Image
Australia ·News & Commentary

Pauline Hanson More Trusted Than the PM — One Nation on the Rise

"One Nation has been calling this out for years. We warned about net zero. We warned about mass immigration. And now, more and more Australians are realising we were right," Senator Hanson said.

Staff Writer Nov 13, 2025

Support for One Nation continues to surge across Australia, with the party claiming record-breaking membership growth and a sharp rise in national polling driven by Australians’ growing frustration with the major parties.

After announcing a record 1,000 new members in seven days last week, One Nation has now surpassed that figure again, adding another 1,000 members in just 48 hours over the weekend. The growth comes alongside polling that shows the party has gained 1,351,471 votes since the May 2025 election, according to Newspoll.

In a post on X, Senator Pauline Hanson said the surge reflected deep anger toward both Labor and the Liberals.

“One Nation is surging because Australians are fed up with the major parties,” she wrote. “Labor and the Liberals have backed policies that are hurting everyday Australians. Net Zero is driving up power prices and killing off our industries. Mass immigration is fuelling the housing crisis and putting huge pressure on our infrastructure and services.”

Senator Hanson added that “Australians are doing it tough,” blaming the rising cost of living on “politicians in Canberra who sit on their hands.”

Senator Hanson vowed the party would continue to “scrap Net Zero, cut immigration, and put Australians first” — policies she says are essential to solving the cost-of-living and housing crises.

“One Nation has been calling this out for years. We warned about Net Zero. We warned about mass immigration. And now, more and more Australians are realising we were right,” she said.

The Resolve Political Monitor also shows Hanson is now more trusted and respected than both the Prime Minister and Opposition Leader.

“One Nation is polling at record highs,” Hanson said. “Membership has doubled since the election. We’re launching branches across the country and gaining ground in every state because this is a national movement.”

Commentators say One Nation’s surge in support and Senator Pauline Hanson’s popularity are set to make the party stronger than ever in the next election, especially across regional Australia, where discontent over rising costs, crippling energy policies, and immigration is always growing.

Special Request:

For nearly eight years, we've highlighted issues ignored by mainstream media and resisted globalist ideologies eroding Western civilization. We've done this joyfully, without paywalls, despite personal costs to our team. Your support has kept us going, but operating costs exceed donations, forcing us to use ads. We’d love to ditch them, so we’re asking for your help. If you value our work, please consider supporting us via Stripe or PayPal. Every bit helps us keep fighting for our kids’ future. Thank you!

What's New?

Use the blue arrows at the bottom to scroll through the latest.
NSW Premier Admits Freedom and Multiculturalism Are Incompatible

NSW Premier Admits Freedom and Multiculturalism Are Incompatible

"If multiculturalism cannot coexist with free expression, it cannot coexist with democracy—and therefore, it cannot coexist with Australia. Persisting with it amounts to a direct assault on the nation and its people."
By
by Ben DavisNov 12, 2025
Britain’s Messy Revival

Britain’s Messy Revival

“It’s clear the establishment fears this renewed traditional Christianity, because more than any other force on earth it has the power to fundamentally transform men and women, making them immune through the indwelling of the Holy Spirit to the corrupt lies of Satan.”
By
by Reverend Canon Brett MurphyNov 12, 2025
Hungary’s USAID Documentaries Aim to Expose Political Interference by “Progressive” NGOs

Hungary’s USAID Documentaries Aim to Expose Political Interference by “Progressive” NGOs

"A civilisational struggle is underway in the Western world. Those who uphold Christian traditional values must prevail over radical progressive forces that threaten our societies, families, and public safety. The future of Western civilisation is at stake," Orban said.
By
by Rod LampardNov 11, 2025
Olympics Set to Ban Transgender Athletes

Olympics Set to Ban Transgender Athletes

"The Olympics are reportedly preparing to ban all transgender athletes from female events after finding scientific evidence that being born male provides athletic advantages."
By
by Staff WriterNov 11, 2025
The Vanishing Bonds of Nationhood

The Vanishing Bonds of Nationhood

"The shared ancestry that once produced national solidarity has been diluted in the name of diversity, and the common faith that once provided moral coherence has been replaced with an ideology of expressive individualism."
By
by Staff WriterNov 10, 2025
Actor Zachary Levi Credits God for Faith-Fuelled Escape Out of Hollywood Hell

Actor Zachary Levi Credits God for Faith-Fuelled Escape Out of Hollywood Hell

“Hollywood had never been a healthy place for me,” he wrote. “I don’t know if it’s a healthy place for anyone.”
By
by Rod LampardNov 8, 2025
100-Year-Old WWII Veteran Says the Sacrifice “Wasn’t Worth the Result”

100-Year-Old WWII Veteran Says the Sacrifice “Wasn’t Worth the Result”

"Hundreds of my friends, and everyone else who gave their lives. For what? The country of today? No, I’m sorry, the sacrifice wasn’t worth the result we have now," he said.
By
by Staff WriterNov 8, 2025
You Watched As Young White Men Were Vilified — Now You’re Shocked You Don’t Have Their Respect?

You Watched As Young White Men Were Vilified — Now You’re Shocked You Don’t Have Their Respect?

Before you condemn these young men, ask yourself whether you’re really condemning the consequences of your own creation.
By
by Ben DavisNov 7, 2025

Image

Support

If you value our work and would like to support us, you can do so by visiting our support page. Can’t find what you’re looking for? Visit our search page.

Copyright © 2025, Caldron Pool

Quick Links

Permissions

Everything published at Caldron Pool is protected by copyright and cannot be used and/or duplicated without prior written permission. Links and excerpts with full attribution are permitted. Published articles represent the opinions of the author and may not reflect the views of all contributors at Caldron Pool.

Caldron Pool does not condone the use of violence, threats, or intimidation for political or religious purposes. We strongly advocate for peaceful, respectful, and free communication and open debate without fear of reprisal or punishment.