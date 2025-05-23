Image
News & Commentary ·United States

Pete Hegseth Announces Monthly Prayer Meeting in the Pentagon

"Hegseth told those gathered that the task of protecting the nation first begins on bended knees, recognising the providence of our Lord and Saviour Jesus Christ."

Rod Lampard May 24, 2025

Pete Hegseth is bringing prayer into the Pentagon.

The United States Defence Secretary (SECDEF) dumbfounded Christian-haters this week after announcing a monthly prayer meeting would be held in the Pentagon’s auditorium.

Attendance is voluntary.

Hegseth told those gathered that the task of protecting the nation first begins on bended knees, recognising the “providence of our Lord and Saviour Jesus Christ.”

“There are so many things we do in this building and across this nation, with such great consequence, it’s almost unfathomable when I think about that task,” he added.

“To think it relies only on my strength would leave me completely incapable of addressing the issues of the day or those going forward.”

“Knowing that there’s an author in heaven overseeing all of this who’s underwritten all of it for us on the cross gives me strength to proceed.”

The SECDEF then prayed this prayer:

“King Jesus, we come humbly before you seeking your face, seeking your grace in humble obedience to your law and to your word.

“We come as sinners saved only by that grace, seeking your providence in our lives and in our nation.

“Lord God, we ask for the wisdom to see what is right.

“And in each and every day and each and every circumstance, the courage to do what is right in obedience to your will.

“It is in the name of our Lord and Saviour Jesus Christ that we pray, and all God’s people said, Amen.”

The opening prayer was followed by a 20-minute sermon delivered by Pete Hegseth’s pastor, Brooks Potteiger.

Crediting the moment as providential, Potteiger captioned a picture on X with the words: “The Lord is good. Aslan is on the move.”

In an implied response to accusations that Hegseth was “violating” Thomas Jefferson’s assumed line between church and state, Franklin Graham took to X, thanking the SECDEF for not being ashamed of Jesus Christ.

In reply, Hegseth remarked, “It’s the least we can do, for Him and the country.”

He then invited Graham to “join them for a service.”

Tami Radabaugh was also supportive.

The Hegseth aide said in a post that she was “Grateful to have an administration who loved the Lord.”

Firing back at critics, Pete Hegseth dug in, stating, “Appealing to heaven, to God, is a long tradition in the U.S military.”

The nation was birthed on prayer.

Saying he was proud of the move, Hegseth added that George Washington was on bended knee with the troops praying for God’s providential protection in that moment. 

We’re in a dangerous 911 business, he explained. “We appeal to God. I appeal to Jesus Christ for that protection.

“We’re going to speak that, and we’re going to be willing to talk about that at the Pentagon.

“If they want to criticise it? They’re on the wrong side of a very important issue.”

This was unthinkable six months ago.

For those unsure of the bottom line here, it’s this:

Pete Hegseth continues to unapologetically defy the line crossed by those who see the government as their god, and not the government as being under God.

Special Request:

For nearly eight years, we've highlighted issues ignored by mainstream media and resisted globalist ideologies eroding Western civilization. We've done this joyfully, without paywalls, despite personal costs to our team. Your support has kept us going, but operating costs exceed donations, forcing us to use ads. We’d love to ditch them, so we’re asking for your help. If you value our work, please consider supporting us via Stripe or PayPal. Every bit helps us keep fighting for our kids’ future. Thank you!

What's New?

Use the blue arrows at the bottom to scroll through the latest.
The Danger of Being Defined Only by What We Are Not

The Danger of Being Defined Only by What We Are Not

"Multiculturalism is an inherently reactive posture: we extend acceptance indiscriminately, only drawing boundaries retroactively, once harm is done or conflict arises and only ever at an individual level."
By
by Ben DavisMay 23, 2025
Officially Socialist?

Officially Socialist?

"So, the price of comfort is that we are treated like a cog in a machine. This becomes the ultimate sacrifice of our souls."
By
by Dr Stephen FysonMay 23, 2025
Disney’s ‘Lilo & Stitch’ Praised for Avoiding Woke Messaging

Disney’s ‘Lilo & Stitch’ Praised for Avoiding Woke Messaging

"Unlike some of the studio’s recent remakes, Lilo & Stitch appears to have avoided overt woke or ideological messaging—a decision that has resonated with many viewers, especially parents."
By
by Staff WriterMay 23, 2025
Trump’s Unflinching Mirror: South Africa’s Uncomfortable Truths

Trump’s Unflinching Mirror: South Africa’s Uncomfortable Truths

"Trump’s courage lies not in the precision of his terminology but in his willingness to broach this subject at all, knowing the denigration it would draw from a media that sees no fault in South Africa’s post-apartheid project."
By
by Michael MacConnellMay 22, 2025
Canada’s PM Promises to Punish Businesses That Reject Climate Agenda

Canada’s PM Promises to Punish Businesses That Reject Climate Agenda

"Those who are lagging behind and are still part of the problem will be punished," he said.
By
by Staff WriterMay 22, 2025
Trump Exposes South African Genocide During Ramaphosa Visit: “Watch This”

Trump Exposes South African Genocide During Ramaphosa Visit: “Watch This”

“We have thousands of stories talking about it," Trump said. "We have documentaries. We have news stories. I can show you a couple of things. It has to be responded to.”
By
by Staff WriterMay 22, 2025
AHPRA Targets Dr Jillian Spencer in Fresh Fight for Free Speech

AHPRA Targets Dr Jillian Spencer in Fresh Fight for Free Speech

"The persecution of doctors raising concerns about harm to children from gender interventions needs to stop," she said.
By
by Rod LampardMay 22, 2025
Joe Rogan Reportedly Attending Church Amid Rising Gen Z Interest in Christianity

Joe Rogan Reportedly Attending Church Amid Rising Gen Z Interest in Christianity

"I can tell you for a fact that he is attending a church, and that has been a consistent thing," Huff said.
By
by Staff WriterMay 21, 2025

Image

Support

If you value our work and would like to support us, you can do so by visiting our support page. Can’t find what you’re looking for? Visit our search page.

Copyright © 2025, Caldron Pool

Quick Links

Permissions

Everything published at Caldron Pool is protected by copyright and cannot be used and/or duplicated without prior written permission. Links and excerpts with full attribution are permitted. Published articles represent the opinions of the author and may not reflect the views of all contributors at Caldron Pool.

Caldron Pool does not condone the use of violence, threats, or intimidation for political or religious purposes. We strongly advocate for peaceful, respectful, and free communication and open debate without fear of reprisal or punishment.