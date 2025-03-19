NSW Premier Goes Viral After Admitting Multiculturalism Is Incompatible with Freedom

A video of New South Wales Premier Chris Minns admitting that multiculturalism is incompatible with free speech has gone viral across social media.

During a press conference earlier this week, Minns spoke in defence of new hate speech legislation that was rushed through Parliament last month following a series of “antisemitic” attacks, now acknowledged by police to have been “fabricated.”

Minns said, “Australians don’t have the same freedom of speech laws as those in the United States, and the reason for that is that we want to hold together a multicultural community.”

"Australians don't have the same freedom of speech laws that they have in the United States, and the reason for that is that we want to hold together a multicultural community…"



When did Australians choose to trade their freedom for multiculturalism?pic.twitter.com/P98nqTMlj1 — Caldron Pool (@CaldronPool) March 17, 2025

The 40-second clip has garnered more than 2 million views since it was posted on X, with users shocked by the brazen admission that multicultural communities are too fragile to coexist with free expression.

“He said the quiet part out loud,” multiple users noted.

Indeed, he did. If multiculturalism is incompatible with free expression, then it is incompatible with the democratic process, which hinges on the unrestricted ability to debate ideas without fear of reprisal or prosecution. As such, multiculturalism can only be preserved at the cost of freedom and, therefore, democracy. It should be thoroughly rejected as a harmful ideology.

Australians never voted to trade their freedoms for multiculturalism. It was forced on them, and now they’re being told in order to maintain what they didn’t ask for, they must forfeit certain freedoms that have been the bedrock of Western civilisation for centuries.

The Premier’s admission should spell the end of Australia’s multicultural experiment. If the Premier is correct, and multiculturalism is incompatible with free expression, then it is incompatible with democracy, and therefore, incompatible with Australia. Persisting with it can only be viewed as a direct assault on Australia and its people.