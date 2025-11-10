Image
Olympics Set to Ban Transgender Athletes

We’ve long said that sports would be the breaking point for the transgender movement — and it’s starting to look like that prediction was correct.

The Olympics are reportedly preparing to ban all transgender athletes from female events after finding scientific evidence that being born male provides athletic advantages.

Who would have thought, huh?!

The International Olympic Committee (IOC) is reviewing evidence of biological advantages linked to male birth sex and is expected to introduce a uniform policy prohibiting transgender women from competing in female categories at future Olympic Games.

Currently, individual sports federations determine eligibility for transgender athletes, often using testosterone level thresholds as a key criterion.

However, under IOC president Kirsty Coventry, discussions are underway about implementing a uniform policy that would prohibit transgender women from participating in women’s events across all Olympic sports.

Sources within the Olympic movement have indicated that the proposed ban represents the current “direction of travel” for the organization. While the policy is not expected to take effect before the 2026 Winter Olympics in Italy, it could be formally adopted in time for the 2028 Summer Games in Los Angeles.

