NSW Nats Torch Net Zero, Ditch Carbon Zero’s Crippling Con

State branches within the National Party (Nats) are dropping Net Zero.

The Nat’s fresh policy will also push for Australia to abandon the costly Climate tokenism attached to the pointless Paris Agreement.

Leftist LNP Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull committed Australian taxpayers to the “global scheme,” promising a cosy global climate in 2016.

Despite the cost-of-living crisis, by 2025, Australian bureaucrats will have handed 4 billion taxpayer dollars to the Climate Finance industry to fight the so-called “climate crisis.”

According to the Department of Foreign Affairs and Trade (DFAT), “Climate finance strengthens the Pacific Islands’ resilience to climate change” and funds further reliance on risky renewables.

Of the 3 billion currently on the table, 1.3 billion goes to the Pacific.

The remaining 1.7 billion gets passed around to organisations and events that have “a primary and secondary climate objective.”

This money is also handed out for ‘climate-change’ related, disaster risk and preparedness.

Additional benefactors are climate-specific, “multilateral institutions like the Asia development Bank, and the Global Environmental Facility (GEF).”

Through the GEF, Australia funds “climate action” in oil-rich Saudi Arabia, NATO member Turkey, and the BRICS economic bloc: Brazil, Russia, India, China, and South Africa.

For example, the GEF has handed Russia over 100 million dollars in funding for “climate action” related initiatives from 2007 to 2014

China received over half a billion, and although the funding has slowed, the CCP still gets a cut.

These “Net Zero” handouts, according to the GEF, are to support “projects, transitioning and global environmental benefits.”

Even with 4 billion dollars thrown at “climate justice” reparations to chase the fool’s errand of creating one big cosy global climate, the climate communists accuse Australia of not doing anywhere near enough.

Paris Agreement police, Climate Action Tracker (CAT) rates Australia’s 4 billion as “insufficient.”

“Australia still has work to do,” the organisation funded by Net Zero non-profit groups declares.

CAT castigated the Albanese government for not being extreme enough in its march towards the Paris Agreement’s Zero Carbon goals.

Current trends are “incompatible with the government’s emission reduction commitments,” CAT added.

Such as the slow transition from combustion engines to electric vehicles.

For penance, the “Carbon Zero” watchdog demanded the Albanese government abandon fossil fuels, stating,

“Australian governments, state and federal, need to cease this support, stop and halt new developments, while establishing a (radical) framework to shift away from fossil fuel exports.”

Mandating a total ban on combustion engines would be a start, CAT implied in its one-sentence lecture on decarbonisation.

“Australia needs to set a more ambitious 1.5°C aligned 2030 target for emissions reductions, to get the temperature back to pre-industrialisation levels”, they added.

Commenting on National Party State branches giving the boot to chasing this ludicrous scheme, Federal Nationals Senator Matt Canavan wrote, “People are sick and tired of Australians having to pay more for food, power and transport.”

We’re a “resource-rich country that should have the cheapest food and energy prices in the world.”

“Net zero has done nothing but push up the price of everything,” he continued.

“It has done ZERO for the environment because other countries are ignoring their commitments.

“If we keep pursuing net zero we will just lose more Australian jobs to countries that are treating us like mugs.

“We need to stop the unilateral de-industrialisation of our country.”

For this to be more mainstream, the majority of Australians would have to wake up to the toxicity of Labor’s “we want you hooked on handouts” subscription culture.

Taking the no to Net Zero message mainstream may also mean organising lockdown-level Reclaim The Line protests against COVID-level “Carbon Zero” policies.

All of which aim at convincing gullible Australians to support deluded “objectives” pushed through the politicisation of climate science, by Climate Catastrophising Communists.

The Nationals saying no to Net Zero is a good development.

Maintaining this momentum will be met with fierce opposition, though.

Especially from those deceived into thinking they are saving the planet by sending us all broke, in the name of keeping the nutty Net Zero Nanny State dream alive.