Pete Hegseth Announces Monthly Prayer Meeting in the Pentagon

Pete Hegseth is bringing prayer into the Pentagon.

The United States Defence Secretary (SECDEF) dumbfounded Christian-haters this week after announcing a monthly prayer meeting would be held in the Pentagon’s auditorium.

Attendance is voluntary.

Hegseth told those gathered that the task of protecting the nation first begins on bended knees, recognising the “providence of our Lord and Saviour Jesus Christ.”

“There are so many things we do in this building and across this nation, with such great consequence, it’s almost unfathomable when I think about that task,” he added.

“To think it relies only on my strength would leave me completely incapable of addressing the issues of the day or those going forward.”

“Knowing that there’s an author in heaven overseeing all of this who’s underwritten all of it for us on the cross gives me strength to proceed.”

The SECDEF then prayed this prayer:

“King Jesus, we come humbly before you seeking your face, seeking your grace in humble obedience to your law and to your word.

“We come as sinners saved only by that grace, seeking your providence in our lives and in our nation.

“Lord God, we ask for the wisdom to see what is right.

“And in each and every day and each and every circumstance, the courage to do what is right in obedience to your will.

“It is in the name of our Lord and Saviour Jesus Christ that we pray, and all God’s people said, Amen.”

The opening prayer was followed by a 20-minute sermon delivered by Pete Hegseth’s pastor, Brooks Potteiger.

Crediting the moment as providential, Potteiger captioned a picture on X with the words: “The Lord is good. Aslan is on the move.”

It's not everyday you walk past Elon Musk en route to preach from Psalm 46.



The Lord is good.

Aslan is on the move.



Thank you for the honor of serving @PeteHegseth

The NYT got one right👍

Sure did, and Christ be praised.



You can even watch it here:

In an implied response to accusations that Hegseth was “violating” Thomas Jefferson’s assumed line between church and state, Franklin Graham took to X, thanking the SECDEF for not being ashamed of Jesus Christ.

In reply, Hegseth remarked, “It’s the least we can do, for Him and the country.”

He then invited Graham to “join them for a service.”

Thank you sir. The least we can do, for Him & the country.



I hope you will join us soon for one of our monthly services. We'd be honored to have you.

Tami Radabaugh was also supportive.

The Hegseth aide said in a post that she was “Grateful to have an administration who loved the Lord.”

Attended @PeteHegseth first monthly Christian Prayer & Worship Service at the DOD. Grateful to have a @POTUS @realDonaldTrump @SecDef and administration who love the Lord as I do. pic.twitter.com/zsl7kgUI4d — Tami Radabaugh (@TRadabaughDOD) May 21, 2025

Firing back at critics, Pete Hegseth dug in, stating, “Appealing to heaven, to God, is a long tradition in the U.S military.”

The nation was birthed on prayer.

Saying he was proud of the move, Hegseth added that George Washington was on bended knee with the troops praying for God’s providential protection in that moment.

We’re in a dangerous 911 business, he explained. “We appeal to God. I appeal to Jesus Christ for that protection.

“We’re going to speak that, and we’re going to be willing to talk about that at the Pentagon.

“If they want to criticise it? They’re on the wrong side of a very important issue.”

This was unthinkable six months ago.

For those unsure of the bottom line here, it’s this:

Pete Hegseth continues to unapologetically defy the line crossed by those who see the government as their god, and not the government as being under God.