On the Chicago DNC

While I watched a fair amount of the RNC in Milwaukee last month, I cannot bring myself to watch too much of the DNC now being held in Chicago. For those not in the know, the acronyms refer to the Republican National Convention and the Demonic National Convention – also known as the Democratic National Convention.

But I have seen enough to greatly fear for my country if the Dems should win on November 5. And there is plenty that can be said already, with two more days of it to go. Biden of course was put out to pasture last night. And as I am typing the Obamas are speaking. I have my volume quite low at the moment.

Some general things can be said about their convention thus far. One thing so very telling is the fact that the organisers have put up walls everywhere and there is very heavy security there. They are even demanding that everyone seeking to enter provides a legit ID.

Pity that the Democrats refuse to do the same for America where it really matters – at the southern border. Recall how they keep telling us that demanding IDs is racist. Now all of a sudden it is a very real necessity, without a touch of racism! And walls are now a great thing!

And of course, businesses are boarded up in Chicago as we speak. But the Dems have long been soft on crime there. Even with some of the strictest gun control laws in the nation, this Democratic town had 23 shootings over the weekend – 5 of them fatal.

Indeed, there is a 10% rise in violent crime there, while at the same time, there are now 1700 less cops in Chicago. What the Dems have done in Chicago, Kamala and Co want to do for America. And she and Biden have been doing it for three and a half years now.

We have drug cartels bringing in tons of fentanyl through the southern border. This is now the biggest killer of 18-24-year-olds in America. But open and porous borders – the hallmark of Border Czar Kamala – is not just allowing huge amounts of deadly and illicit drugs to pour in, but countless illegals, child traffickers, terrorists and violent criminals.

There is of course a large and growing anti-Israel bloc within the Democrat Party, and there are thousands of protesters outside the convention supporting Hamas, terrorism and ugly antisemitism being allowed to march – but pro-Israel marchers were not allowed.

And what is missing at the convention is equally noteworthy. I can’t seem to see many American flags there. There has been no mention of the migrant crime epidemic in the US. There is no mention of the economic disaster America is facing. Just one fact: Inflation is up 20% under Biden and Harris – 19.4% to be precise over the past 3 ½ years. The cost of living crisis is a direct result of Biden and Harris.

They even had an apostate priest there praying for peace and unity! Cardinal Blase Cupich gave the invocation – but not a word about Catholic moral teaching. He did not even mention the name of Jesus! Yet he is the Pope’s Cardinal in America.

It also seemed that the number one topic so far at the convention was this: Trump. How many times was his name mentioned so far? That is all they have to talk about. They sure do not have any Biden/Harris accomplishments that they can talk about.

And one last point: ‘joy’ and ‘vibes’ are not what will save America and make it great again. Just sayin’.

The abortion sacrament

One of the main ways we see the demonic on full display in Chicago is the constantly heard mantras on the right to kill babies. How many speakers already have we heard worshiping at this diabolical altar? As one social media friend, Michele Hriscko Cook put it: “They couldn’t go more than a few minutes without bringing up their sacrament of child sacrifice.”

And the abortion giant Planned Parenthood is offering free abortions and vasectomies at the DNC. I kid you not. Already dozens have happened there. As prolifer Lila Rose said on the first day: “Ten helpless babies have been sacrificed so far at the DNC death cult.”

Ayaan Hirsi Ali, who has left both Islam and atheism, and is now a Christian, said this about the Democrats and abortion:

Freedom of choice, so called, is one of her campaign’s core freedoms. There is something distinctly tortured about the way she delineates these freedoms. The child has no right to live, but the mother has a right “to make decisions about her own body.” This right presumably entails making decisions about the child’s body. Restricting the right to bear arms, like the right to life, is rephrased as a kind of reverse freedom: in her speeches, the state restricting the ownership of firearms is “the freedom to be safe from gun violence.” (This is of course the same state that fails to protect citizens from a variety of lawless acts like robberies and illegal border crossing.) Now, one may hold a variety of positions on the citizenry’s freedom to bear arms—but it is a freedom! Presumably, Saudi Arabia’s (recently overturned) female driving ban gave women the “freedom to be safe from car accidents.”

She continues:

Kamala Harris has been busier distancing herself from her earlier, left-wing positions than articulating her new ones. But on one issue she has been consistent: abortion. We already know why the far left in the Democratic party talk about abortion so much. The conventional answer is that it’s their most popular issue. Except that the Democrats’ stance on abortion does not mirror the views of the American public. Abortion is a very divisive issue on which intelligent people of good will vociferously disagree. However, only a tiny fragment of the population, mostly housed in the identity politics sections of academia, think that abortions should be legal up to or even past birth. Yes—past birth. And yet, these post-birth abortions have been legalized by several blue states, including, recently, in Tim Walz’s Minnesota. (Worse still, they have backing from medical journals corrupted by the woke, which have in turn been decried even by moderate liberal media outlets.) Look carefully at the changes Walz made to this statute. You see, late-term abortions are risky processes because the baby is typically viable. Abortionists usually manage to sever the child’s limbs and crush its skull before it emerges from the womb, but not always. Prior to Walz’s intervention, whenever babies were born alive, the doctor was then required to switch goals from killing the baby to helping it live. Any sensible person will be shocked at the logic here. Surely birth did not somehow turn “a mass of cells” into a person. If we are required to nurture and protect a newborn, surely the same is required for a baby in a different location. Walz-style extremists have caught up with the logic of this—but they’ve made the inference in the other direction. If you have a right to kill a baby at nine months into the pregnancy, surely a few seconds later you still have the right to kill a baby. Hence the deletion in Minnesota of the requirement to “preserve the life and health of the born alive infant.”

Her closing words are these:

The Democrats used to be apologetic and embarrassed about abortion. Remember “safe, legal, and rare?” What happened to “rare?” Democrats have made this election a referendum on the moral character of this country. They ask voters to reject Trump because of his personal moral and ethical flaws. If the American people—despite agreeing with Trump on most policy issues—side with the empty pant-suit DEI hire and her Midwestern Moloch of a sidekick then we’re even further down the road to hell than many of us thought.

Spiritual takeaway

The pro-death religion being seen so clearly at the DNC should be enough to convince any sensible person, any moral person, and certainly any Christian, what a demonised group of people these really are. Cheering, celebrating and promoting the murder of millions of children comes straight out of the pits of hell. That and the push for all things homosexual and transgender is also something we could be discussing here.

Perhaps the most relevant biblical passage on all the convention is Exodus 23:2. It says this: “Do not follow the crowd in doing wrong.” That pretty well sums up what we are seeing in Chicago right now. All these shouting and excited delegates cheering on every form of evil is really so shocking to behold.

What Billy Graham once said is worth repeating here: “If God doesn’t soon bring judgment upon America, He’ll have to go back and apologize to Sodom and Gomorrah!” We need to pray for the Democrats and for America. We can plead with God for his mercy and grace.

But if he brings judgment instead, it will be well-deserved.

Obvious afterword

The usual zombie trolls will not get this, so I am not trying to reach them here. But for those who still have a brain and a heart, here are a few words that should be all rather evident: To highlight the very obvious evils enshrined in the Democrat Party and in Baby Hating Kamala and Tampon Tim Walz is not to say the alternative is all sweetness and light.

No, Trump and the Republicans are not perfect and they will NOT usher in the Kingdom. But on so many key issues, the difference between the two parties is still the difference between night and day. As I have said so often before, if you are waiting for a perfect candidate or a perfect party, they will never arrive – not in this fallen world.

So in this sense, we ARE left with choosing between the lesser of two evils, end of story. But I have spelled this out in more detail elsewhere, as in this piece.

Final thought

Robert F. Kennedy Jr. and his running mate Nicole Shanahan are of course, former Democrats. But the Dems wanted nothing to do with them, so they are now running as Independents. But there is now talk that they might drop out of the Presidential race and support Trump, especially if he can have a role in his administration. They are quite concerned about the risk of a Kamala win. An interesting development that could well swing the election to the Republicans. We will see how that pans out.