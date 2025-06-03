Image
News & Commentary ·United Kingdom

Over 1,000 Arrested A Month for Social Media Posts in the UK

"UK police have made over 12,183 arrests under laws targeting online communications, amounting to an average of 33 arrests per day, and 1,000 arrests per month."

Staff Writer Jun 4, 2025

More than 30 people are arrested every day in the United Kingdom over online posts, according to newly released data reported by The Times. In 2023, UK police made over 12,183 arrests under laws targeting online communications, amounting to an average of 33 arrests per day, and 1,000 arrests per month. This marks a 58% increase from 2019.

The majority of these arrests reportedly fall under two laws:

  1. Section 127 of the Communications Act 2003, which criminalises sending messages that are “grossly offensive” or of an “indecent, obscene or menacing character” over public electronic networks.
  2. Section 1 of the Malicious Communications Act 1988, which targets messages intended to cause “distress or anxiety.”

Initially designed to address serious threats and targeted harassment, the laws are now facing criticism for being applied to more ambiguous cases, including political commentary, satire, and off-colour humour. Free speech advocates argue that the legislation is overly subjective and warn that it may be enforced selectively.

Despite the sharp increase in arrests, the number of actual convictions remains relatively low. In 2023, only 1,119 people were convicted, down from 1,995 convictions in 2015.

Nevertheless, civil liberties advocates argue that the damage of an arrest alone, regardless of conviction, can have lasting consequences. Being arrested, even without a conviction, can result in mental distress, increased anxiety, public shaming, police scrutiny, and long-term stigma.

Naturally, the surge in enforcement has drawn criticism from free speech advocates and commentators, who warn of a growing “chilling effect” on public discourse: citizens are increasingly self-censoring simply out of fear of arrest.

Advocates for reform are calling on the UK government to review the legislation, warning that the vague and subjective nature of the current laws may be infringing upon basic freedoms. At issue, they argue, is the balance between protecting individuals from genuine harm and preserving the right to free expression in an open society.

However, when fear silences the people, “democracy” and the notion of a “free” or “open” society become mere illusions. When only state-approved speech is permitted, freedom of expression is dead. You are no longer a free citizen, but an echo of the government’s approved narrative.

Special Request:

For nearly eight years, we've highlighted issues ignored by mainstream media and resisted globalist ideologies eroding Western civilization. We've done this joyfully, without paywalls, despite personal costs to our team. Your support has kept us going, but operating costs exceed donations, forcing us to use ads. We’d love to ditch them, so we’re asking for your help. If you value our work, please consider supporting us via Stripe or PayPal. Every bit helps us keep fighting for our kids’ future. Thank you!

What's New?

Use the blue arrows at the bottom to scroll through the latest.
“Not Recommended”: Government Admits Covid Vaccines Pose More Risk Than Benefit for Healthy Kids

“Not Recommended”: Government Admits Covid Vaccines Pose More Risk Than Benefit for Healthy Kids

"The government concluded that 'the benefits of vaccination are not considered to outweigh the potential harms' for healthy infants, children, and adolescents."
By
by Staff WriterJun 4, 2025
Evangelical Elite Follow Culture, Not Christ — Wright’s Abortion Remarks Confirm It

Evangelical Elite Follow Culture, Not Christ — Wright’s Abortion Remarks Confirm It

"The issue is no longer right versus left—it is good versus evil. And the evangelical elite has too often shown a greater concern with making themselves appear culturally 'respectable' than in standing against the evil our culture deems 'good.'"
By
by Ben DavisJun 3, 2025
Schoolchildren Taught Vikings Weren’t White—Some May Have Been Muslim

Schoolchildren Taught Vikings Weren’t White—Some May Have Been Muslim

“The first step in liquidating a people is to erase its memory. Destroy its books, its culture, its history. Then have somebody write new books, manufacture a new culture, invent a new history.”
By
by Staff WriterJun 3, 2025
The First Sermon Preached in Australia

The First Sermon Preached in Australia

"Reverend Johnson's first sermon marks a foundational moment in Australia's religious and cultural history."
By
by Staff WriterJun 2, 2025
Historical Justice Is Really Quite Evil

Historical Justice Is Really Quite Evil

"Achieving so-called historical justice requires, necessarily, doing great evil to people living today who have nothing to do with the original alleged wrong."
By
by Matthew LittlefieldJun 2, 2025
AI: The End of Human Creativity?

AI: The End of Human Creativity?

"When machines can replicate the complexity and wonder of human creation with terrifying accuracy, the human sense of awe will fade. The question of 'Was this made by AI?' will quite literally haunt everything artistic and beautiful."
By
by Staff WriterJun 1, 2025
Race Quota Hidden in Health Act Ignites Fierce Opposition from NSW Libertarians

Race Quota Hidden in Health Act Ignites Fierce Opposition from NSW Libertarians

"Passed into law on Thursday, Section 26 (4A) now requires local health district boards to have 'at least 1 person who [self] identifies as an Aboriginal person.'"
By
by Rod LampardMay 31, 2025
WA Announces $85,000 Payouts for Stolen Generations

WA Announces $85,000 Payouts for Stolen Generations

"The scheme will provide compensation to Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander people who were forcibly removed from their families in Western Australia before July 1, 1972."
By
by Staff WriterMay 30, 2025

Image

Support

If you value our work and would like to support us, you can do so by visiting our support page. Can’t find what you’re looking for? Visit our search page.

Copyright © 2025, Caldron Pool

Quick Links

Permissions

Everything published at Caldron Pool is protected by copyright and cannot be used and/or duplicated without prior written permission. Links and excerpts with full attribution are permitted. Published articles represent the opinions of the author and may not reflect the views of all contributors at Caldron Pool.

Caldron Pool does not condone the use of violence, threats, or intimidation for political or religious purposes. We strongly advocate for peaceful, respectful, and free communication and open debate without fear of reprisal or punishment.