Australia ·News & Commentary

Over $200,000 Raised in Support of Sydney Police Officer After Conviction

So far, more than $216,000 has been raised.

Staff Writer Dec 22, 2025

More than $200,000 has been raised in public donations to support Sydney police officer Sergeant Benedict Bryant, following his conviction for dangerous driving causing death.

Sergeant Bryant was found guilty after a court ruled that an Indigenous teenager, riding a stolen bicycle, fatally collided with Bryant’s parked police vehicle. The verdict has prompted widespread concern among current and former police officers, as well as members of the public, many of whom are concerned about the precedent the absurd ruling sets.

The fundraising campaign was established by retired NSW Police Chief Inspector Paul Fownes APM OAM to help cover Bryant’s mounting legal costs. It marks the second such effort organised by Fownes. The first fundraiser, which attracted more than $57,000 in donations, was taken down within 24 hours by the hosting platform, with all funds refunded to donors. The platform cited a breach of its Terms of Service, specifically a clause prohibiting fundraising for the legal defence of criminal charges.

Sergeant Bryant has served with NSW Police since 1999 and has worked in Redfern since 2008. During his career, he has been involved in frontline policing in some of Sydney’s most challenging environments, mentoring younger officers and working closely with vulnerable members of the community.

The legal proceedings have placed a substantial financial burden on Bryant and his family. He supports his wife, two children, and his mother-in-law, who suffers from advanced dementia. To date, Bryant has personally spent approximately $130,000 on legal expenses, with further costs anticipated as he pursues an appeal and seeks to avoid more severe legal consequences.

According to the campaign organisers, Sergeant Bryant was unable to afford a jury trial at the outset due to the increased duration, cost, and risk of a mistrial. While the Police Association of NSW (PANSW) has indicated it will provide some ongoing assistance toward the appeal—given the broader implications of the case for its membership—organisers stress that Bryant’s personal legal costs will remain significant.

You can view the campaign and donate here.

