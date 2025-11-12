Pauline Hanson More Trusted Than the PM — One Nation on the Rise

Support for One Nation continues to surge across Australia, with the party claiming record-breaking membership growth and a sharp rise in national polling driven by Australians’ growing frustration with the major parties.

After announcing a record 1,000 new members in seven days last week, One Nation has now surpassed that figure again, adding another 1,000 members in just 48 hours over the weekend. The growth comes alongside polling that shows the party has gained 1,351,471 votes since the May 2025 election, according to Newspoll.

In a post on X, Senator Pauline Hanson said the surge reflected deep anger toward both Labor and the Liberals.

“One Nation is surging because Australians are fed up with the major parties,” she wrote. “Labor and the Liberals have backed policies that are hurting everyday Australians. Net Zero is driving up power prices and killing off our industries. Mass immigration is fuelling the housing crisis and putting huge pressure on our infrastructure and services.”

Senator Hanson added that “Australians are doing it tough,” blaming the rising cost of living on “politicians in Canberra who sit on their hands.”

Senator Hanson vowed the party would continue to “scrap Net Zero, cut immigration, and put Australians first” — policies she says are essential to solving the cost-of-living and housing crises.

“One Nation has been calling this out for years. We warned about Net Zero. We warned about mass immigration. And now, more and more Australians are realising we were right,” she said.

The Resolve Political Monitor also shows Hanson is now more trusted and respected than both the Prime Minister and Opposition Leader.

“One Nation is polling at record highs,” Hanson said. “Membership has doubled since the election. We’re launching branches across the country and gaining ground in every state because this is a national movement.”

Commentators say One Nation’s surge in support and Senator Pauline Hanson’s popularity are set to make the party stronger than ever in the next election, especially across regional Australia, where discontent over rising costs, crippling energy policies, and immigration is always growing.