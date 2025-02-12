NSW Health Nurses Under Investigation After Boasting of Killing Israeli Patients

Two NSW Health nurses have been stood down after a video surfaced showing them boasting about killing and refusing to treat Israeli patients.

The footage, shared by content creator Max Veifer, captures a conversation with Ahmad Rashad Nadir and Sarah Abu Lebdeh, both confirmed as health workers at Bankstown Hospital in Sydney’s southwest.

When Mr. Veifer tells Mr. Nadir he is from Israel, he responds that he will be killed and go to ‘Jahannam,’ a place akin to hell in Islam.

“I’m so upset that you’re Israeli,” Mr. Nadir says.

“Eventually you’re going to get killed and go to Jahannam, inshallah.”

When Mr. Veifer asks why he is going to be killed, Ms. Abu Lebdeh comes into the frame of the video.

“It’s Palestine’s country, not your country, you piece of shit,” she says.

Ms. Abu Lebdeh says that his “time will come” and that he will die, before her words are beeped out in the video.

“When your time comes, I want you to remember my face so you can understand you will die the most disgusting death,” she says, before adding that she won’t treat Israelis.

“I won’t treat them, I will kill them,” she says.

Mr. Nadir then tells Mr. Veifer he sends Israelis to Jahannam as he makes a threatening gesture.

“You have no idea how many Israeli dogs came to this hospital, and I send them to Jahannam,” he says.

NSW Police stated that officers from Strike Force Pearl, formed to address antisemitic incidents in the state, would conduct an investigation.

The question now is, as Former Senator Cory Bernardi put it, “Will these two get a mandatory custodial sentence under the hate speech and violence laws passed by parliament… or aren’t they white and Christian enough to be caught under the current repressive regime?”

Australia needs to have a long hard look at its unquestioning commitment to “multiculturalism,” which is often nothing more than the sidelining of Western culture. Of course, the stated goal of multiculturalism is “diversity in harmony,” but this is unattainable if not all parties share that same objective.

So, as the world gathers at the gates of Western nations, we must ask: Are they coming to adopt our way of life, culture, and religion, or to bring their own? If the latter, should we not carefully consider whether those cultures are compatible with our own, lest we import conflict?

Ultimately, the Western world’s greatness was founded on its unique culture–a culture deeply rooted in Christianity. The more that foundation is diluted, the more Western greatness fades.