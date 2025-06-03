Over 1,000 Arrested A Month for Social Media Posts in the UK

More than 30 people are arrested every day in the United Kingdom over online posts, according to newly released data reported by The Times. In 2023, UK police made over 12,183 arrests under laws targeting online communications, amounting to an average of 33 arrests per day, and 1,000 arrests per month. This marks a 58% increase from 2019.

The majority of these arrests reportedly fall under two laws:

Section 127 of the Communications Act 2003, which criminalises sending messages that are “grossly offensive” or of an “indecent, obscene or menacing character” over public electronic networks. Section 1 of the Malicious Communications Act 1988, which targets messages intended to cause “distress or anxiety.”

Initially designed to address serious threats and targeted harassment, the laws are now facing criticism for being applied to more ambiguous cases, including political commentary, satire, and off-colour humour. Free speech advocates argue that the legislation is overly subjective and warn that it may be enforced selectively.

Despite the sharp increase in arrests, the number of actual convictions remains relatively low. In 2023, only 1,119 people were convicted, down from 1,995 convictions in 2015.

Nevertheless, civil liberties advocates argue that the damage of an arrest alone, regardless of conviction, can have lasting consequences. Being arrested, even without a conviction, can result in mental distress, increased anxiety, public shaming, police scrutiny, and long-term stigma.

Naturally, the surge in enforcement has drawn criticism from free speech advocates and commentators, who warn of a growing “chilling effect” on public discourse: citizens are increasingly self-censoring simply out of fear of arrest.

Advocates for reform are calling on the UK government to review the legislation, warning that the vague and subjective nature of the current laws may be infringing upon basic freedoms. At issue, they argue, is the balance between protecting individuals from genuine harm and preserving the right to free expression in an open society.

However, when fear silences the people, “democracy” and the notion of a “free” or “open” society become mere illusions. When only state-approved speech is permitted, freedom of expression is dead. You are no longer a free citizen, but an echo of the government’s approved narrative.