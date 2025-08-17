Image
Abortion ·News & Commentary

One-Third of Pregnancies End in Abortion

"A viral social media graphic claims that more than a quarter of Generation Z have been aborted."

Staff Writer Aug 18, 2025

A viral social media graphic claims that more than a quarter of Generation Z have been aborted. According to the graphic, between 1997 and 2012, around 28% of Gen Z pregnancies were terminated, amounting to 800–900 million abortions worldwide.

Admittedly, global abortion statistics vary due to differences in reporting and legality. However, estimates from the World Health Organization (WHO) and the Guttmacher Institute indicate that there are about 73 million induced abortions worldwide each year. This represents roughly 61% of unintended pregnancies and 29% of all known pregnancies.

Each year, about 130–140 million babies are born worldwide. Alongside this, an estimated 73 million pregnancies end in abortion and 25–40 million in miscarriage. Taken together, this means roughly one-third of all human pregnancies globally end in abortion.

It’s a deeply concerning figure, as it not only reflects a disregard for human life but also illustrates that abortion is increasingly being used as a method of birth control.

In England and Wales, there has been a noticeable shift away from using hormonal contraceptives, such as the pill, towards less effective methods like fertility awareness-based methods (FABMs). A study comparing data from 2018 and 2023 found that the use of FABMs among women seeking abortions increased from 0.4% to 2.5%, marking a sixfold rise over five years.

In January, The Telegraph reported that research from the University of Edinburgh found a sixfold increase over the past five years in women seeking abortions, primarily due to the failure of natural contraception methods. In the UK, pill usage dropped from 47% in 2012–13 to 27% in 2022–23, coinciding with a record high in abortions in 2022.

Globally, the unintended pregnancy rate has declined from 79 to 64 per 1,000 women of reproductive age between 1990–1994 and 2015–2019. However, the proportion of unintended pregnancies ending in abortion has increased, suggesting that while fewer unintended pregnancies occur, a higher percentage result in abortion.

Special Request:

For nearly eight years, we've highlighted issues ignored by mainstream media and resisted globalist ideologies eroding Western civilization. We've done this joyfully, without paywalls, despite personal costs to our team. Your support has kept us going, but operating costs exceed donations, forcing us to use ads. We’d love to ditch them, so we’re asking for your help. If you value our work, please consider supporting us via Stripe or PayPal. Every bit helps us keep fighting for our kids’ future. Thank you!

What's New?

Use the blue arrows at the bottom to scroll through the latest.
Denzel Washington on His Latest Film: “Man Gives Awards, God Gives the Reward”

Denzel Washington on His Latest Film: “Man Gives Awards, God Gives the Reward”

"Everything that I have is by the grace of God."
By
by Rod LampardAug 16, 2025
Is Christian Nationalism ‘UnChristian’?

Is Christian Nationalism ‘UnChristian’?

"The real irony is that those who reject Christian Nationalism as “unChristian” are still advocating a form of it. When they tell Christians in power how—or how not—to wield their influence, they are dictating how Christians should exercise authority according to God’s will."
By
by Staff WriterAug 15, 2025
Pull Your Children from Public Schools, Senator Says

Pull Your Children from Public Schools, Senator Says

"Senator Ralph Babet has called on parents across the state of Victoria to remove their children from public schools, after it was revealed that children as young as five years old were being taught their body parts may not match their gender."
By
by Staff WriterAug 14, 2025
Democrats Propose Letting Any Adult Claim Legal Rights Over a Child, Raising Trafficking Fears

Democrats Propose Letting Any Adult Claim Legal Rights Over a Child, Raising Trafficking Fears

"Democrats want the definition of parent to include anyone 'with an established familial or mentoring relationship with the child, or with a relative of the child.'"
By
by Rod LampardAug 14, 2025
Nationwide Anti-Mass Immigration Rallies Planned Across Australia on August 31

Nationwide Anti-Mass Immigration Rallies Planned Across Australia on August 31

“It’s time to take our country back. It’s time to defend our way of life. It’s time to defend our culture. Stop mass immigration now,” the organisers said.
By
by Staff WriterAug 13, 2025
Australia’s Anglo-Celtic Identity Is Being Erased by Multiculturalism, Warns Dr. Stephen Chavura

Australia’s Anglo-Celtic Identity Is Being Erased by Multiculturalism, Warns Dr. Stephen Chavura

“The character of Australia has for the most part been forged by Anglo-Celtic character, Anglo-Celtic history, institutions, folklore, folk culture,” Dr Chavura said.
By
by Staff WriterAug 12, 2025
Trump Scraps Vax Virtue Signalling, Orders Agencies to Wipe  COVID Credit Score From Employee Files

Trump Scraps Vax Virtue Signalling, Orders Agencies to Wipe  COVID Credit Score From Employee Files

"All current COVID-19 information 'must be expunged from any employee’s Official Personnel Folder and electronic Official Personnel Folder.'"
By
by Rod LampardAug 12, 2025
“Ethnic and Cultural Erasure”: Resurfaced SAS Ad Slammed As Deadly Propaganda

“Ethnic and Cultural Erasure”: Resurfaced SAS Ad Slammed As Deadly Propaganda

"The nearly three-minute video opens with the question: 'What is Scandinavia?' Their answer? 'Absolutely nothing. There’s no such thing.'"
By
by Staff WriterAug 11, 2025

Image

Support

If you value our work and would like to support us, you can do so by visiting our support page. Can’t find what you’re looking for? Visit our search page.

Copyright © 2025, Caldron Pool

Quick Links

Permissions

Everything published at Caldron Pool is protected by copyright and cannot be used and/or duplicated without prior written permission. Links and excerpts with full attribution are permitted. Published articles represent the opinions of the author and may not reflect the views of all contributors at Caldron Pool.

Caldron Pool does not condone the use of violence, threats, or intimidation for political or religious purposes. We strongly advocate for peaceful, respectful, and free communication and open debate without fear of reprisal or punishment.