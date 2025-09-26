Image
News & Commentary ·United Kingdom

Over Half a Million Sign Petition Against Starmer’s Digital ID Plan

“I do not see a single benefit to the government having Digital ID, other than them controlling what we do, what we spend, and where we go,” Farage said.

Staff Writer Sep 26, 2025

Almost 600,000 people have signed a petition calling on the UK Government to rule out the introduction of digital identity cards.

The surge in signatures comes after reports that Prime Minister Keir Starmer intends to require all working adults to hold a digital ID. The proposal, presented as part of efforts to tackle illegal immigration, has drawn immediate criticism as blatant state overreach.

Aware the policy would face resistance from conservatives, libertarians, and others on the political right, Starmer framed the plan as part of a strategy to tackle illegal immigration.

“I know working people are worried about the level of illegal migration into this country. A secure border and controlled migration are reasonable demands, and this government is listening and delivering,” he said.

“Digital ID is an enormous opportunity for the UK. It will make it tougher to work illegally in this country, making our borders more secure. And it will also offer ordinary citizens countless benefits, like being able to prove your identity to access key services swiftly – rather than hunting around for an old utility bill.”

Critics, however, argue the scheme amounts to state overreach. Nigel Farage pointed to Germany’s strict ID system, which he claimed has not resolved its immigration challenges.

“All that digital ID will be is a means of controlling the population, of telling us what we can and can’t do, fining the innocent—and didn’t we see it all when we had the pandemic when you had to have Vaccine ID to travel, to do various things?” Farage said.

He also raised concerns about data privacy and the risk of government databases being hacked. “I do not see a single benefit to the government having Digital ID, other than them controlling what we do, what we spend, and where we go.”

The petition, launched shortly after details of the policy became public, reflects growing public unease over the proposal. It states:

“We think this would be a step towards mass surveillance and digital control, and that no one should be forced to register with a state-controlled ID system. We oppose the creation of any national ID system.”

Special Request:

For nearly eight years, we've highlighted issues ignored by mainstream media and resisted globalist ideologies eroding Western civilization. We've done this joyfully, without paywalls, despite personal costs to our team. Your support has kept us going, but operating costs exceed donations, forcing us to use ads. We’d love to ditch them, so we’re asking for your help. If you value our work, please consider supporting us via Stripe or PayPal. Every bit helps us keep fighting for our kids’ future. Thank you!

What's New?

Use the blue arrows at the bottom to scroll through the latest.
Voddie Baucham Enters Glory at 56

Voddie Baucham Enters Glory at 56

"Earlier today, after suffering an emergency medical incident, he entered into his rest and the immediate presence of the Savior whom he loved, trusted, and served since he was converted as a college student."
By
by Staff WriterSep 26, 2025
Downer Endorses March for Australia’s Fresh Patriotism: “People Have Had Enough”

Downer Endorses March for Australia’s Fresh Patriotism: “People Have Had Enough”

“It’s one thing to accept migrants,” Downer asserted. “It’s another for migrants to demand that the traditional culture of the host country be changed to accommodate the practices they bring from abroad."
By
by Rod LampardSep 26, 2025
Rev Zac Veron’s Reflections on COVID: To the Credit of the Sydney Anglicans

Rev Zac Veron’s Reflections on COVID: To the Credit of the Sydney Anglicans

"The Sydney Anglican Church should be commended for being one of the only Christian institutions in Australia willing to scrutinise its COVID response and confront uncomfortable truths through critical reflection."
By
by Tim GrantSep 25, 2025
Hillary Clinton Warns Against the Rise of Christianity: “White Christian Men Are Damaging America”

Hillary Clinton Warns Against the Rise of Christianity: “White Christian Men Are Damaging America”

"White men of a certain persuasion, certain religion, a certain point of view, a certain ideology—it is just doing such damage to what we should be aiming for," Clinton warned.
By
by Staff WriterSep 25, 2025
Brilliant Ad Highlights the Risks of Kids Owning Smartphones

Brilliant Ad Highlights the Risks of Kids Owning Smartphones

"The question is not whether kids need protection, but how best to deliver it."
By
by Staff WriterSep 24, 2025
Australian Pastor Defends Charlie Kirk In Viral Post: “Truth Offends, Always Has”

Australian Pastor Defends Charlie Kirk In Viral Post: “Truth Offends, Always Has”

"Kirk was the most culturally engaged Christian of our generation. But what made him effective wasn't his polish. It was his backbone. He had the spine to speak complete truth in a culture that demands partial lies,” Pastor Ireland wrote.
By
by Staff WriterSep 24, 2025
Trump Blasts UN Over Migration: ‘Your Countries Are Going to Hell’

Trump Blasts UN Over Migration: ‘Your Countries Are Going to Hell’

"The U.N. is supposed to stop invasions, not create them, and not finance them," President Trump said.
By
by Staff WriterSep 24, 2025
Is It Un-Christian to Forgive?

Is It Un-Christian to Forgive?

"There is a difference between a widow forgiving her husband’s killer—that is grace—and the civil government forgiving her husband’s killer—that is injustice."
By
by Ben DavisSep 23, 2025

Image

Support

If you value our work and would like to support us, you can do so by visiting our support page. Can’t find what you’re looking for? Visit our search page.

Copyright © 2025, Caldron Pool

Quick Links

Permissions

Everything published at Caldron Pool is protected by copyright and cannot be used and/or duplicated without prior written permission. Links and excerpts with full attribution are permitted. Published articles represent the opinions of the author and may not reflect the views of all contributors at Caldron Pool.

Caldron Pool does not condone the use of violence, threats, or intimidation for political or religious purposes. We strongly advocate for peaceful, respectful, and free communication and open debate without fear of reprisal or punishment.