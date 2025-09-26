Over Half a Million Sign Petition Against Starmer’s Digital ID Plan

Almost 600,000 people have signed a petition calling on the UK Government to rule out the introduction of digital identity cards.

The surge in signatures comes after reports that Prime Minister Keir Starmer intends to require all working adults to hold a digital ID. The proposal, presented as part of efforts to tackle illegal immigration, has drawn immediate criticism as blatant state overreach.

Aware the policy would face resistance from conservatives, libertarians, and others on the political right, Starmer framed the plan as part of a strategy to tackle illegal immigration.

“I know working people are worried about the level of illegal migration into this country. A secure border and controlled migration are reasonable demands, and this government is listening and delivering,” he said.

“Digital ID is an enormous opportunity for the UK. It will make it tougher to work illegally in this country, making our borders more secure. And it will also offer ordinary citizens countless benefits, like being able to prove your identity to access key services swiftly – rather than hunting around for an old utility bill.”

Critics, however, argue the scheme amounts to state overreach. Nigel Farage pointed to Germany’s strict ID system, which he claimed has not resolved its immigration challenges.

“All that digital ID will be is a means of controlling the population, of telling us what we can and can’t do, fining the innocent—and didn’t we see it all when we had the pandemic when you had to have Vaccine ID to travel, to do various things?” Farage said.

He also raised concerns about data privacy and the risk of government databases being hacked. “I do not see a single benefit to the government having Digital ID, other than them controlling what we do, what we spend, and where we go.”

Say NO to a UK Digital ID! pic.twitter.com/2LVBvQ9O6I — Reform UK (@reformparty_uk) September 25, 2025

The petition, launched shortly after details of the policy became public, reflects growing public unease over the proposal. It states:

“We think this would be a step towards mass surveillance and digital control, and that no one should be forced to register with a state-controlled ID system. We oppose the creation of any national ID system.”