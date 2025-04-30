Over 2,000 Sign ‘Open Windows’ Letter Opposing NSW Conversion Practices Law

A letter opposing New South Wales’ new conversion practices legislation has drawn over 2,000 signatures in just two weeks, as opposition mounts among Christian leaders and communities across the state.

The Open Windows letter, directed to NSW Premier Chris Minns and Deputy Premier Prue Car, raises alarm over the Conversion Practices Ban Act 2024, which criminalises certain religious practices, including prayer and counselling, related to sexual orientation and gender identity.

The letter has been signed by pastors, ministry workers, and other community leaders who argue the law infringes on their religious freedom and hampers their ability to offer spiritual care.

The signatories affirm the traditional Christian view that God created humanity male and female, with sexual activity reserved for marriage between one man and one woman. They assert a duty to provide pastoral support to those navigating issues related to sexuality and gender in accordance with biblical teaching.

Critics of the law argue it could criminalise common pastoral activities, such as praying with individuals who seek to align their lives with Christian beliefs or offering spiritual advice to children regarding sexuality. The letter contends that such restrictions amount to state interference in religious practice.

“We want to make it clear that we will continue to minister according to the teachings of the Bible, regardless of the law,” the letter states. “While we respect the government, we will not conform to legislation that infringes on our right to freely practice our faith.”

The letter was published earlier this month, and support has continued to build online. On Wednesday, the official Open Windows Facebook page announced it had surpassed 2,000 signatures.

“When the New South Wales government passed the Conversion Practices Ban Act in 2024, Christians and Churches in New South Wales were wary that the laws could be used to deter Christians from the life-giving work of making disciples, as well as keep people from seeking care in accordance with their faith,” said Vaughan Smith, minister of Taree Presbyterian Church and the author of the letter.

“When the Act was rolled out in April 2025, the explanatory material made it clear – the government wanted to do exactly that.”

Smith added: “Christians, in response, must continue to act faithfully and honourably. We will not stop praying and teaching God’s good design for human flourishing, regardless of what the government says.”

