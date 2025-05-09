Image
Australia ·News & Commentary

Parents Could Face Criminal Charges for Smacking: QLD Moves to Outlaw Corporal Punishment

"Parental rights advocates have condemned the move, arguing that it exploits cases of abuse to justify criminalising a practice that has long been regarded as a standard aspect of parenting."

Staff Writer May 9, 2025

Parents in Queensland could soon face criminal charges for smacking their children as the state moves to potentially outlaw corporal punishment in the home. The Queensland Law Reform Commission (QLRC) is reviewing the state’s Criminal Code, which currently allows a legal defence for parents to use physical discipline, as long as it is deemed “reasonable.”

The proposed changes seek to remove or significantly restrict this legal defence, ensuring that children are granted the same protection from assault as adults. Under the new legislation, any form of physical punishment that results in injury, such as hitting a child with a belt or wooden spoon, would be outlawed. Additionally, the use of force on a child’s head, face, or neck would be expressly prohibited.

This review follows notable legal cases, including a 2022 incident where a Queensland mother lost custody of both of her children and was sentenced to nine months’ probation after smacking her 10-year-old son on the backside with a wooden spoon. The mother, from Paradise Point, was convicted of assaulting her child after the boy used her credit card to purchase $600 worth of video games. When the boy, who reportedly has ADHD, kicked holes in a wall after the gaming console was confiscated, the mother smacked him. Her defence lawyer described the situation as a “brain snap with a difficult child,” and she was said to be “extremely remorseful.”

The court ruling resulted in the mother being allowed only supervised visits with her children twice a week. Magistrate Mark Bamberry, while sympathetic to the mother’s situation, emphasised that physical discipline is no longer acceptable, stating, “I was struck by my grandfather about 40 years ago. Unfortunately, society has moved on, and that behaviour isn’t tolerated.”

The proposed legislative changes have received support from over 100 health and welfare experts, including organisations like the Daniel Morcombe Foundation and Bravehearts. However, the QLRC’s proposed move to restrict the legal defence for corporal punishment has faced strong opposition.

Queensland Premier David Crisafulli has publicly opposed the changes, saying the government should not tell parents how to discipline their children. He reiterated that while assault laws should prevent violence, the state should not be dictating how parents provide discipline, structure, and support to their children. “It is not for the state government to provide advice to a family about how to provide discipline and structure,” he said.

The QLRC’s consultation paper, released earlier this year, notes that the domestic discipline defence allows parents to use “reasonable” force to control a child. It notes concern that such a defence could allow for more serious offences, including assault occasioning bodily harm or even choking, as long as the force is deemed reasonable in the circumstances.

Parental rights advocates have condemned the move, arguing that it exploits cases of abuse to justify criminalising a practice that has long been regarded as a standard aspect of parenting. Christian groups, in particular, have responded by reaffirming the Bible’s teaching on discipline, particularly in childhood, as essential for forming character, instilling respect for authority, and nurturing a heart willing to follow God.

The book of Proverbs highlights that proper correction, including measured physical discipline when appropriate, can guide children toward wisdom and away from destructive behaviour. Those opposed to the legislation have stressed that biblical discipline is never harsh or angry; it is always for the child’s good and mirrors the loving correction God gives His own children. It must be accompanied by reassurance and affection, teaching that true discipline flows from love and a desire to lead a child on the right path.

Special Request:

For nearly eight years, we've highlighted issues ignored by mainstream media and resisted globalist ideologies eroding Western civilization. We've done this joyfully, without paywalls, despite personal costs to our team. Your support has kept us going, but operating costs exceed donations, forcing us to use ads. We’d love to ditch them, so we’re asking for your help. If you value our work, please consider supporting us via Stripe or PayPal. Every bit helps us keep fighting for our kids’ future. Thank you!

What's New?

Use the blue arrows at the bottom to scroll through the latest.
NSW Abortion Bill Faces String of Defeats, But the Battle Isn’t Over

NSW Abortion Bill Faces String of Defeats, But the Battle Isn’t Over

"While the battle so far has yielded significant wins for those opposed to the Greens' abortion bill, the fight is far from over. The worst part of the bill still remains in play."
By
by Staff WriterMay 9, 2025
The Eurocentric Version of World War 2 Is Dangerous

The Eurocentric Version of World War 2 Is Dangerous

"The Western view of WW2 is still basically shaped by the propaganda that was pumped out by Western leaders in the West during the war, and which arguably never went away."
By
by Matthew LittlefieldMay 9, 2025
3 Doors Down Frontman Announces Stage 4 Cancer Diagnosis: “I Have No Fear”

3 Doors Down Frontman Announces Stage 4 Cancer Diagnosis: “I Have No Fear”

“We serve a mighty God, and He can overcome anything. So I have no fear. I really sincerely am not scared of it at all.”
By
by Staff WriterMay 8, 2025
Thousands Rally Against NSW Abortion Bill That Could Force Christians Out of Healthcare System

Thousands Rally Against NSW Abortion Bill That Could Force Christians Out of Healthcare System

"The legislation is designed to force Christians and Christian hospitals out of the healthcare system," former Prime Minister Tony Abbott said.
By
by Staff WriterMay 8, 2025
US Supreme Court Backs Trump Taking Transgenderism Out of the Military

US Supreme Court Backs Trump Taking Transgenderism Out of the Military

"No more pronouns, no more climate change obsession, no more emergency vaccine mandates, no more dudes in dresses. We're done with that sh-t."
By
by Rod LampardMay 8, 2025
US State Department Calls Out Australia for Online Censorship

US State Department Calls Out Australia for Online Censorship

"Even when content may be objectionable, censorship undermines democracy, suppresses political opponents, and degrades public safety," the statement continued.
By
by Staff WriterMay 7, 2025
To the Right of Genghis Khan

To the Right of Genghis Khan

"Being a pure accelerationist in a time of passionate belief."
By
by Michael MacConnellMay 7, 2025
Outrage Over Labour’s Move to Exempt Indian Workers from UK Taxes

Outrage Over Labour’s Move to Exempt Indian Workers from UK Taxes

"The deal effectively makes it about 20% cheaper for companies to employ Indian workers over British ones," Farage said.
By
by Staff WriterMay 7, 2025

Image

Support

If you value our work and would like to support us, you can do so by visiting our support page. Can’t find what you’re looking for? Visit our search page.

Copyright © 2025, Caldron Pool

Quick Links

Permissions

Everything published at Caldron Pool is protected by copyright and cannot be used and/or duplicated without prior written permission. Links and excerpts with full attribution are permitted. Published articles represent the opinions of the author and may not reflect the views of all contributors at Caldron Pool.

Caldron Pool does not condone the use of violence, threats, or intimidation for political or religious purposes. We strongly advocate for peaceful, respectful, and free communication and open debate without fear of reprisal or punishment.