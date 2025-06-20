Image
Australia ·News & Commentary ·Opinion

NSW Premier’s Staff Face Arrest for Refusing to Front Inquiry Into Hate Speech Laws

“The inquiry has agreed to issue arrest warrants” just to get Labor staffers to show up, according to NSW Libertarian John Ruddick.

Rod Lampard Jun 20, 2025

Chris Minns has triggered a nuclear response from the panel looking into his hasty hate speech legislation.

Allegedly at the forefront of attempts to stop the Rod Roberts (IND) inquiry, the New South Wales Labor premier is refusing to allow staff to participate.

As a result, “the inquiry has agreed to issue arrest warrants” just to get Labor staffers to show up, according to NSW Libertarian John Ruddick.

The next step is getting the President of the Legislative Council, the Hon Ben Franklin, to agree, wrote Ruddick, in an update on X.

“If he does agree, then he needs to convince a Supreme Court justice.

“Assuming it gets to that point, the staffers will be arrested and forced to attend the inquiry.

“They are not afforded the right to remain silent,” Ruddick added.

He then described the Premier’s continuing runarounds and dismissals of the inquiry as a “foolish error.”

This “whole sorry saga could’ve been avoided if the premier and police minister had simply turned up themselves and not put their staff through this.”

To this, Ruddick asserted, “Free speech is paramount.

“The people of NSW have been lumbered with more free speech restrictions.”

This was because Minns overreacted to what was falsely portrayed as an act of Jew-hating “domestic terrorism.” 

“Minns was conned by what the AFP had declared a ‘criminal con job.’ 

“That process needs scrutiny. These bad laws must be reversed,” Ruddick stated.

Minns only has himself to blame for the dramatic escalation.

In a bizarre take, Minns accused the accountability inquiry of being “a politically motivated attempt to stop young people from running for parliament.”

The Premier also implied that legislative council members, Roberts and Ruddick, were tinfoil nutjobs “playing games with people’s lives.” 

The optics are as bad as a picnic in a pool filled with piranhas.

It seems Minns would only be stonewalling this inquiry into his hasty “hate speech legislation” if there was something to cover up. 

Who’s advising the Premier to ridicule this investigation for, by and on behalf of the people of NSW?

Chris Minns appears to have no issue with hasty legislation that hinders core civil liberties, based on dubious reasoning.

If the NSW Labor Premier wins, and stops an accountability inquiry claiming that doing so is in the interests of the people of NSW, then NSW is stuffed.

Minns jumped headfirst into hate speech legislation, made an error of judgment, and now refuses to admit the freedom killing fault.

He then seemingly gaslights those on the inquiry, in an apparent attempt to manipulate others into not asking or answering questions.

All with the seeming intent to cover up his maladministration of the judiciary with misdirection.

How much more proof do Aussies need that the Australian Labor Party only serves the self-interests of the Australian Labor Party, and not in the interest of the Australian people?

