Image
Australia ·News & Commentary

NSW Premier Admits Freedom and Multiculturalism Are Incompatible

"If multiculturalism cannot coexist with free expression, it cannot coexist with democracy—and therefore, it cannot coexist with Australia. Persisting with it amounts to a direct assault on the nation and its people."

Ben Davis Nov 12, 2025

New South Wales Premier Chris Minns has once again suggested that freedom of speech is incompatible with multiculturalism.

During a press conference announcing proposed expanded police powers, Minns openly acknowledged Australia’s limits on freedom compared to the United States.

“I completely acknowledge we don’t have the same free speech and inverted commas laws that they had in the United States. They’re different,” Minns said.

“The rules on the safeguards that were put in to stop vilification, humiliation, [and] racist abuse are a direct response to a multicultural community that we built in this country — and the public’s desire to protect it. It is not something that we should automatically assume is free from those kinds of divisive, hate-filled public debates.”

This is not the first time the Premier has linked restrictions on speech to the preservation of multicultural harmony. In March, he made similar remarks that went viral on social media, with many users expressing shock at what they saw as a “quiet part out loud” admission, namely, that multicultural communities are too fragile to withstand unrestricted freedoms.

Minns’ comments suggest Australia’s multicultural model cannot coexist with the traditional Western commitment to free speech.

If multiculturalism is incompatible with free expression, then it is incompatible with democracy itself. A democratic society depends on the unrestricted exchange of ideas—without fear of reprisal or prosecution. Multiculturalism, then, can only be preserved at the cost of freedom, and by extension, democracy. As such, it should be rejected as a harmful ideology.

Australians never voted to trade their liberties for multiculturalism. It was imposed upon them, and now they’re being told that to sustain what they never asked for, they must surrender the freedoms that have underpinned Western civilisation for centuries.

The Premier’s admission should mark the end of Australia’s multicultural experiment. If multiculturalism cannot coexist with free expression, it cannot coexist with democracy—and therefore, it cannot coexist with Australia. Persisting with it amounts to a direct assault on the nation and its people.

The Premier has framed the issue as a choice: Australians must pick between free speech or multiculturalism. We can’t have both. And in their view, the choice has already been made—multiculturalism wins, and free speech must go.

But this false dichotomy ignores the broader consequences. Free speech is not a negotiable privilege—it is the foundation of democratic life. Without it, the democratic process collapses.

What chilling effect will such restrictions have on public discussions about multiculturalism itself, immigration, foreign interference, religious violence, or even moral and biblical issues?

So long as citizens can be punished for “wrong-speak,” ideas cannot be freely debated. Even unenforced laws breed fear, creating an invisible restraint that stifles honest discourse. This isn’t merely an attack on free speech, it’s an attack on democracy.

To regulate speech is to regulate democracy. A state that dictates which ideas may or may not be expressed ceases to be democratic. If multiculturalism survives only through the suppression of free expression, it does so by undermining the very system that allows a pluralistic society to function freely.

In short, sacrificing free speech to preserve multiculturalism is to abandon democracy itself. Without freedom of speech, there is no freedom of thought, no diversity of opinion, and ultimately, no government by the people—for the people—in any meaningful sense.

Special Request:

For nearly eight years, we've highlighted issues ignored by mainstream media and resisted globalist ideologies eroding Western civilization. We've done this joyfully, without paywalls, despite personal costs to our team. Your support has kept us going, but operating costs exceed donations, forcing us to use ads. We’d love to ditch them, so we’re asking for your help. If you value our work, please consider supporting us via Stripe or PayPal. Every bit helps us keep fighting for our kids’ future. Thank you!

What's New?

Use the blue arrows at the bottom to scroll through the latest.
Britain’s Messy Revival

Britain’s Messy Revival

“It’s clear the establishment fears this renewed traditional Christianity, because more than any other force on earth it has the power to fundamentally transform men and women, making them immune through the indwelling of the Holy Spirit to the corrupt lies of Satan.”
By
by Reverend Canon Brett MurphyNov 12, 2025
Hungary’s USAID Documentaries Aim to Expose Political Interference by “Progressive” NGOs

Hungary’s USAID Documentaries Aim to Expose Political Interference by “Progressive” NGOs

"A civilisational struggle is underway in the Western world. Those who uphold Christian traditional values must prevail over radical progressive forces that threaten our societies, families, and public safety. The future of Western civilisation is at stake," Orban said.
By
by Rod LampardNov 11, 2025
Olympics Set to Ban Transgender Athletes

Olympics Set to Ban Transgender Athletes

"The Olympics are reportedly preparing to ban all transgender athletes from female events after finding scientific evidence that being born male provides athletic advantages."
By
by Staff WriterNov 11, 2025
The Vanishing Bonds of Nationhood

The Vanishing Bonds of Nationhood

"The shared ancestry that once produced national solidarity has been diluted in the name of diversity, and the common faith that once provided moral coherence has been replaced with an ideology of expressive individualism."
By
by Staff WriterNov 10, 2025
Actor Zachary Levi Credits God for Faith-Fuelled Escape Out of Hollywood Hell

Actor Zachary Levi Credits God for Faith-Fuelled Escape Out of Hollywood Hell

“Hollywood had never been a healthy place for me,” he wrote. “I don’t know if it’s a healthy place for anyone.”
By
by Rod LampardNov 8, 2025
100-Year-Old WWII Veteran Says the Sacrifice “Wasn’t Worth the Result”

100-Year-Old WWII Veteran Says the Sacrifice “Wasn’t Worth the Result”

"Hundreds of my friends, and everyone else who gave their lives. For what? The country of today? No, I’m sorry, the sacrifice wasn’t worth the result we have now," he said.
By
by Staff WriterNov 8, 2025
You Watched As Young White Men Were Vilified — Now You’re Shocked You Don’t Have Their Respect?

You Watched As Young White Men Were Vilified — Now You’re Shocked You Don’t Have Their Respect?

Before you condemn these young men, ask yourself whether you’re really condemning the consequences of your own creation.
By
by Ben DavisNov 7, 2025
Why Modern Multiculturalism Dismantles the Civilization That Made It Possible

Why Modern Multiculturalism Dismantles the Civilization That Made It Possible

"Multiculturalism today is less about culture and more about religious and moral relativism: the belief that there is no ultimate truth, no objective or unchanging moral law to which we, as individuals or as a society, must conform."
By
by Ben DavisNov 7, 2025

Image

Support

If you value our work and would like to support us, you can do so by visiting our support page. Can’t find what you’re looking for? Visit our search page.

Copyright © 2025, Caldron Pool

Quick Links

Permissions

Everything published at Caldron Pool is protected by copyright and cannot be used and/or duplicated without prior written permission. Links and excerpts with full attribution are permitted. Published articles represent the opinions of the author and may not reflect the views of all contributors at Caldron Pool.

Caldron Pool does not condone the use of violence, threats, or intimidation for political or religious purposes. We strongly advocate for peaceful, respectful, and free communication and open debate without fear of reprisal or punishment.