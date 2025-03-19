Image
Australia ·News & Commentary

NSW Premier Goes Viral After Admitting Multiculturalism Is Incompatible with Freedom

"The 40-second clip has garnered more than 2 million views since it was posted on X, with users shocked by the brazen admission that multicultural communities are too fragile to coexist with free expression."

Staff Writer Mar 20, 2025

A video of New South Wales Premier Chris Minns admitting that multiculturalism is incompatible with free speech has gone viral across social media.

During a press conference earlier this week, Minns spoke in defence of new hate speech legislation that was rushed through Parliament last month following a series of “antisemitic” attacks, now acknowledged by police to have been “fabricated.”

Minns said, “Australians don’t have the same freedom of speech laws as those in the United States, and the reason for that is that we want to hold together a multicultural community.”

The 40-second clip has garnered more than 2 million views since it was posted on X, with users shocked by the brazen admission that multicultural communities are too fragile to coexist with free expression.

“He said the quiet part out loud,” multiple users noted.

Indeed, he did. If multiculturalism is incompatible with free expression, then it is incompatible with the democratic process, which hinges on the unrestricted ability to debate ideas without fear of reprisal or prosecution. As such, multiculturalism can only be preserved at the cost of freedom and, therefore, democracy. It should be thoroughly rejected as a harmful ideology.

Australians never voted to trade their freedoms for multiculturalism. It was forced on them, and now they’re being told in order to maintain what they didn’t ask for, they must forfeit certain freedoms that have been the bedrock of Western civilisation for centuries.

The Premier’s admission should spell the end of Australia’s multicultural experiment. If the Premier is correct, and multiculturalism is incompatible with free expression, then it is incompatible with democracy, and therefore, incompatible with Australia. Persisting with it can only be viewed as a direct assault on Australia and its people.

What's New?

Use the blue arrows at the bottom to scroll through the latest.
Defending the West: Kevin Donnelly’s Anthology Against Anarchy

Defending the West: Kevin Donnelly’s Anthology Against Anarchy

"Freedom and liberty can no longer be assumed sacrosanct."
By
by Rod LampardMar 20, 2025
Ayaan Hirsi Ali Calls for Legislation to Protect Australia from Sharia Law

Ayaan Hirsi Ali Calls for Legislation to Protect Australia from Sharia Law

“I would advise the Australian government to criminalize Sharia or any other foreign law.”
By
by Staff WriterMar 19, 2025
‘This Should Be a Scandal’: How Australia Punishes Hard Work

‘This Should Be a Scandal’: How Australia Punishes Hard Work

"Unfortunately, Australia's tax/welfare system is so complex that politicians and voters struggle to make sense of the situation. Most journalists don't understand the problem, and even if they did they would probably consider the issue too complicated to make for a good story."
By
by Staff WriterMar 19, 2025
Wokeshevism: Putin’s Critique of ‘Western Bolshevism’ 

Wokeshevism: Putin’s Critique of ‘Western Bolshevism’ 

"The new Western leaders are notoriously woke globalists, demonstrating increasingly Christophobic inclinations. And this precisely so at the very moment that Russia has decidedly embarked on a new phase of proud restoration of its rich Orthodox values and traditions."
By
by Prof Augusto ZimmermannMar 19, 2025
You Can Have Multiculturalism Without Free Speech, But Not Democracy

You Can Have Multiculturalism Without Free Speech, But Not Democracy

"If multiculturalism can only survive with the suppression of free expression, then it inherently demands the undermining of democracy itself."
By
by Ben DavisMar 18, 2025
When Did Australians Choose to Trade Their Freedom for Multiculturalism?

When Did Australians Choose to Trade Their Freedom for Multiculturalism?

"New South Wales Premier Chris Minns has suggested free speech is fundamentally incompatible with Australia’s multicultural society."
By
by Staff WriterMar 18, 2025
“Travesty”: Conor McGregor Warns Trump of Immigration Threats to Ireland

“Travesty”: Conor McGregor Warns Trump of Immigration Threats to Ireland

“It’s high time America was made aware of what’s going on in Ireland.”
By
by Staff WriterMar 18, 2025
US Commission Calls on Trump to Designate Nigeria a Hotbed of Christian Persecution

US Commission Calls on Trump to Designate Nigeria a Hotbed of Christian Persecution

"Nigeria was designated by Trump as a Country of Particular Concern in 2020. This decision was overturned by the Biden administration without explanation."
By
by Rod LampardMar 18, 2025

Image

Support

If you value our work and would like to support us, you can do so by visiting our support page. Can’t find what you’re looking for? Visit our search page.

Copyright © 2024, Caldron Pool

Quick Links

Permissions

Everything published at Caldron Pool is protected by copyright and cannot be used and/or duplicated without prior written permission. Links and excerpts with full attribution are permitted. Published articles represent the opinions of the author and may not reflect the views of all contributors at Caldron Pool.