety.

It states: “In light of recent tragic events at Bondi Beach and pressing national concerns, it is time to address the leadership of our country. The shocking mass shooting at Bondi Beach, which claimed numerous innocent lives, is yet another reminder of the urgent action required to safeguard our communities.”

According to the petition text, the organisers argue that the incident underscores what they describe as an urgent need for stronger policies to protect Australians. The petition also raises concerns about current immigration levels, stating that surveys and polls show significant public opposition to mass migration.

The petition claims that Albanese took office promising to deliver a safer and more prosperous Australia, but asserts that government policies—particularly on immigration—do not reflect the views of a large portion of the population. It describes this as a disconnect between the government and the electorate.

“Australia prides itself on being a democracy where the voice of the people guides the nation’s direction. When leadership does not reflect the will and concerns of its citizens, it is only right to demand change,” the petition states.

The statement further argues that Australia’s democratic system requires leadership that reflects the will of the people, and contends that when this does not occur, calls for leadership change are justified. The petition calls for Albanese’s resignation and the installation of new leadership that it says would better represent public concerns.

It also calls for clearer and more stringent screening policies for migrants, stating that such measures are necessary to improve public safety.

The petition concludes by encouraging Australians to sign in support of what it describes as responsible governance, community safety, and policies that align with public opinion.

You can view or sign the petition by clicking here.

