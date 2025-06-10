Image
Culture ·News & Commentary

Over the Rainbow: Almost 40% of Companies Dropped Pride Month Branding in 2025

"If you've noticed fewer rainbow-themed logos this June, it's not just your based algorithm—companies are intentionally scaling back their LGBTQ+ Pride Month branding."

Staff Writer Jun 10, 2025

If you’ve noticed fewer rainbow-themed logos this June, it’s not just your based algorithm—companies are intentionally scaling back their LGBTQ+ Pride Month branding. For some time, it’s been clear that the rainbow wash was beginning to fade. Now, more than ever, Americans appear to be over the rainbow, and the shift is becoming increasingly visible.

According to the Pride Pulse Poll from Gravity Research, 39% of companies plan to reduce their Pride-related engagement in 2025, and none reported plans to increase it. The shift is attributed primarily to political and cultural pressures: 61% of executives said the Trump administration was a major factor, with conservative activists and GOP policymakers close behind. The poll also noted that employee pressure, once a leading factor in pushing Pride initiatives, has diminished.

Major companies that previously made prominent displays of support during Pride Month are now scaling down or pulling out altogether. According to The Western Journal, some of the companies include:

  • Anheuser-Busch has ended its decades-long sponsorship of PrideFest in St. Louis, following previous backlash over its LGBTQ+ marketing campaigns.
  • BMW broke from tradition and declined to update its logo with rainbow colours in 2025.
  • Cisco, a leading tech company, also opted out of Pride branding this year.
  • A dozen NFL teams refrained from posting about Pride Month on social media.
  • Other corporations returned to sponsorship roles but requested anonymity, reportedly out of concern for political and public backlash.

Consequently, the financial impact on Pride organisations has been substantial. Reports indicate many of the United States’ most high-profile Pride events are facing serious budget shortfalls:

  • San Francisco Pride: $200,000 deficit.
  • KC Pride (Kansas City, MO): Lost half of its annual budget, also $200,000.
  • NYC Pride: Now attempting to raise $750,000 to stay afloat.
  • WorldPride D.C.: Lost $260,000 in sponsorships.
  • Long Beach Pride (California): Contributions down 40%.
  • Omaha Pride (Nebraska) and Wynwood Pride (Florida): Report sponsorship losses of 50%.
  • Hampton Roads Pride (Virginia): Cut $80,000 from its 2025 budget, roughly 20% of prior spending.

Pride organisers nationwide are facing similar shortfalls, a marked change from the past decade when corporate support increased annually.

Many have linked the downturn in support, not only to Trump’s policies regarding transgender ideology, in particular, but to a broader rainbow fatigue among the public. What’s likely is that the Trump administration’s stance has emboldened Americans to voice the opinions they previously self-censored. If you want to gauge how the public really feels, just look at the mocking reactions on social media whenever major companies switch to rainbow-themed logos in June.

We’ve long argued that many brands have been engaging in what’s known as “Rainbow Capitalism”—superficial displays of support during Pride Month meant to position themselves as champions of social causes. The selective withdrawal now taking place, especially as political and cultural winds shift, only demonstrates how shallow the whole thing was from the get-go. And that’s to say nothing about their reluctance to campaign in countries where these ideas lack acceptance.

Corporations were quick to fly the rainbow flag when it was fashionable and applauded, but just as quick to retreat once it stopped being profitable. In truth, it was only ever about the bottom line. So the next time a company hoists the colours of some social trend, remember: the only colour that truly matters to them is green.

Special Request:

For nearly eight years, we've highlighted issues ignored by mainstream media and resisted globalist ideologies eroding Western civilization. We've done this joyfully, without paywalls, despite personal costs to our team. Your support has kept us going, but operating costs exceed donations, forcing us to use ads. We’d love to ditch them, so we’re asking for your help. If you value our work, please consider supporting us via Stripe or PayPal. Every bit helps us keep fighting for our kids’ future. Thank you!

What's New?

Use the blue arrows at the bottom to scroll through the latest.
We Were Told to Fear the Church Becoming the State So the State Could Become the Church

We Were Told to Fear the Church Becoming the State So the State Could Become the Church

"While we were told to fear a Christian theocracy, a more insidious shift occurred: the state began to absorb the functions of the church. The language of tolerance and pluralism was used not to keep the government neutral, but to sideline Christianity."
By
by Ben DavisJun 10, 2025
When “Freedom” Becomes Slavery

When “Freedom” Becomes Slavery

“The freest man is not the one without restraint, but the one ruled by what is right.”
By
by Ben DavisJun 9, 2025
UK Gov Flags Immigration Concern As “Right-Wing Terrorism”

UK Gov Flags Immigration Concern As “Right-Wing Terrorism”

"These laws were meant to protect us from dangerous ideologies coming into the UK, not to silence those of us who want to speak out against them."
By
by Staff WriterJun 8, 2025
Arrested, Strip Searched: Brussels’ Pro-LGBT Bureaucracy Bullies Billboard Chris

Arrested, Strip Searched: Brussels’ Pro-LGBT Bureaucracy Bullies Billboard Chris

"All of our possessions were taken and logged," he said. "I had to strip down to my underwear for a search, and we were put into jail cells."
By
by Rod LampardJun 7, 2025
White People Are the Only Group Averse to Their Own Survival

White People Are the Only Group Averse to Their Own Survival

"White people are the only family group that has been socially and psychologically conditioned to be indifferent, and sometimes even averse, to their own continued existence."
By
by Ben DavisJun 6, 2025
“Disgusting”: AppleTV Under Fire for Sacrilegious Scene

“Disgusting”: AppleTV Under Fire for Sacrilegious Scene

"If this were a scene about desecrating the Torah or the Quran, it would never see the light of day. People's careers would end."
By
by Staff WriterJun 5, 2025
Karol Nawrocki’s Shock Polish Presidential Win Crushes Euroleftist Agenda

Karol Nawrocki’s Shock Polish Presidential Win Crushes Euroleftist Agenda

“We cannot afford to sleep. We must prepare Poland for our children and grandchildren," he said. "As president, I will say it straight – Poland first, Poles first.”
By
by Rod LampardJun 5, 2025
Whites on Track to Become a Minority in the UK

Whites on Track to Become a Minority in the UK

"White Britons who trace their ancestry to the historic population of the British Isles are on track to become a minority in the United Kingdom within the next 40 years..."
By
by Staff WriterJun 4, 2025

Image

Support

If you value our work and would like to support us, you can do so by visiting our support page. Can’t find what you’re looking for? Visit our search page.

Copyright © 2025, Caldron Pool

Quick Links

Permissions

Everything published at Caldron Pool is protected by copyright and cannot be used and/or duplicated without prior written permission. Links and excerpts with full attribution are permitted. Published articles represent the opinions of the author and may not reflect the views of all contributors at Caldron Pool.

Caldron Pool does not condone the use of violence, threats, or intimidation for political or religious purposes. We strongly advocate for peaceful, respectful, and free communication and open debate without fear of reprisal or punishment.