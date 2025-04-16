Image
Australia ·News & Commentary

Over 1,000 Sign Open Letter Urging Repeal of NSW Conversion Practices Ban

The letter attracted more than 1,000 signatures in just over 48 hours.

Staff Writer Apr 17, 2025

In just over 48 hours after its publication, more than 1,000 Christians—including church leaders from major denominations and other community figures—signed an open letter urging the New South Wales (NSW) government to repeal the newly enacted 2024 NSW Conversion Practices Ban Act.

The Open Windows letter, addressed to NSW Premier Chris Minns and Deputy Premier Prue Car, expresses deep concerns about the law, which criminalises certain Christian practices related to prayer and counselling for individuals seeking guidance on sexual desires and gender identity. The signatories, including pastors, community leaders, and ministry workers, argue that the law undermines their religious freedoms and conflicts with their core mission of serving all individuals, including those with same-sex attraction or gender dysphoria, with “love, gentleness, and respect.”

According to the letter, which was published earlier this week, the churches involved in the coalition hold to the biblical belief that God created humanity as male and female, with sexual expression to be reserved for marriage between one man and one woman. The signatories assert that it is the church’s duty to offer pastoral care to individuals struggling with sexual identity issues and to help them live in accordance with what they believe is God’s design for human sexuality.

The letter warns that the law criminalises actions such as advising children about sexuality or praying with individuals who are seeking to align their lives with Christian teachings. This, they argue, directly contradicts the church’s right to provide spiritual guidance and pastoral care in line with their religious convictions.

“We want to make it clear that we will continue to minister according to the teachings of the Bible, regardless of the law,” the letter concludes. “While we respect the government, we will not conform to legislation that infringes on our right to freely practice our faith.”

Speaking with Caldron Pool, Vaughan Smith, minister of Taree Presbyterian Church and the author of the letter, explained his reasons for organising the statement. “I wanted the letter to do three things,” Smith said. “First, to make the NSW government aware that Australian Christians won’t be pressured into conforming to their standards, to call them to repentance, and to urge lawmakers to rescind the legislation and its associated materials.

“The other goals were more ‘in-house,'” Smith explained.

“Whenever there is pressure against Christians, there is an opportunity for church and ministry leaders to boldly ‘make space’ for their people to follow them. For a few years now, I’ve had the growing conviction that we weren’t doing that well. We would ‘nuance’ particular issues beyond the understanding of our congregants, and lull one another into a false sense of security.

“My other two goals were therefore to wake up leaders who, like me, had been sleeping on this growing encroachment by the authorities, and to give our churches the boldness to stand. The church grows strong when it speaks with courage. God has given us the opportunity to do so here.”

The letter’s signatories are calling on the government to repeal the law, which they believe threatens religious freedoms, and to create new legislation that protects individuals from coercion while still allowing faith practices to continue without interference.

You can read and sign the letter by visiting OpenWindowsLetter.com

Special Request:

For nearly eight years, we've highlighted issues ignored by mainstream media and resisted globalist ideologies eroding Western civilization. We've done this joyfully, without paywalls, despite personal costs to our team. Your support has kept us going, but operating costs exceed donations, forcing us to use ads. We’d love to ditch them, so we’re asking for your help. If you value our work, please consider supporting us via Stripe or PayPal. Every bit helps us keep fighting for our kids’ future. Thank you!

What's New?

Use the blue arrows at the bottom to scroll through the latest.
No Free Speech, No Free Trade: Vance’s Warning to the UK

No Free Speech, No Free Trade: Vance’s Warning to the UK

"US Vice President JD Vance made it clear that the UK must roll back its controversial hate speech laws if it wants to secure a trade agreement with the Trump administration," reports state.
By
by Staff WriterApr 17, 2025
Over 50 Christians Killed in Overnight Attack on Nigerian Villages

Over 50 Christians Killed in Overnight Attack on Nigerian Villages

"Since 2009, an estimated 45,000 Christians have been killed across northern and central Nigeria as part of a growing wave of Islamist violence."
By
by Staff WriterApr 17, 2025
Record-Breaking Surge in Young Adult Baptisms in France

Record-Breaking Surge in Young Adult Baptisms in France

"Over 17,800 catechumens will be baptized in France at the 2025 Easter Vigil, marking a record high, with the 18-25 age group now comprising 42% of adult converts."
By
by Staff WriterApr 16, 2025
Trump Initiative to Combat Anti-Christian Bias Begins Dismantling Biden’s Bureaucratic War on Christ

Trump Initiative to Combat Anti-Christian Bias Begins Dismantling Biden’s Bureaucratic War on Christ

“The objective here is to eliminate anti-Christian bias, and there’s a lot of it.”
By
by Rod LampardApr 16, 2025
‘The King of Kings’ Breaks Box Office Record for Faith-Based Animated Films

‘The King of Kings’ Breaks Box Office Record for Faith-Based Animated Films

"'The King of Kings' has dethroned 'The Prince of Egypt' as the biggest animated biblical opening ever."
By
by Staff WriterApr 15, 2025
Church Leaders Issue Open Letter Defying NSW Conversion Law, Vow to Continue Ministry

Church Leaders Issue Open Letter Defying NSW Conversion Law, Vow to Continue Ministry

"We will continue to exercise orthodox Christian ministry and discipleship, including counselling and praying with individuals concerning the Christian view of sex, marriage, and gender. We must obey God rather than men," the statement reads.
By
by Staff WriterApr 15, 2025
Trump Issues Easter Message: “HE IS RISEN!”

Trump Issues Easter Message: “HE IS RISEN!”

"Through the pain and sacrifice of Jesus on the Cross, we saw God’s boundless Love and Devotion to all Humanity and, in that moment of His Resurrection, History was forever changed with the Promise of Everlasting Life," the President said.
By
by Staff WriterApr 14, 2025
Asking Someone to “Speak English” in England Could Be a Hate Crime, Police Warn

Asking Someone to “Speak English” in England Could Be a Hate Crime, Police Warn

"Someone could perceive that as a hate crime," the officer said.
By
by Staff WriterApr 14, 2025

Image

Support

If you value our work and would like to support us, you can do so by visiting our support page. Can’t find what you’re looking for? Visit our search page.

Copyright © 2025, Caldron Pool

Quick Links

Permissions

Everything published at Caldron Pool is protected by copyright and cannot be used and/or duplicated without prior written permission. Links and excerpts with full attribution are permitted. Published articles represent the opinions of the author and may not reflect the views of all contributors at Caldron Pool.

Caldron Pool does not condone the use of violence, threats, or intimidation for political or religious purposes. We strongly advocate for peaceful, respectful, and free communication and open debate without fear of reprisal or punishment.