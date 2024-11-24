‘Nuremberg Trial Stuff’: UK Oncology Professor Calls for Accountability Over COVID Response

Angus Dalgleish, an emeritus professor of oncology at St George University in London, has fiercely criticized the government’s handling of COVID-19, labelling the vaccines as “dreadful” and alleging they have “caused unbelievable problems and damage to people,” including what he described as “turbo cancer.”

The professor made his remarks during a recent interview on Sky News Australia’s popular program Outsiders, hosted by Rowan Dean, Rita Panahi, and James Morrow. During the segment, he argued that those involved should be held accountable, describing the situation as “Nuremberg Trial stuff.”

“Why on earth did they do this? I have no idea,” Professor Dalgleish said. “From the very beginning, these ‘vaccines’ were not vaccines. Particularly, the ones after AstraZeneca, which were shut down due to clotting issues. The messenger RNA vaccines from Pfizer and Moderna have caused unbelievable problems and damage to people, and I don’t think we will ever really be able to get over that.”

He reiterated his long-held belief that COVID-19 originated in a laboratory, asserting that its genome bears six inserts that he argues could only have been manually introduced. “This virus escaped from the laboratory,” he said. “My peers said, ‘Well, this can occur randomly.’ I said, no—once, maybe, but not six times. This has been interfered with.”

The professor expressed dismay over alleged failures in quality control during vaccine production, accusing manufacturers of altering processes between trials and rollout. “This thing was full of contaminants,” he claimed, adding, “A lot of these sequences can actually get into your genome.” He linked these issues to “massive excess deaths” and a rise in aggressive cancers.

“The red flags are so enormous. Why has the government not banned these vaccines immediately?” he asked, asserting that COVID-19 no longer poses a significant threat. “COVID doesn’t exist anymore, and if it does, it doesn’t kill anybody anymore. So why are you using vaccines, boosters that we now know increase the rate of cancer?”

Dalgleish was particularly critical of vaccinating children, describing the practice as “draconian, dystopian, and totally unnecessary.” He noted that “no child died from COVID unless they had an underlying condition, such as leukemia.”

“These were not vaccines,” he said. “These were horrible gene therapies that could integrate into your genome. This is one of the reasons why we’ve seen this horrendous rise in turbo cancers.”

The professor called for accountability from regulatory agencies, including the FDA, MHRA, and TGA, accusing them of “criminal negligence” for approving the vaccines. “Their job was to ask, ‘Are they safe? Are they effective?’ No, they’re not—and yet, they signed off on it,” he said.

Dalgleish went on to say, “This is Nuremberg trial stuff. The level of incompetence and negligence is so awful. I think everybody who went along with this should stand trial to defend themselves. This is unbelievable.”