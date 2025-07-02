Image
New Zealand ·News & Commentary

NZ Cafe’s John 3:16 Sign Triggers Council Reprimand Over Building Alterations

"Socio-political cancellation culture has a well-documented desire to see Christians suffer."

Rod Lampard Jul 3, 2025

Christian and non-Christian alike jumped to the aid of a New Zealand Café on social media Tuesday over concerns about government overreach.

Whanganui City Council (WCC) reprimanded café John 3:16 Coffee To Go over apparent alterations to the heritage-listed building’s window.

The reprimand was vague enough to cause the shop’s Christian owners to think the council was demanding the café tear down signage quoting John 3:16.

Responding, the café took to social media, asking people to support them in prayer about the matter.

“We are asking that you please have John 3:16 Coffee to Go in your prayers.

“Someone has laid a complaint about our shop front window,” the post read.

“And Whanganui City Council now wants us to change it.

“Please, can you pray against the enemy’s plans. Thank you and God Bless,” the café’s appeal concluded.

The viral post gathered over 700+ positive reactions, with the majority of comments offering consolation and solidarity. 

One of those was Family First New Zealand, which shared the call to prayer, with a quip attached, stating, “Apparently, John 3:16 has ‘triggered’ someone in Whanganui.  It’s the good news!!! Even better when there’s Coffee as well.”

In a separate post, Australia’s Family First boss, Lyle Shelton, chimed in, adding, “The ANZACs must be wondering what they fought for. What a joke,” 

Responding in the comments section of the café’s original announcement, WCC defended the decision, saying the words on the sign weren’t the problem.

“This is about unconsented alterations being made to the frontage of a heritage-listed building,” WCC explained.

“The council’s planning team is providing the property owner with practical guidance and time to either formalise the necessary approvals or reinstate the building’s original features.”

Not to be overlooked, WCC only acted on clarifying the decision to reprimand the café after the reprimand drew widespread public criticism. 

Confirming the council had reached out, Café owners said they had met with WCC representatives, who “were really good at explaining” the reprimand.

Showing appreciation, the Café added, “Everything will be sorted. My wife and I thank you for all your prayers and support.” 

According to the owners, this was less about a local government targeting Christians and more about changes to the window.

Their café is situated in a heritage-listed building, they said, adding that they were unaware of the building’s higher restrictions.

Although Whanganui City Council cited alterations to a window as a reason for the clampdown, WCC looked like they were targeting the business for quoting the Bible.

Council policy seems to allow loopholes for lawfare.

City guidelines suggest there’s room for the PC police to subjectively interpret the Café’s scriptural signage as having a “negative impact on public safety” (see here and here).

In this sense, the café owner’s concern about government overreach was not an overreaction.

According to the WCC policy, “Frontage signs should not obscure any architectural feature of any building, including but not limited to windows, columns, mouldings, cornices and balustrades.”

Ground floor windows are excluded only if the signage is “contained within the face of the window.”

Additionally,  a sign is in breach of the code if the sign does not complement the building, or “detracts from the heritage significance, or value of a heritage building.

There is also the complaint to consider.

Socio-political cancellation culture has a well-documented desire to see Christians suffer. 

A Christian-hating context is now well and truly embedded in Western countries, whose bureaucracies still benefit from a firm Christian foundation, despite their one-eyed contempt for it.

Special Request:

For nearly eight years, we've highlighted issues ignored by mainstream media and resisted globalist ideologies eroding Western civilization. We've done this joyfully, without paywalls, despite personal costs to our team. Your support has kept us going, but operating costs exceed donations, forcing us to use ads. We’d love to ditch them, so we’re asking for your help. If you value our work, please consider supporting us via Stripe or PayPal. Every bit helps us keep fighting for our kids’ future. Thank you!

What's New?

Use the blue arrows at the bottom to scroll through the latest.
Billboard Chris Wins Free Speech Case Against Australian Government

Billboard Chris Wins Free Speech Case Against Australian Government

"The Australian government alarmingly censored the peaceful expression of a Canadian citizen on an American-owned platform, evidence of the expansive reach of censorial forces, even beyond national borders. Today, free speech has prevailed," said Paul Coleman, Executive Director of ADF International.
By
by Staff WriterJul 2, 2025
£200 Million Will Be Spent on the Church of England’s Quest for Carbon Zero

£200 Million Will Be Spent on the Church of England’s Quest for Carbon Zero

"Among those priorities is Social and Racial justice, which received £12 million in the budget, with this number ballooning to £40.3 million by 2034."
By
by Rod LampardJul 1, 2025
Rupert Lowe Launches “Restore Britain”

Rupert Lowe Launches “Restore Britain”

"If we don’t act, there won’t be a Britain to restore," Lowe said.
By
by Staff WriterJul 1, 2025
A Childless Nation Is a Dead Nation

A Childless Nation Is a Dead Nation

“A baby drought is not just a family issue; it’s a national crisis. And a national crisis that we face today.”
By
by Staff WriterJun 30, 2025
Christian Pastor Crucified in Arizona

Christian Pastor Crucified in Arizona

"Pastor Bill was found with his arms pinned to the wall in a crucifixion-like pose, and a crown of thorns placed on his head."
By
by Staff WriterJun 30, 2025
Hungary Defies EU, Champions Family Over LGBTQ+ Agenda

Hungary Defies EU, Champions Family Over LGBTQ+ Agenda

"Euroleftists are framing child protection amendments to Hungary’s 2011 Constitution as a war on the LGBTQ+."
By
by Rod LampardJun 29, 2025
Chaos Once Signaled Divine Disapproval; Now You’re Not Allowed to Notice

Chaos Once Signaled Divine Disapproval; Now You’re Not Allowed to Notice

"The so-called primitives may have shown more wisdom than modern intellectuals. They saw looming catastrophe as divine disapproval and sought to avert it; today’s intelligentsia sees chaos and charges headlong into oblivion without thought or hesitation."
By
by Ben DavisJun 28, 2025
X Adds Feature to Report Posts Deemed ‘Illegal in Australia’

X Adds Feature to Report Posts Deemed ‘Illegal in Australia’

"Critics say the move legitimises creeping global censorship, normalising the idea that governments should dictate speech standards, even far beyond their borders."
By
by Staff WriterJun 28, 2025

Image

Support

If you value our work and would like to support us, you can do so by visiting our support page. Can’t find what you’re looking for? Visit our search page.

Copyright © 2025, Caldron Pool

Quick Links

Permissions

Everything published at Caldron Pool is protected by copyright and cannot be used and/or duplicated without prior written permission. Links and excerpts with full attribution are permitted. Published articles represent the opinions of the author and may not reflect the views of all contributors at Caldron Pool.

Caldron Pool does not condone the use of violence, threats, or intimidation for political or religious purposes. We strongly advocate for peaceful, respectful, and free communication and open debate without fear of reprisal or punishment.